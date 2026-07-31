Spider-Man: Brand New Day's CinemaScore Revealed As Thursday Previews Look Set To Beat No Way Home's $50M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will break box office records this weekend, with Deadline reporting that the movie is set to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home's $50 million Thursday previews haul at the North American box office.

Exact numbers will be revealed later today, but history will be made one way or the other. By topping its 2021 predecessor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($60 million), either one of which Spidey could surpass if the blockbuster exceeds expectations.

Regardless, anything over $50 million will be the best previews ever for Sony and the best previews post-COVID (beating Deadpool & Wolverine's $38.5 million). Spider-Man: Brand New Day is doing all of this without IMAX screens, so Avengers: Doomsday should be absolutely fine when it squares off with Dune: Part Three this December.

While current estimates point to a $195 million opening weekend in North America, some analysts believe it could swing as high as $260 million to $300 million.

Positive word of mouth, as always, will be key. It's good then that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been awarded an "A" CinemaScore.

CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Here's how Spider-Man: Brand New Day's A score compares to the previous movies:

Spider-Man (2002): A–

Spider-Man 2 (2004): A–

Spider-Man 3 (2007): B+

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): A–

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): B+

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): A

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): A+

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): A

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): A+

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (2023): A

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has 90% from critics and 98% on the Popcornmeter. This all bodes well for the web-spinner's MCU return, and a sequel announcement must surely be imminent.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.