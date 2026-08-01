UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Spidey Has Avengers: Endgame In His Sights; Eyes $925M Worldwide

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Spidey Has Avengers: Endgame In His Sights; Eyes $925M Worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to web up all manner of box office records this weekend, but can it swing past Avengers: Endgame's domestic opening? Here's the latest update.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2026 12:08 PM EST
Source: Deadline

UPDATE: With Friday in the rearview, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening weekend is starting to take shape. According to the latest estimates, the movie is eyeing a $340 million to $370 million debut, with the expectation being that it will come in on the higher end and beat Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million record. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $72 million from previews, adding to its Friday total of $168 million (which swings past Endgame's $157.5 million in 2019). So, it holds the record for the biggest pure Friday ever—$96 million, not including those previews—and the biggest opening for any movie featuring the wall-crawler. 

While we're waiting on revised international/global numbers, the movie will likely have a $115 million to $125 million start in China, with The Wrap predicting an $875 million to $925 million worldwide bow. If so, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will become 2026's highest-grossing release in one weekend. Stay tuned for updates...

Deadline has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update, revealing that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is eyeing a record opening day of between $167 million and $173 million.

That easily beats Avengers: Endgame's $157.4 million in 2019, and is a huge jump up from Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.96 million haul in 2021. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no IMAX screens—The Odyssey can be blamed for that—and arrives at a time when superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits.

There are mixed opinions about whether the movie can top Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million debut in North America, as current estimates point to a still-incredible $330 million haul. That would give Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-best opening in history, beating No Way Home's $260.1 million five years ago.

The sky is the limit, though, as the trade notes, "I'm hearing the hourlies here for Brand New Day are pulling ahead of No Way Home's. It ain’t stopping."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is estimated to have made $95 million on Friday, and as the report explains, "If Saturday holds flat with another $95M, Sunday would see a 16% decline for around $80M. That’s one path to a $342M start. If today minus previews is $100M (meaning a total $172M Friday/previews), then Spidey has the firepower to take out Avengers: Endgame."

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "Certified Fresh" at 90% from critics and "Verified Hot" at 98% on the Popcornmeter.

The Odyssey is also holding up well, eying a $52 million third weekend. That's filmmaker Christopher Nolan's best third frame result since The Dark Knight's $42.6 million, and it's sailing toward $400 million domestic by Sunday night.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/1/2026, 9:21 AM
More than Supergirl’s entire international box office in just 1 day. That is amazing.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/1/2026, 9:23 AM
@defenderofthefaith - more than fantastic one I mean four
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:26 AM
@defenderofthefaith - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/1/2026, 9:57 AM
@defenderofthefaith - it's not one day. It's a brand new day silly
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 8/1/2026, 10:13 AM
@defenderofthefaith -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/1/2026, 10:37 AM
@defenderofthefaith - Comparing Spider-Man to Supergirl is like comparing The Godfather to sock puppet show.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/1/2026, 10:54 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - That might be true. But there is no way Spider-Man should best the total box office amount of Supergirl in just 1 day. It shouldn’t happen and yet it did.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/1/2026, 9:23 AM
Don’t mean nothing if it makes 3 billion that impressive other movies have broke records never come close to 3 billion final numbers will be impressive if it stays track with this pace
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:25 AM
Honestly didn't even know this movie was hyped up this much
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:26 AM
@Ryguy88 - Gotta say I wasn't hyped. Surpassed my expectations, a lot.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/1/2026, 9:28 AM
@Fogs - im seeing it Monday. Hoping its good.

Ive liked the Holland Spiderman movies enough, but none of them are great imo. I thought No Way Home was great the first time I watched it, but then I watched it again and realized I had been bamboozled.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:31 AM
@Ryguy88 - My guess is you'll like it. It has some real character development, it's not just "hey there's the villain, let's fight him".
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/1/2026, 9:33 AM
@Ryguy88 - imo it was not great. It was good/decent but there was alot of dumb decisions... the best part was seeing Spiderman in isolation and his arc was great; dealing with his consequences of erasing his identity was handled very well... but yea... imo it wasnt anything special. Holland was superb though
JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/1/2026, 10:15 AM
@Ryguy88 - I watched No Way Home in the cinema. Didn't like it. Brand New Day is good.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/1/2026, 9:25 AM
Great movie. Well deserved.

