Andrew Garfield Shares His Thoughts On Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene - Spoilers

Andrew Garfield Shares His Thoughts On Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene - Spoilers

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield has weighed in on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cryptic post-credits scene and what it could mean for the web-slinger's future on the big screen.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2026 04:08 AM EST

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene, Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker picks up the wall-crawler's signal in outer space. Fans are divided on what it means, with some convinced that Tom Holland's web-slinger is teleported away from Earth-616 and others resolute that the tracker has picked up another Spidey.

If the Avengers: Doomsday rumours are true, that movie opens on Peter #2's Earth, catching us up with Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler. With that in mind, the stinger is likely teasing an imminent Incursion. 

ScreenRant recently caught up with The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield to discuss his new movie, The Magic Faraway Tree. The site asked what, if anything, he knows about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene. 

"I do not [know anything about it]. First I've heard of it," he says in the video below. "Not the werewolf, not me. I guess [it must be Tobey]. It could be. Who knows? Or maybe Miles Morales. I don't know."

It's an odd question to ask Garfield, especially as, well, he isn't in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite that, he, Maguire, and Holland are expected to reunite in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie that will likely serve as a final send-off to the two Peter Parker Variants. 

In a separate interview with Page Six, Garfield shared his thoughts on Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man. "I think Tom is an incredible actor playing that character, and I love him and support him, and just want the best for him," he told the site. "I love Tom. I love Spider-Man; I always have loved Spider-Man since I was 3 years old. I’m very, very excited to see [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]."

With it clear that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 won't happen, Garfield's chances of another turn as the hero rest on future Multiversal tales. Avengers: Secret Wars remains the best place to make it a reality, though we're sure Sony would like to reunite the trio in one of its Spider-Man films.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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LSHF
LSHF - 8/1/2026, 5:04 AM
There are a variety of elements (for a lack of a better word) that the director (and crew) that are unique for Spider-Man films that worked really well and helped elevate the fun level of this film to higher levels.

My hearing only allowed me to understand about twenty percent of what was being said on the screen, but it should was very fun to watch on a visual level!

I had a good time.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/1/2026, 5:21 AM
It glitches Spider-Gwen's colors.

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