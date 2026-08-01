Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Knows When Miles Morales Will Make His MCU Debut

Miles Morales, the young web-slinger who made his comic book debut as the Ultimate version of Spider-Man, currently leads Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse movies, but we've been hearing that there may be plans to introduce a live-action take on the character for a while now.

There's speculation that Morales may have actually appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (the kid waiting outside the hospital towards the end of the movie), but even if this wasn't a direct nod to the hero, Tom Holland has now left little doubt that Miles will eventually make his way to the MCU.

During a recent interview, Holland was asked, “What would be for you, as a Spider-Man fan, the first question you would ask today if you were sitting on my chair?”

"I guess it would be, 'when will we get Miles Morales?' would be the question I would ask," Holland replied. "Because I know the answer."

Holland didn't spill any more details, but we'd say there is a very good chance that Miles Morales will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spoilers ahead.

Brand New Day's post-credits scene reveals that Spider-Man is now off-planet via Ned Leeds' Spidey-Tracker, but there's nothing to say that it's Holland's character that the tracker is picking up. Some believe it might be either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, but Miles is certainly another possibility.

Holland has previously mentioned "passing the baton" to another Spider-Man actor.

"It's going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision for the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. That is the thing that I want to do most in this character."

When do you think we'll see Miles Morales in the MCU? Let us know in the comments.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.