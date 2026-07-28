UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

Following initial social media reactions, the first full reviews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have landed, and the latest solo Spidey adventure has generated an early Rotten Tomatoes score...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 11:07 AM EST

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Now officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91%.

Following this morning's mostly very positive social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the full review embargo has lifted, and critics have been sharing their verdicts on Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the iconic wall-crawler.

So far, the reviews are landing around the same as the reactions. A lot of outlets were very high on Brand New Day, and out of the trades, only Variety leans negative, describing the film as an "arduous adventure" that's "trying too hard."

The cast comes in for universal praise (particularly Sadie Sink), and it sounds like the contentious dynamic between Holland's hero and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is a highlight. Several reviews also champion Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera, hailing Brand New Day as the "best directed Spider-Man movie" since Sam Raimi's trilogy.

There may be a few iffy spots of CGI here and there, but the action sequences are said to be spectacular, with the battle between Spidey, the Punisher and the Hulk praised as the standout set piece.

On the less positive side, several reviews mention an "overstuffed" third act, and it sounds like the movie could have done with shaving down its runtime by a few minutes.

With 64 reviews counted, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently sitting at a very impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2026, 9:38 AM
Has any recent 90 % plus movies been deserving I mean we are talking Dark Knight levels
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/28/2026, 9:40 AM
@0bstreperous - It's just the amount of critics that like the movie. It's not a rating.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/28/2026, 9:43 AM
@0bstreperous

Y’all look at the score more than the average rating. RT just gives a percentage of which critics actually liked a movie. Metacritic gives the score for top reviewers (unlike RT where people like Josh) can submit their reviews.

Brand New Day is getting good reviews. It has a 91% on RT and a 71 on MetaCritic (which is good) but it’s not an amazing score. 75+ is usually prime territory, anything above 80 is pretty great and generally universally loved.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/28/2026, 10:10 AM
@SurfinSuperman - Don't waste your breath man. Explaining RT around here is like talking to a wall. Trust me...I have tried soooo many times
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 10:16 AM
@0bstreperous - 91%
Tomatometer
75 Reviews
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/28/2026, 10:17 AM
@0bstreperous - The percentage is just the number of positive reviews a movie got; it isn't an actual score. In order to see what the average score is, you have to click on the percentage and it'll take you there.

The Dark Knight, which has 94% positive reviews, has an average score of 8.9/10.
Black Panther, which has a higher percent of reviews at 96%, has a lower average of 8.3/10.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/28/2026, 10:35 AM
@0bstreperous - For MCU films? Only 2 films since Endgame has a 90%+ rating and that's Shang Chi and Spiderman No Way home. But thats a high bar to set if you only want to see films with a 90%+ score or be equivalent to TDK because most films aren't especially in this genre.

Just enjoy the movies you are interested in seeing a judge it for yourself. Not everything is going to be as good as Citizen Kane, Godfather, or Paddington but discovering and experiencing it for yourself or with others is part of the fun.
Havenless
Havenless - 7/28/2026, 10:44 AM
@regmovieguy - hot take, but I find RT a bit more reliable than Metacritic, particularly for the MCU

Winter Soldier is a 70
Infinity War is a 68
The Avengers is a 69
AoU is a 69
Guardians 3 is a 64
No way Home 71
First Steps is a 65
Thunderbolts is a 64

So if you’re saying it’s better than all those movies then sign me up
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/28/2026, 11:24 AM
@0bstreperous - depends if they are back by a bunch of 3/5 reviews or 5/5 reviews. Metacritic is better.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2026, 1:02 PM
@Ryguy88 - I see everyone's comments understand it's kinda pass and fail I'm saying the system is weird
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/28/2026, 1:45 PM
@TheJok3r - thanks for the explanation. I didn't know that.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2026, 1:47 PM
@BlackStar25 - same goes with don’t waste time wait for what critics reviews movie scores say balusters movie it’s what people who think of it your own opinion that’s important not strangers they don’t make movies successful it’s people who choose see them regardless what reviews transformers one had goood score didn’t do well fantastic one four slowly made profit from people support it saw multiple times
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 4:28 PM
@0bstreperous - I think RT has become an industry.

