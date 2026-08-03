Sony Boss Talks Spider-Man 5 And Admits Spin-offs Failed Because Audiences Weren't "Satisfied" With Them

Sony Boss Talks Spider-Man 5 And Admits Spin-offs Failed Because Audiences Weren't &quot;Satisfied&quot; With Them

Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking weekend, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has revealed where things stand with a sequel and the studio's failed slate of Marvel spin-off projects.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2026 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Variety

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made box office history this past weekend, and all eyes are now on what's next for the franchise. Spider-Man 5 has not been officially announced, and while it seems inevitable, we have no idea what Tom Holland's contract looks like.

Sony Pictures will almost certainly give the actor whatever he wants to return as Peter Parker, and in a new interview with Variety, studio CEO Tom Rothman responded to a question about not letting Holland go after an historic opening. 

"I love these questions. It’s like when a coach wins the Super Bowl, and he goes to the press conference, and they say to him, 'Are you going to win it next year?' The honest truth is we don’t know at this point," he claimed. "This has been the focus of our studio for almost two years. I can tell you this: I certainly, certainly hope. I heard Tom say at some point that he wanted to continue, and we would love it if he did."

The trade continued to push, and asked Rothman to confirm that there is a world where we get a Spider-Man sequel starring Holland. To that, he replied simply, "Yes," before reflecting on the movie's huge debut.

"What happened is miraculous. 'Spider-Man' is uniting people across cultures and ages. People can piss on theatrical all they want, but that’s one thing that only movies — and movie theaters — can do."

"Superhero movies have to feel fresh. The glut of all those movies has made it even more important that they separate themselves in terms of quality," Rothman then said of supposed superhero fatigue. "If you’re just taking the obligatory steps, the audience is less excited. You have to work against predictability. How do you make movies not feel repetitive? 'Brand New Day' is emotionally led, so it feels different."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was developed hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios. However, the studio's various "spin-offs" (they were more like standalone tales that kinda, sorta connected) have not resonated in the same way. The Venom movies found some success, though each instalment grossed less than its predecessor.

The likes of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter all bombed, and none of Sony's Marvel projects received overly positive reviews.

Asked why they didn't work, Rothman acknowledged, "Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond. It’s as simple as that."

"Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the 'Sony-Marvel Universe.' We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development," he concluded, confirming that projects like El Muerto, Agent Venom, Sinister Six, and Silver Sable are, fortunately, not happening. 

Hopefully, Rothman will realise that the biggest difference between Marvel Studios' Spider-Man movies and Sony's spin-off efforts is Avi Arad. He oversaw flops like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, and was heavily involved from a creative standpoint. However, he's been completely hands-off with the web-slinger, and the difference in quality is staggering.

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheExile117
TheExile117 - 8/3/2026, 2:07 PM
Yes, Spider-Manless Spider-Man movies are dumb. Please stop and don’t do that anymore.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2026, 2:13 PM
@TheExile117 - exactly. Never do it again you pencil pushers
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/3/2026, 3:12 PM
@Vigor - Precisely. Stop being baffled by lay-up business decisions you misguided miscreants
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/3/2026, 2:07 PM
Not satisfied with them this movie have Sony logo before movie starts same with marvel not satisfied shows fans are stupid they do not know what they want
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/3/2026, 2:08 PM
The movie just broke Endgame's opening weekend record, yet they don't know if there'll be a sequel? I'm damn sure there will be one.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/3/2026, 2:10 PM
Yes, that’s a fair assessment. They were all subpar movies. Some were just awful.
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 8/3/2026, 2:58 PM
@FrankenDad - hardy especially. Fact he they capitulated to sequels is impressive. He was horrendous
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 8/3/2026, 2:11 PM
"At the moment, there are none(Sonyverse films) in active development," he concluded, confirming that projects like El Muerto, Agent Venom, Sinister Six, and Silver Sable are, fortunately, not happening. 

About damn time. Best news ever. This is great for the MCU too. Sony will be far more flexable giving Feige whatever he wants
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/3/2026, 2:12 PM
Don't know when, but there will be a 5th installment and I'll be ready for it when it arrives.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/3/2026, 2:12 PM
They would be SILLY not to do a 5TH OR a 6th one xD ;;))))
Spidey will cicrle back with the rebooted xmen at some point to water the seed planted in BND with Jean… and as Marvels most popular and clearly profitable character , he will continue on in the soft rebooted universe as one of the last remaining Pieces of the previous one….At least for the first little bit until they pass the torch to Miles or something, which means they would have to introduce him in the next few holland spidey films (just as they did in Spider-Man ps4)
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/3/2026, 2:57 PM
@XelCorp -
Definitely feels way too soon for them to be talking about Miles Morales as anything other than a potential cameo of the Spider-verse version in Secret Wars. I don't think it makes any sense for him to show up yet, it doesn't feel like Peter's actually evolved yet. He's only just got back to where he was in Homecoming, just older.

Ideally Spider-man 5 would be the black suit and Kraven hunting Mutants.
Kiba
Kiba - 8/3/2026, 2:16 PM
Venom is one of my all-time favorite Spider-Man/Marvel characters, and I still haven't seen the movies. That's how lame and unappealing they seem to me.

The nail in the coffin was casting Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Don't get me wrong I think Woody is a fantastic actor but that was a MASSIVE miscast.

Aside from the Raimi and Spider-Verse movies, everything else has been hot garbage, and that applies to the Amazing Spider-Man movies as well.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/3/2026, 2:21 PM
If the 5th isn't Deadpool posing as spiderman for half the movie then what are we doing here...
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/3/2026, 2:22 PM
I think they screwed themselves over regarding future films. His vengeful nature in NWH and his recklessness in BND should really be leading to a symbiote storyline.

Unfortunately they've effectively done his lowest point already, other than if they kill off MJ. He can't really go further than brutalizing a villain and almost killing a cop in regards to the extent of his symbiote darkness.

If he gets the black suit in Secret Wars it would result in a conflict with Tobey Maguire's Spider-man... yet they can't have him ditch the suit in Secret Wars because they'd want that kept for Spider-man 5. They also can't put Venom in Avengers: Secret Wars without it effectively ruining the potential for Tom Holland having his own Venom in Spider-man 5 or Spider-man 6, unless it becomes a team-up movie between Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland.

If they were smart this would have been the black suit storyline, with the symbiote slowly impacting him over the course of the film until his suit goes black for the final battle revealing the source of his new powers as the symbiote.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/3/2026, 3:17 PM
@Scarilian - the symbiote being the source of his mutation in this one would have been a great idea. I think the most important thing for me with the black suit is that it stays with him through a whole movie. Not just a kooky moody jazz montage then fast forward to venom. If like to see him spend an entire movie in the black suit.
Madman
Madman - 8/3/2026, 2:23 PM
Spider-Man-free Spider-Man movies make as much sense as “You guys loved Steve Jobs, famed Apple Co-founder? Wait til you see the story of the dry cleaner his assistant would deliver clothes to in the winter of 1998 (but cut ties with after one starching incident!)”
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/3/2026, 2:29 PM
@Madman - that movie exists. Sequel to “Jobs”. It’s called “Joe Jobs”.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/3/2026, 2:32 PM
If Song was smart they’d hand Fiege the keys to the IP and just take a licensing fee on anything that includes those characters outside of Spider-Man movies
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 8/3/2026, 2:33 PM
Sony doesnt know what the audience wants. Brand New Day is as good as it is because its thriving in the mcu. What sony should do is give all those undercooked villains they wasted the potential of to marvel so they can whip up a sinister six film. New Chameleon, Kraven, Morbius, Rhino and Venom side by side with Vulture. Cameo by Human Torch and we r good! Jackal deserves his own film, especially if they could link the spider that bites Miles to him. Throw in Kaine, Spidercide, Spider-Woman and Doppelganger and it might b great! Miles can have his own film after 6 with Mister Negative
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/3/2026, 2:35 PM
It’s because Avi Arad is into the kinky horror shit from the comics. The tone of TASM and Sony spinoff movies reflect that
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/3/2026, 2:39 PM
Pretty sure the audience responded with “we don’t want crap Spider-Man spin-offs with no Spider-Man’s.”

