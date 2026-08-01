Spider-Man: Brand New Day BTS Photos Reveal A Close-Up Look At Marvin Jones III As Tombstone - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day BTS Photos Reveal A Close-Up Look At Marvin Jones III As Tombstone - Spoilers

The villainous Tombstone only made a (very) brief appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but actor Marvin Jones III insists that he will return as the character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2026 12:08 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features the live-action debut of Tombstone, who is played by Black Lightning and The Equalizer actor Marvin Jones III. The actor previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Unfortunately, like most of the other villains in the movie, Lonnie Lincoln only appears in a single scene, dangling Spidey from the side of a building in a recreation of that classic Spectacular Spider-Man cover.

Now, makeup artist Josh Weston has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of Jones III in his Tomestone getup, giving us a much better look at the somewhat terrifying character design.

Jones III left the following comment on the post: "We will be back... I know it."

Rumor has it that this brief appearance was setting up a more substantial role for Tombstone down the line. The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has heard that Lincoln will be pushed "as a Spidey trilogy character rather than just a one-and-done type deal. Notice how I said character (not villain). Spectacular Spider-Man is the best example I can give to the take they want to do."

Spider-Man and Tombstone have reluctantly joined forces in the comics (once to face off against Scorpion), so there's a chance we could see them team up in the MCU at some point. What kind of larger threat could force these enemies to set aside their differences? What about the Kingpin!

There's been talk of Sony/Marvel developing another Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker, but nothing has been officially announced.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/1/2026, 12:33 PM
What a waste
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/1/2026, 12:43 PM
They gotta give us Gang Wars with Hammerhead and Tombstone fighting for the Kingpin role in Spider-Man 5. Easy way to set up Daredevil to appear
hue66
hue66 - 8/1/2026, 12:49 PM
Some people are just born for some roles at least in their appearance. Don't know much of his work though.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/1/2026, 12:52 PM
He needs to be a primary villain in a future film. Nailed the look so well. Wish he had more than 10 damn seconds here
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/1/2026, 12:54 PM
They did him dirty with those teeth
Repian
Repian - 8/1/2026, 1:04 PM
I would love to see this version of Tombstone temporarily bonded to the symbiote.
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