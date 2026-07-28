Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions Swing Online Following LA Premiere

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in LA tonight. While full reviews are still under embargo, attendees were allowed to share their initial reactions on social media.
So far, the reactions are largely very positive, though it does sound like Brand New Day has some issues. A few posts mention an "overstuffed" third act and a "messy" story structure, but more hail Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the wall-crawler as the best Spider-Man movie yet.
The entire cast comes in for high praise (Sadie Sink is said to be a standout), as does director Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera. Spidey and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) reportedly make a great "double act," and several posts note that BND has its share of "tear-jerker" moments.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a massive hit, and could take in as much as $800 million worldwide this weekend.
Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.
Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.
But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.