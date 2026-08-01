Andrew Garfield Shares His Thoughts On Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene - Spoilers

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene, Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker picks up the wall-crawler's signal in outer space. Fans are divided on what it means, with some convinced that Tom Holland's web-slinger is teleported away from Earth-616 and others resolute that the tracker has picked up another Spidey.

If the Avengers: Doomsday rumours are true, that movie opens on Peter #2's Earth, catching us up with Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler. With that in mind, the stinger is likely teasing an imminent Incursion.

ScreenRant recently caught up with The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield to discuss his new movie, The Magic Faraway Tree. The site asked what, if anything, he knows about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene.

"I do not [know anything about it]. First I've heard of it," he says in the video below. "Not the werewolf, not me. I guess [it must be Tobey]. It could be. Who knows? Or maybe Miles Morales. I don't know."

It's an odd question to ask Garfield, especially as, well, he isn't in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite that, he, Maguire, and Holland are expected to reunite in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie that will likely serve as a final send-off to the two Peter Parker Variants.

In a separate interview with Page Six, Garfield shared his thoughts on Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man. "I think Tom is an incredible actor playing that character, and I love him and support him, and just want the best for him," he told the site. "I love Tom. I love Spider-Man; I always have loved Spider-Man since I was 3 years old. I’m very, very excited to see [Spider-Man: Brand New Day]."

With it clear that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 won't happen, Garfield's chances of another turn as the hero rest on future Multiversal tales. Avengers: Secret Wars remains the best place to make it a reality, though we're sure Sony would like to reunite the trio in one of its Spider-Man films.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.