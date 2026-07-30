Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cameos: Every Surprise Actor And Character In The Movie Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cameos: Every Surprise Actor And Character In The Movie Revealed - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into theaters, and we're now breaking down the movie's biggest actor and character cameos, including some surprises that weren't spoiled in advance.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived, and while it's packed with action, heart, and some major surprises, it's also hiding plenty of cameos and supporting appearances you may have missed or want to take a closer look at.

While the movie is set firmly in the MCU, it also feels very much like its own thing. Yes, the stage is set for the eventual X-Men reboot, but this is very much a Peter Parker story, and it's all the better for it. Of course, that doesn't mean some familiar faces aren't around.

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cameos. From the actors behind the villains in that montage to a New Avenger and some unexpected actors, these are who you need to be on the lookout for on a first or second viewing this weekend...
 

Yelena Belova

thunderbolts shows yelena belova has found the perfect way to honor scarlett johansson s black widow

Florence Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, operating out of a bathhouse she's made her office. Forcing Spider-Man to strip down to his mask and underwear, she tells him that his issues are "small potatoes," whereas the New Avengers deal with "big potatoes."

Despite that, they're clearly friendly—Yelena is just being antagonistic—and she later returns via video call to offer Spidey some help and advice. Interestingly, Ned Leeds refers to her as "Black Widow," confirming that's her official moniker in the MCU now.
 

"The Boyfriend"

zendaya and eman esfandi in spider man brand new day copy

Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi plays MJ's new boyfriend, who is never named and only credited as "The Boyfriend." It's his kiss with MJ that sends Peter Parker spiralling, though the newly created character only appears during the party scene featured in trailers.

Unless something was cut from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, those rumours that The Boyfriend was also secretly Boomerang were likely incorrect. Esfandi also isn't playing Paul, and we don't know what his relationship status is with MJ by the time the credits roll. 
 

The Villains

spider man vs tarantula in spider man brand new day trailer copy

We'd expected more from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, but for the most part, they don't get any more screen time than what we've seen in the trailers. The actors playing Boomerang and Tarantula aren't revealed, but Deadpool & Wolverine actor Billy Clements is credited as Ramrod.

Marvin "Krondon" Jones III has some dialogue as Tombstone, but is swiftly dealt with by the web-slinger and left webbed to a wall for Jean DeWolff to deal with. Spidey is also shown taking down the Manfredi Crime Syndicate. They appeared in Agent Carter Season 2 and were cut from Spider-Man: Far From Home (the scene where Iron Spider takes them down in a restaurant before leaving for Europe).
 

Sara Grey

Sara Grey %28Earth 616%29 from Phoenix Vol 1 12 002 copy

Sara Grey is also a mutant in the MCU and has the same powers as her sister, Jean. In the comics, she's a regular human, so this is a big change that, fortunately, works within the context of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's story. 

Sadly, she dies while in the Department of Damage Control's custody. That's the end of the line for Sara's story, but Jean's run-in with William Metzger further unlocks her latent powers (ensuring she'll rank among the powerful X-Men when the team's reboot arrives).
 

Aunt May

Spider Man No Way Home Aunt May copy

Marisa Tomei's May Parker died at the hands of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but she returns in this movie when Jean Grey attempts to invade Peter's mind. 

In a scene set shortly after May discovered her nephew's secret life as a superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she tells Peter how special both he and his powers are. Later, Spidey allows Jean to experience that memory, which plays a crucial role in setting her on a far more heroic path as her story continues in the MCU. 
 

Flash Thompson And Roger Harrington

Collage Maker 04 Sep 2022 1046 AM copy

While Tony Revolori and Martin Starr don't physically appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, their photographs do. In Ned Leeds' apartment, Peter takes a closer look at his old friend's attempt to figure out who's beneath the wall-crawler's mask.

It turns out they're Ned's leading suspects for Spider-Man, something that understandably takes Peter by surprise. Beyond that, none of Peter's old classmates appears, and there's no sign of J. Jonah Jameson either. 
 

E.V.

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Our last entry is a little speculative, as it's being widely reported that Naomi Watts—who worked with Tom Holland on The Impossible—is the voice of Spider-Man's AI assistant, E.V., in Brand New Day

We didn't spot her name in the credits, so we'll update this entry when we can confirm who voiced E.V. in the movie. If it was Watts, then it's a nice throwback to Holland's early days as an actor. As for Keith David, he's not The Jackal; instead, we hear his voice in a video Peter is watching about the life cycles of spiders (he may have had more lines in the trailers). 