Hope they keep the MCU at least at that level.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/1/2026, 9:30 AM
After sleeping on it and being hungover I honestly think it was decent... not great. Alot of my complaints are what others have said; the Jean Grey introduction and villain was just awful and dumb tbh. I get her motivation for being "mad" and hunting them down but it really was dumb. I will admit Holland gave a great performance and his best as Spiderman. This was the best Spiderman movie in terms of dealing with being a hero and only catering to that side: there was no room for Peter Parker and I loved the movie showing what it was like being lonely and having no one. The hulk was great, punisher was great... scorpion was great but pissed he didnt have his helmet or shown how he got his suit... tombstone was wasted. The hand was a weird inclusion but has potential with DD BA S3... idk... it was a good movie but im not blown away like others ... even my wife, not a comic fan was asking why Jean was the villain when she thought she was a hero, that should tell you everything you need to know why that was a f*cking stupid to do
pmackattack
pmackattack - 8/1/2026, 10:37 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I think you might misunderstand the story. Sadie Sink was not the villain. Damage Control was.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/1/2026, 11:20 AM
@pmackattack - for most of the movie she was portrayed as a villain but then they switched it towards the end. I would say she was the antagonist for the movie but it’s with a caveat.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 8/1/2026, 12:02 PM
@pmackattack - she was an antivillian, she was justified on being that desperate but was unecesary sadistic toward Spider Man, that kind of behavior was more of a fit for Emma Frost.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:40 AM
Deadline has shared a big Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update, revealing that the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is eyeing a record opening day of between $167 million and $173 million.

That easily beats Avengers: Endgame's $157.4 million in 2019 and is a huge jump up from Spider-Man: No Way Home's $121.96 million haul in 2021. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no IMAX screens—The Odyssey can be blamed for that—and arrives at a time when superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits.

User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/1/2026, 9:41 AM
Going tomorrow morning after a big breakfast of waffles and bacon with Mrs. Ditko and Lil'Biff. All of us will be decked out in our finest Spidey gear. I'm going with my "3 Peters Spider logo" shirt and my old AF (2001) Chuck Taylors with the web print.
Waffles And Spider-Man!
Doesn't get much better than that!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:47 AM
Marvel Studios has New A-Team the World-Breaking Spider-Man: Brand New Day Team.

User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 8/1/2026, 10:32 AM
@OneMoreTime - you forgot Marisa Tomei, how could you do that? Aunt May, really?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 10:36 AM
@Timerider - Not in any photos but Marisa Tomei was Awesome as Aunt May in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2026, 9:48 AM
I’ve never seen a theater as packed as it was going into Thursday showing.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/1/2026, 9:54 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Same here my Thursday Showing of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was Sold-Out. At the End Audience Gave Spider-Man a Standing Ovation.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/1/2026, 10:18 AM
@MyCoolYoung - my theatre was packed too, and when I checked other showings, it was packed too.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/1/2026, 10:33 AM
@MyCoolYoung - That's why I'm waiting for 3 weeks. I can't do that anymore.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2026, 11:22 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I’m not even mad at that at all
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2026, 11:23 AM
@OneMoreTime - @JusticeL - I wasn’t even talking about the theater but that was packed too. The actual theater. There was a line to get in and a long line for concessions
GenD
GenD - 8/1/2026, 10:11 AM
Hooray for inflation!

Let’s start reporting on ticket quantity instead of ticket value.

JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/1/2026, 10:21 AM
@GenD - don't do that because Gunn's Superman by James Gunn will turn out to be a complete disaster.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/1/2026, 10:14 AM
3rd act was a Jean Grey movie, villains are paperweights in the MCU the only threat big enough for superheroes to fight are other girl boss superheroes. Or heroes under mind control. I think the Watts trilogy was sub par so ppl over hyping this one cuz he actually swinging around in the city 4 movies later
NOID
NOID - 8/1/2026, 11:22 AM
@Matchesz - agree
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/1/2026, 10:14 AM
This is why it's a good idea to wait and not saturate the market with content; people miss these characters and the numbers end up being far bigger than they would've had the movie released earlier than it did. A Brand New Day that releases a couple of years after No Way Home doesn't come anywhere close to these numbers.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 8/1/2026, 10:25 AM
It has its minor issues for me but overall I loved it...so many sick moments visually as well as thematically and I guess I'll just shut my mouth about how mid I thought Sadie Sink might be as Jean. She has serious potential in this role and I was thoroughly impressed....Man so many great things about BND
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/1/2026, 10:33 AM
This was the most Spider-Man film I've seen in years. I LOVE the direction that they took with this franchise. The tone was perfect, there were actually stakes and consequences to Peter/Spider-Man's actions and I do feel that Sony/Marvel really tried to meet everyone where their expectations and wants were. The action was amazing, the score was beautiful and the world building for Peter's street level chapter was nicely done.

