UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Now officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91%.

Following this morning's mostly very positive social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the full review embargo has lifted, and critics have been sharing their verdicts on Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the iconic wall-crawler.

So far, the reviews are landing around the same as the reactions. A lot of outlets were very high on Brand New Day, and out of the trades, only Variety leans negative, describing the film as an "arduous adventure" that's "trying too hard."

The cast comes in for universal praise (particularly Sadie Sink), and it sounds like the contentious dynamic between Holland's hero and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is a highlight. Several reviews also champion Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera, hailing Brand New Day as the "best directed Spider-Man movie" since Sam Raimi's trilogy.

There may be a few iffy spots of CGI here and there, but the action sequences are said to be spectacular, with the battle between Spidey, the Punisher and the Hulk praised as the standout set piece.

On the less positive side, several reviews mention an "overstuffed" third act, and it sounds like the movie could have done with shaving down its runtime by a few minutes.

With 64 reviews counted, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently sitting at a very impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Review: Tom Holland Bares His Soul in a Superhero Installment That Balances Self-Reflection With Action https://t.co/epYAJTSkPn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2026

"This feels like the most comics-faithful entry so far, tactile and ground-level"



Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings Tom Holland's return to the MCU, alongside Hulk, Punisher and more – in cinemas this Wednesday.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/IvGwnL4Brg pic.twitter.com/ooMyeEVgDO — Empire (@empiremagazine) July 28, 2026

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Review: Tom Holland Returns in a 'Mature' Adventure That for All Its Good Action Is Trying Too Hard https://t.co/XtP8IKMf60 — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2026

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland And Zendaya Forge A Challenging Path ... https://t.co/0Uw4VrVBUE — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day feels like a major comic arc come alive. Holland soars, Cretton builds a lived-in Marvel world, and the action hits new peaks. Yet odd MCU choices leave the final vibe off. Spectacular, but not perfect.



Spoiler-Free Review: https://t.co/m2fbyLSv6E pic.twitter.com/Yxh2tqh4sa — Fenix Nests (@FenixNests) July 28, 2026

Our spoiler-free Spider-Man: Brand New Day review https://t.co/V8a7xlkiQa — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 28, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a refreshingly small-scale ride that gives Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and the rest of the cast at least a few moments each to shine.



Our review: https://t.co/26mItlpyaI pic.twitter.com/jlecYdzYTL — IGN (@IGN) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay Review: Sensational Spidey Sequel Is as Good as Thwip Getshttps://t.co/E75gmr7rFQ — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.