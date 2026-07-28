Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions Swing Online Following LA Premiere

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions Swing Online Following LA Premiere

Following the movie's LA premiere, the first social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day are in. How does Spidey's latest solo adventure match up to previous outings?

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 01:07 AM EST

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in LA tonight. While full reviews are still under embargo, attendees were allowed to share their initial reactions on social media.

So far, the reactions are largely very positive, though it does sound like Brand New Day has some issues. A few posts mention an "overstuffed" third act and a "messy" story structure, but more hail Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the wall-crawler as the best Spider-Man movie yet.

The entire cast comes in for high praise (Sadie Sink is said to be a standout), as does director Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera. Spidey and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) reportedly make a great "double act," and several posts note that BND has its share of "tear-jerker" moments.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a massive hit, and could take in as much as $800 million worldwide this weekend.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/28/2026, 1:38 AM
Hmmm. Feels not *quite* as enthusiastic as I hoped for.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/28/2026, 4:43 AM
@Lucasberg - I don't know if comparing BND to a polarizing film like "The Matrix Reloaded" is a compliment, or a misguided diss....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:48 AM
@KennKathleen - The reviews do sound mixed but I don't think the audience reaction will be quite on the level of Matrix Reloaded or anything. Critically it's probably very flawed, but that won't matter. Audiences are hyped for this and will eat it up all summer. It's mass entertainment, it doesn't have to be good. NWH wasn't. But it hit all those moments like it should have and it worked as mass audience entertainment. It did it's job. Hopefully this one does too.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 1:38 AM
User Comment Image
Webfooter
Webfooter - 7/28/2026, 1:47 AM
The worst reviews so far has been mixed to positive with the vast majority saying this has somehow topped NWH and/or Raimi's Spider-Man 2 as the best Spider-Man movie ever. Probably safe to say this film is likely going to be an 85%+ on RT and do massive business at the box office.
Robby
Robby - 7/28/2026, 1:48 AM
Flavor of the week
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/28/2026, 1:53 AM
Can't wait to hopefully watch it this week in order to avoid spoilers. I enjoyed Destin Daniel-Cretton's last films, Mercy being the last movie I watched on cinemas before quarantine in 2020 and Shang-Chi later, and I had a good time.

This one shouldn't be so different, he has a good track record.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2026, 2:36 AM
Oh im there tomorrow.

Idiot simps saying "it's messy but it is good" lolz

The moment i saw background people in rlthe action scenes in the trailers and im already sold

Not like that Russo doomsday slop which looks like a movie in 2026 shot during the pandemic 😂😂😂
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 2:48 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions Swing Online Following LA Premiere

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 9:36 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 2:54 AM
Brandon Pope TV
@BpopeTV

#SpidermanBrandNewDay may be the most Marvel Marvel movie I’ve ever marveled. Destin Daniel Cretton honors beloved #Spiderman media - especially Raimi- to create something soulful + thrilling. Hulk, Punisher deliver. Big reveal lives up. The best of the Tom Holland spidey series
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 7:28 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/28/2026, 3:21 AM
Gonna form my own opinion.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2026, 3:46 AM

I’m as amped as Richard Gere in a room full of coked up gerbils.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/28/2026, 4:37 AM
I am pretty sure it is a 8.5/10
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 7:32 AM
Sweet , glad to see the mostly positive reactions to the film thus far which hopefully the reviews reflect aswell…

Anyway , the film has seemed good/solid imo so can’t wait to check it out this weekend!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2026, 7:35 AM
I've got my tickets for after work on Thursday. Haven't seen a film this close to opening in DECADES. Can't wait!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 9:00 AM
I'm gonna wait on this one

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