However, Spider-Man is starting to have a SERIOUS villain problem in these flicks. Like we got Scorpion but barely the entirety of the film? What was the point? Where's the backstory? Where's the daily bugle? How is Peter making funds for rent? lol The entire time that they spent building up Jean Grey could've really went towards developing more street-leveled antagonists from Peter's villain gallery. They teased Uncle Ben's suitcase in Far From Home yet we get no mention or even a tombstone next to May's?! We barely got Tombstone like.. come on man.

My Spider-Man 5 ideas?

Like we all figured, the symbiote will attach to Peter in Secret Wars and will become a great asset for him to do more as Spider-Man in the city.

Wants:
-Black Suit Spider-Man

-Gang Wars side storyline have Tombstone and Hammerhead battling to become the new Kingpin of New York. Spidey Black Suit action sequences with tons of goons and Tombstone and Hammerhead

-I feel like the Symbiote will cause Ned and Peter's dynamic to rip which might end up pushing Ned the route of becoming the Hobgoblin with a vendetta towards Spider-Man for the next feature film.

-Can we PLEASE introduce more of Spidey's villain gallery? Let's get Rhino to debut in a similar fashion that Scorpion debuted here.

-I'm also sure that you can utilize a character like Mr. Negative to somehow have an influence on Peter's mental which may even help him break from out of the Symbiote bondage.

-Now here's the thing, everyone wants Venom but how on earth do we do the character justice. I'm a fan of having things done the old-school way and introduce Eddie Brock but I'm sure they may just end up giving it to Gargan (Spider-Man might ditch the symbiote but there's still the blob that's been roaming around since No Way Home)

-Lastly we can have Daredevil be Peter's mentor seeing that they can tie in the themes of sins and forgiveness, especially of one's own actions. I think it would also be cool to see Daredevil and Spidey team up against the Tombstone and Hammerhead mobs.

-Maybe a locked away memory of Uncle Ben helps Peter come from out of the influence of the Symbiote

-Can we introduce Harry and/or Gwen?

-End Credits cameo of Miles Morales being introduced. Like you might hear the Sunflower theme playing outside of the apartment building and as we zoom in on the bedroom window we see a new Miles in bed listening to the song with his headphones on right before his mom or dad calls his name.

* BONUS ROUND *

SINISTER SIX FOR SPIDER-MAN 6 PLEASE!!!!!

Off Topic:

Did anyone else catch the color for shadowing they keep doing with Ned. No Way Home he was wearing the orange and blue jacket. In Brand New Day he's rocking orange sneakers lol
Timerider
Timerider - 8/1/2026, 10:53 AM
@TheRationalNerd - They are introducing Miles in the next solo film after Doomsday. Tom Holland is 30, by the time Spider-man 5 opens, he will be 34-35? Somewhere around there, it will most likely be his last film as Peter Parker. His role will be reduced to a mentoring capacity mostly. That’s why Tom wanted all those small minor villains in this Spider-man movie, because the next one will be his last. It takes so long to do these movies and Secret Wars is next, then they have to write a script, that takes years of planning, preparation and money. Sony could speed things up, but that’s on the cast, they have obligations elsewhere, it’s still going to take time for another solo movie.
NOID
NOID - 8/1/2026, 11:32 AM
@Timerider - Tom isn’t going anywhere
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 8/1/2026, 10:42 AM
Took my 10yr old son to see it last night. Of course he loved it, he’s 10, but I was surprised at how much I enjoyed the movie.

SPOILERS……

….



..

.

Introducing Jean Grey the way they did was an interesting choice on paper but it stuck the landing. The full dream sequence was so well done and I look forward to seeing her continue her path into the X-Men
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