Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland "Hated" An Early Cut... Even Though It Was What Fans Wanted

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland &quot;Hated&quot; An Early Cut... Even Though It Was What Fans Wanted

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has revealed that he did not care for an earlier cut of the movie, even though it seemed to be what fans wanted to see based on test screenings...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2026 06:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has admitted to "hating" an earlier cut of the movie, even though it had gone over very well with test screening audiences.

You may recall rumors that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had clashed over the direction to take the latest solo Spidey adventure. Reports indicated that Sony CEO Tom Rothman was eager to replicate the success of No Way Home with a Multiverse-based story featuring either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield (or both), while Kevin Feige wanted a more grounded movie.

Whether there was any truth to this is unclear, but it would explain why so many vastly different rumors circulated prior to the movie entering production.

While speaking to Quotable, Holland touched on how much a project can change from the script stage to production to the edit, and revealed that he really didn't care for one early cut even though it was "what the people were asking for."

"We've seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts, they took all of the notes from all of the random people who saw the film," said Holland. "And then they changed the movie, and we watched it, and we hated it. It totally didn't work. It was what the people were asking for, but it wasn't quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience, so a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room."

Holland didn't share any specific details on the cut he was referring to, but the actor - who clearly has some say in the creative direction of these films - should be commended for sticking to his guns.

Test screenings can obviously be a valuable indicator of how a movie will be perceived by audiences, but just because a small group of people like what they see, it doesn't necessarily mean the film will appeal to a broader demographic.

Brand New Day has been a big hit with critics and looks set for a spectacular opening weekend at the box office (the latest estimates point to a $485M global debut), so we'd say Holland made the right call.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/30/2026, 6:51 AM
Id love to know what that cut was.

People were asking for a lot of stuff
Black cat
Daredevil
Symbiote

I bet tom wasnt keen on black cat. It seems he wants to keep his eyes on his real life wife, and counterpart.. MJ. And Daredevil team up might steal spotlight from spidey. But if tom wants a Deadpool team up then surely we can have a Daredevil team up done right.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/30/2026, 7:13 AM
@Vigor - im also very curious about it. i was one of them asking for a DD team up against Kingpin so if he nixed that then id be pretty pissed off... but maybe we'll never know
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/30/2026, 7:16 AM
@Vigor - They’re absolutely talking about man-spider. The movie plays like something integral was cut.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 7:20 AM
@Vigor - I mean the script would be the same so I doubt Black Cat , Daredevil and Symbiote would even be in that cut if they weren’t in the script in the first place but you never know I guess.

Plus this movie has Punisher & Hulk in it and the other movies have had heroes aswell so I don’t think Tom is worried about them hogging the spotlight too much.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 9:09 AM
@Vigor - extremely happy movies don’t let fans make them be in charge people thought this movie had to many characters it have more if fans was in charge and be mess possibly probably let Hollywood make movies make choices who plays who never let fans decide
Frshcoupe1
Frshcoupe1 - 7/30/2026, 7:04 AM
Why didn’t we get the new (or even old) Doomsday trailer in front of Brand New Day?? Very disappointed in that!

Anyway…movie was vey good.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/30/2026, 7:08 AM
@Frshcoupe1 - compared to the other Spiderman films?
CapA
CapA - 7/30/2026, 7:17 AM
@UceOmega - Superior Spider-Man !
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 7:22 AM
@Frshcoupe1 - isn’t that more on the theater then the people behind the film?.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2026, 8:21 AM
@UceOmega - the bestmof the series IMO
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/30/2026, 7:10 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Today Going.

User Comment Image
CapA
CapA - 7/30/2026, 7:16 AM
Winter Soldier - level.
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/30/2026, 7:17 AM
I loved the movie but it felt disjointed…and I think it could be possible they’re talking about him mutating into Man-Spider? I mean the mutation story really doesn’t go farther than the black eyes and organic webs and the inhibitor chip at the end doesn’t have much merit…I watched it feeling like there was more there that was cut.

It feels like the rumors could’ve been true and Sony and them thought that it would be too scary and the wrong direction and backed off.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/30/2026, 7:20 AM
@kg8817 - welp. Time to stop clicking on Spiderman articles and reading comments until my Saturday evening showtime ✌🏾
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 7:47 AM
A famous French filmmaker named “Robert Bresson” once said that you make a film three times , one in the scripting stage , one when you shoot it and the last when you edit it so sometimes what one wrote is not what ended up on screen since there are always changes happening whether it be to location logistics , actor inputs etc.

A movie can change many ways not just in the editing room but during shooting and/or scripting which can ultimately be for the better or worse but ultimately they go on instinct and feeling that an idea may be right for the film or a scene which they may be right about or not…

Making movies is a creative risk that can be 50/50 hence why I don’t particularly get much up in arms about a film because most creatives come in with pure intentions and wanting to make something good but it may or may not turn out that way given the decisions along the way by many people hence im surprised we get anything well done since this shit is HARD lol.

Anyway , would love to hear more details about this cut but if not then oh well…

Looking forward to seeing the final version of BND on Saturday!!.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/30/2026, 7:58 AM
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 9:15 AM
If I had to guess what they did cut? Probably, Peter finally getting back with MJ and both her and Ned remembering everything. I do think endings where all of Peter's problems are solved are very "tricky" to pull off with Spider-Man but that's my guess.

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