Which Spider-Man: Brand New Day cameo was your favourite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2026, 10:10 AM
The scene with the boyfriend must've been awkward to film for all three involved. To keep it fair, Eman should also kiss Tom in front of Zendaya
Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 10:12 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I agree, it's only fair...
Reginator
Reginator - 7/30/2026, 10:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - how do you know he didnt?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:29 AM
@bkmeijer1 Tom gets to go home with her so I don't think he cares
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2026, 12:05 PM
@Reginator - good point
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2026, 10:36 AM
This was EASILY the best Tom Holland Spider-Man movie so far. I thoroughly enjoyed it even with that TERRIBLE IDEA of bringing Jean into the fold only for shock value. I booed out loud amongst all of the normies cheering. Does anybody realize that means mutants are now tied to the Snap? And what's even worse is that if they try to tell the mutant saga in present day, you lose all of the fantastic backstories for Magneto, Charles, Logan, hell everybody! I refuse to believe they're doing this. Maybe Doom destroys this earth. Just start the [frick]ing MCU over and add mutants to the mix... WHY ARE THEY MAKING THIS SO DIFFICULT!

A fantastic Spider-Man movie from beginning to end, with a brain dead cameo that makes my blood boil. 4 stars
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 11:11 AM
@bobevanz - "Does anybody realize that means mutants are now tied to the Snap? And what's even worse is that if they try to tell the mutant saga in present day, you lose all of the fantastic backstories for Magneto, Charles, Logan, hell everybody! I refuse to believe they're doing this. Maybe Doom destroys this earth. Just start the [frick]ing MCU over and add mutants to the mix... WHY ARE THEY MAKING THIS SO DIFFICULT!"

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2026, 11:15 AM
@bobevanz - you mentioned it, it's for shock value. The universes will reboot anyway and still use the same actresses/actors
IMCOOLURNOT
IMCOOLURNOT - 7/30/2026, 11:39 AM
@bobevanz - Are you serious? Mutants are a result of the Snap? WTF!!
Humby
Humby - 7/30/2026, 12:14 PM
@bobevanz - @bobevanz - My man, it's been over 80 years since WW2. We're never getting those backstories again unless they set it in the past. Sad as it is.

It's gonna be a soft reboot. After Secret Wars the MCU will be reduced to a single universe that has everyone in it, current MCU, plus Fantastic Four, plus recast younger X-Men, and whatever other characters/variants they want to keep around from DD/SW. Basically a brand new universe, but the new characters (like the X-Men and other mutants) will have new backstories that are retconned in, while the old characters (MCU 616) will essentially have the same backstory as the current MCU so they can continue on with planned sequels. This way, any retconning that contradicts the old MCU can be brushed under the rug as "well, it's technically a new universe, so things may not align perfectly." The only hiccup would be Fantastic Four, they kind of need to remember the events of First Steps, DD, and SW, so I assume Franklin Richards will create this new universe and allow his family to remember that stuff. This way their sequel can still carry on their personal canon to some degree.

As for the X-Men, enjoy what you get of the old guys in Doomsday and Secret Wars, because the new generation is going to feel totally different. Zero chance they go heavy on real world trauma or touch anything related to historical tragedies. It will be void of politics, psychology, social commentary, me thinks, though I certainly hope not. I'm okay with the snap being the cause for some or even most mutants, but I do think it will be important to establish some key figures that had mutations before the snap, and I think it's likely that they will. Charles, Magento, Wolverine, certainly must have histories going back further. But prepare yourselves now, because you know they ain't gonna get that history right.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/30/2026, 10:45 AM
I was pleased that they brought Tomei back. Yelena was fun too; at first she was a bit meh I guess with her first scene, but all her follow up scenes were nice.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/30/2026, 11:00 AM
Think I spotted Naomi Watts in the credits.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2026, 11:02 AM
"those rumours that The Boyfriend was also secretly Boomerang were likely incorrect"

Anyone remember which "scooper" pushed this rumor? Wasn't it Cryptic4k or Perez?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2026, 11:13 AM
You missed

- Naruto
- Sakura
- Kakashi
- Sasuke
- L
- Flash
- the high school principal
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/30/2026, 11:39 AM
"The Boyfriend" I thought that was Flash Thompson.

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