I’m still interested in seeing a real sinister 6 movie where they’re actually villains and they face off against Spiderman.
It can be done, but I get it if they wait on it based on TASM2’s failure and Sonys crappy spinoff universe failure.
EternalKnight
EternalKnight - 8/3/2026, 2:50 PM
Tom Holland was a lot more hands on this film and supposedly drew from what he read online about theories and how audiences responded to each of his past Spider-Man films. I think that, along with Destin Daniel Cretton being a fantastic director not married to a single style or approach, was what made Brand New Day so exceptional and fresh.

If they let Holland remain involved to that degree, I don't see why he wouldn't be all-in assuming his body was up for the task.

Have the symbiote secretly attach itself at some point in Secret Wars then movie 5 & 6 can all about the symbiote/a true interpretation of Venom/passing the torch to Miles Morales. You can still keep it "street level" and bring in some (or all) of the Defenders and I think audiences will be very happy.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/3/2026, 2:53 PM
Maybe one day we’ll get a proper Spider-Man movie with Kraven, and then Venom and Carnage.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/3/2026, 3:13 PM
@SheepishOne -
The MCU needs to end for that to happen, otherwise we are just going to move into a Miles Morales saga with Spider-man either killed off or relegated to the side.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/3/2026, 2:54 PM
Yes they failed because they just weren’t very good and that was because you didn’t really invest in them properly. You didn’t get the best talent behind the camera. You also didn’t choose the best characters to adapt most of the time. You could absolutely make a great successful Morbius movie. You could definitely make a great successful Black Cat movie. Silver Sable would have been a better choice than Madame Web or Kraven. Venom at this point is a top tier Marvel character in terms of popularity so you as a company can choose to do a better job.
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 8/3/2026, 2:56 PM
Hardy's still venom???
LSHF
LSHF - 8/3/2026, 3:03 PM
Well, they didn't fail because they were satisfied!
His headline comment really went without saying.
I'm just saying...
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/3/2026, 3:11 PM
I personally feel like the success of this film could go two ways.

A.) The studio realizes that fans will respond better towards quality based product and also characters that they want to see. They may even give Holland more say so with routes they could go with the character.

B.) They will make it seem as if they've been right all along about whatever product they put out into theaters that involves Spider-Man and they will interfere even more in the sequel.

Either way it's totally looking like SM5 is going to bring forth the symbiote chapter. Sony knows people want to see Venom. I may be in the minority here but Id like to see another trilogy set after this one that serves as his proper send off. Maybe even a two part film set after the sixth film.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/3/2026, 3:12 PM
Glad Sony admitted their faults with the villain led movies. If they hadn't they probably would've made a Scorpion movie, Boomerang movie, and Tarantula movie.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 8/3/2026, 3:25 PM
I hate Avi Arad as much as the next guy, but it’s simply untrue to say the difference between the good ones and the bad ones is him. He was actually more hands on for BND than he was the first Holland trilogy. He’s listed as a producer on this one!
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 8/3/2026, 3:29 PM
This is going to sound crazy, but I recently watched Kraven for the first time and kind of had a good time with it. It's still a bad movie, but it's not completely unwatchable like Madame Web, Morbius, and Venom 2 were (I haven't bothered with Venom 3). Alessandro Nivola was very entertaining as Rhino.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 8/3/2026, 3:40 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - yo bro....don't tell anyone, but i liked Kraven too🤣🤣🤣

For what it was it wasn't bad at all. Actully real enjoyed it. We rarely get the azz kicking, hard R, alpha male movies anymore
Forthas
Forthas - 8/3/2026, 3:42 PM
Someone tell Sony, this is a good time to sell the rights to Spider-man.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 8/3/2026, 3:46 PM
Avi Arad is a cancer to super hero movies. He should never work in the business again.

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