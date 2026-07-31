Spider-Man: Brand New Day's CinemaScore Revealed As Thursday Previews Look Set To Beat No Way Home's $50M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's CinemaScore Revealed As Thursday Previews Look Set To Beat No Way Home's $50M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course to break all manner of box office records this weekend. Meanwhile, following glowing reviews, audiences have weighed in, and we have a CinemaScore.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 04:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will break box office records this weekend, with Deadline reporting that the movie is set to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home's $50 million Thursday previews haul at the North American box office.

Exact numbers will be revealed later today, but history will be made one way or the other. By topping its 2021 predecessor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($60 million), either one of which Spidey could surpass if the blockbuster exceeds expectations.

Regardless, anything over $50 million will be the best previews ever for Sony and the best previews post-COVID (beating Deadpool & Wolverine's $38.5 million). Spider-Man: Brand New Day is doing all of this without IMAX screens, so Avengers: Doomsday should be absolutely fine when it squares off with Dune: Part Three this December.

While current estimates point to a $195 million opening weekend in North America, some analysts believe it could swing as high as $260 million to $300 million. 

Positive word of mouth, as always, will be key. It's good then that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been awarded an "A" CinemaScore.

CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Here's how Spider-Man: Brand New Day's A score compares to the previous movies:

Spider-Man (2002): A–
Spider-Man 2 (2004): A–
Spider-Man 3 (2007): B+
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): A–
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): B+
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): A
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): A+
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): A
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): A+
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (2023): A

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has 90% from critics and 98% on the Popcornmeter. This all bodes well for the web-spinner's MCU return, and a sequel announcement must surely be imminent. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Link To Daredevil: Born Again
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Link To Daredevil: Born Again
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Does Jon Bernthal Play A Neutered Take On The Punisher? - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Does Jon Bernthal Play A "Neutered" Take On The Punisher? - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 7/31/2026, 5:00 AM
Apparently, it’s going to do over 70M just for Thursday night
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/31/2026, 5:01 AM
[frick]ing loved it, ending sucked hard though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder