Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions Swing Online Following LA Premiere

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in LA tonight. While full reviews are still under embargo, attendees were allowed to share their initial reactions on social media.

So far, the reactions are largely very positive, though it does sound like Brand New Day has some issues. A few posts mention an "overstuffed" third act and a "messy" story structure, but more hail Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the wall-crawler as the best Spider-Man movie yet.

The entire cast comes in for high praise (Sadie Sink is said to be a standout), as does director Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera. Spidey and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) reportedly make a great "double act," and several posts note that BND has its share of "tear-jerker" moments.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a massive hit, and could take in as much as $800 million worldwide this weekend.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.

#SpidermanBrandNewDay is fantastic, no notes. Top tier action! Love how deep the story goes into the consequences of Peter’s choice (from NWH) and how it affects his life as Peter and as Spider-Man. Definitely some tearjerker moment in there. Felt like a mini Avengers film. pic.twitter.com/aRXpXbfDPW — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a triumph from Destin Daniel-Cretton. Bursting with heart, sincerity, hope. A story about the need to be vulnerable and human, to not let the world turn you into a monster, to recognize your pain in an effort to help others feel less alone in theirs. It's… https://t.co/ud5pao6ojw pic.twitter.com/DCJBMrqr9A — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay suffers from the same problem as many post-Endgame movies: it feels like a stepping stone rather than a cohesive standalone film. It's not the most egregious example of this. Peter & Frank are a great duo. Story/structure is messy, but it's pretty good. pic.twitter.com/5T5tGvmpjS — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) July 28, 2026

#SpidermanBrandNewDay: Folks, Marvel has made a Real Movie™ for the third time since 2018. Basically the PS5 games brought to life, and EXTREMELY Matrix: Reloaded-coded (complimentary). The best of the MCU Spidey films by a mile, and Tom Holland's best effort as Peter Parker pic.twitter.com/bEeJxhWpdr — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay — DDC w/ one of best CBM directorial outings in recent memory. A film that feels fresh w/ a distinct style that also acts a spiritual successor to the Raimi films. Arguably the most emotional SM film to date.



It acts as both a payoff to the MCU Spidey… pic.twitter.com/99yUgl0kZt — nikko (@NikkoCaruso) July 28, 2026

#Spidermanbrandnewday levels up the franchise with lots of surprises and beautiful cinematography. While it falls into some genre tropes, it makes up for it with dimension and fun. pic.twitter.com/0jc3998o4p — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the NYC-centric, more mature Spider-Man movie I wanted.



Spider-Man and Punisher are great together. There's lots of fun twists.



It is a little overstuffed & I think we have a new CBM 3rd act trope.



I walked out VERY satisfied! Fans will be happy! pic.twitter.com/7RpLPSTbiE — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 28, 2026

#SpidermanBrandNewDay is everything I hoped it would be!

A tragic yet poetic odyssey about what it truly means to feel alone, only to realize you may not have to be alone…



It’s thematically beautiful while still delivering an endlessly entertaining Spider-Man adventure that… pic.twitter.com/QCeOoY5JU4 — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has some of the best visuals and characterization its title character has gotten onscreen.



Yet its notable shine is dulled by an overstuffed script that puts MCU interconnectivity and cameos over its title character.



Review coming to @DiscussingFilm. pic.twitter.com/Be3hBuoYIA — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) July 28, 2026

#SpiderMan Brand New Day is a mixed bag. It evokes the very best and the very worst of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spidey and do for Spider-Man what the first 20 minutes of Matt Reeves’ The Batman did for Batman. The film… pic.twitter.com/Ou2HbF3Wlh — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) July 28, 2026

#SpidermanBrandNewDay

Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Tom Holland & Zendaya . If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic pic.twitter.com/btDox0YJrS — honey ✰ (@thehoneyrow) July 28, 2026

Don’t mind me. I’m just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay



It’s a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works. pic.twitter.com/5dHvcF58Sk — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is easily the best Spider-Man movie yet. Incredible action, real emotional stakes, huge surprises, and Peter & Frank steal every scene together. This is THE summer movie of the year! Tom Holland and Sadie Sink are incredible in this film! pic.twitter.com/6o96kUoWwW — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 28, 2026

Destin Daniel Cretton brings some much-needed new energy to the MCU with #SpiderManBrandNewDay. Our most mature and intentional outing yet with this version of the character. Holland does a great job exploring Peter’s loneliness. Sadie Sink is dazzling and commands every moment… pic.twitter.com/pzNGFp6dZl — adam patla (@apat10) July 28, 2026

#SpiderMan Brand New Day is the most authentic and spectacular Spider-Man yet in the MCU. Easily the best characterization of Peter yet. A fantastic breath of fresh air for the character. Cretton MUST return and stick around Marvel Studios.



Full review tomorrow @PoppedNews https://t.co/8RtU0nXNvc pic.twitter.com/eR4nX0P7KI — JJ (@WildeePatrol) July 28, 2026

In #SpiderManBrandNewDay, Peter Parker finds himself in need of a helping hand as he fights to keep his forgotten identity from succumbing to a grab-bag script of MCU growing pains. Certainly not amazing nor spectacular, but maybe the funniest Takis commercial ever produced. pic.twitter.com/1xWuZxljLJ — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay swings high as one of the MCU’s strongest films yet. Awesome camerawork, stunning visuals, heartfelt performances, and surprises that genuinely land. It captures everything that makes Spider-Man special while pushing the character forward. pic.twitter.com/4KEcaUixO8 — alex 👽 (@alexkokz) July 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.