A poor RT score could potentially sink a film. So important big budget movies that are key to a franchise will always score a massive number. WB was caught manipulating RT critics once. I'm sure they all do it for these kinds of films. Doomsday will score over 85% whether it's good or bad.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 4:30 PM
@0bstreperous - Also nothing about your comment makes me think you don't understand how RT works so I don't know why everybody's mansplaining it to you.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2026, 4:39 PM
@ObserverIO - thanks man. I wish we'd get another Dark Knight or Winter Soldier that's basically my point
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 9:41 AM
They cut more than a half hour from this according to the director, so maybe that would have given the third act “more time to breathe.” I have my tickets for Thursday and just want a fun Spidey adventure with no BS.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/28/2026, 1:48 PM
@Bucky74 - I wonder if the blu ray will have a special cut. Same as The Odyssey. I'm sure there's footage on the cutting room floor.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 2:28 PM
@JusticeL - Maybe as separate deleted scenes.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 9:42 AM
Hulk will be in it less than 5 minutes
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/28/2026, 10:11 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Good...This is a Spiderman movie after all...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 10:23 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 11:03 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2026, 9:46 AM
Hyped to see this one! I've (mostly) dodged the usual leaks and spoilers and I'm going to the earliest show I can manage on Thursday.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/28/2026, 9:49 AM
i am so stoked for this movie. the negative slanted reviews are so disconnected from how a comic book medium works. cameos and guest stars are inherent to shared universe story telling. it makes a big fun sandbox for the fans and the creators. but oh well. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/28/2026, 9:50 AM
gotta love the audacity to announce moving out of New York entirely, right before a movie I'm reading makes Manhattan such a big part of the story.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2026, 9:53 AM
Very excited for this whatever RT score it gets. Cretton is very deserving and his work in Shangchi and Wonderman are great. Hope the Naruto project pushes through
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 10:17 AM
91%

Tomatometer
75 Reviews
deamon
deamon - 7/28/2026, 10:26 AM
So far it's fourth of four.
1. No Way Home 93%
2. Homecoming 92%
3. Far From Home 91% (more voices)
4. Brand New Day 91% (less voices)
I'm waiting for audience voices.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 10:29 AM
Sweet , glad to see the positive reviews so far thus hopefully that continues and we aren’t headed towards a big decline…

I liked Watts trilogy , felt very much like an extended origin/coming of age story for Peter but Cretton just looks to have leveled up this iteration in pretty much every way from a direction standpoint whether it be action , tone etc.

Anyway , the movie has looked good/solid so can’t wait to see it Saturday!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/28/2026, 10:36 AM
don't give a shit about the RT score or reviews.. ill be seeing it Friday with the wife and make up my own damn mind... but i am excited, this looks great and going in spoiler free should make it even better for me
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/28/2026, 11:08 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - reviews & critics opinions can all be negative i.e. one star, 0/10 etc and I’ll still watch the movie or any movie for that matter. I never needed opinions or feedback, hell I don’t even need to go to the cinema with anyone just to watch a movie.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/28/2026, 12:25 PM
@UceOmega - personally, i Love going to the movies alone and do it all the time
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2026, 10:58 AM
91% but only 90 reviews in..I'm guessing it sits around 89% when all is said and done.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/28/2026, 11:07 AM
Only if a movie is so abjectly terrible does it get bad reviews, now. The Tomatometer is a really disingenuous indicator of whether a movie works or not.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/28/2026, 12:00 PM
@theFUZZ008 - I mostly agree... and i say that as someone who posts his reviews there. It works as a rough indicator of critical consensus but I'd never base my decision on whether to watch a movie on it... unless it was like under 15% or something 😂
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/28/2026, 12:04 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Its been a poor indicator for years honestly. Tomatometer itself isn't really bad if you understand what it actually represents
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/28/2026, 1:34 PM
@theFUZZ008 - you look at reviews now and most of the time, they're giving the movies C's, 2/5's, 3/5's, 6/10's, but still a fresh tomato.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/28/2026, 2:16 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Exactly!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 3:42 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - To be fair, why wouldn't a 3/5 or 6/10 be fresh? That's a positive rating
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/28/2026, 9:40 PM
@FireGunn - pretty shit rating in my book. If I was a teacher, I wouldn't be proud of my class if most of them all barely passed.
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