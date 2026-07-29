Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role And VMax Explained: What It All Means For The MCU - Spoilers

Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role And VMax Explained: What It All Means For The MCU - Spoilers

We're taking a deep dive into Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character, exploring what it means for the wider MCU and the true, and undoubtedly shocking, meaning behind VMax.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 05:07 PM EST

Sadie Sink plays Jean Elaine Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a movie that, surprisingly, sets the stage for Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. 

The movie reveals that the Department of Damage Control captured Sara Grey, who, in the MCU, has the same abilities as her sister, Jean. However, they're limited, as they can project their consciousness into another person's mind if it's less than 33 feet. Sara uses her powers to stop Jean from following, preventing the DODC from capturing her (their mother abandoned them when their powers manifested, leaving them in foster care).

This is revealed late in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, explaining Jean's role as an antagonist for a big chunk of the movie. She sees Spidey working with the DODC, and understandably perceives him as an enemy. 

Similarly fooled by Bill Metzger into believing Jean is a threat, Spider-Man helps capture her, freeing the DODC to continue the experiments that they'd been conducting on Sara (who, along with the mysterious "VMax," Jean is searching for throughout this story). They want to replicate her mind-control abilities so they can use them for their own nefarious means.

The last Jean heard from her sister was a psychic message about the aforementioned VMax, leading her to believe it's somewhere Sara is being held or perhaps even a weapon created by Metzger and company.

As she's experimented on, Jean looks up and sees an air conditioning vent with a damaged label: "VENTMAX." The "ENT" has peeled away, meaning "V   MAX" was the last thing Sara saw before she died. Realising the truth, combined with the DODC's experiments, unlocks Jean's full telepathic and telekinetic potential, bringing her more in line with the powerful mutant from the comics. 

It's worth noting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day never uses the word "mutant," and, despite rumours to the contrary, Peter Parker is not one of them. Instead, his powers have evolved, with a surge of the spider hormones in his DNA permanently leaving him with organic webbing, enhanced Spider-Sense, and increased strength. 

As for Jean, after Peter helps her realise what it means to be "special" and a hero—after allowing her to experience a touching exchange he had with Aunt May—she decides not to kill Metzger, saves Spider-Man's life, and leaves New York on a bus. 

With Jean Grey's origin story explored, the stage is set for her to be recruited to Professor X's X-Men as one of the team's most powerful members. Her powers aren't exactly pink energy blasts; instead, they're portrayed in a fairly grounded manner, and given how dark Jean's past is, we have a feeling Jake Schreier's reboot will be more in line tonally with 2000's X-Men than, say, The Avengers

As for the DODC, the organisation clearly has a vested interest in superpowered individuals and has even created weapons capable of stopping Spider-Man (before his powers evolved, at least). Now, all signs point to the group being behind the mutant-hunting Sentinels, likely front and centre in the Mutant Saga. Metzger, for example, is on the run, so it's easy to imagine his hatred for mutants fuelling his future actions.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/29/2026, 5:21 PM
"Instead, his powers have evolved, with a surge of the spider hormones in his DNA permanently leaving him with organic webbing, enhanced Spider-Sense, and increased strength."

Just like the comics...I fear for any enemy that runs into Spider-Man, because the moment he decides NOT to hold back....god speed homie...
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 7/29/2026, 7:09 PM
@Irregular - And they say Batman can beat this guy. BS! I'm sorry but even with prep time, I don't see it happening. But why is Batman always allowed prep time and others are not.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/29/2026, 9:02 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - Batman has a major disadvantage against a lot of super human individuals. Did you not see him in BvS when he was up against Doomsday? What the hell was he going to do without the Batplane or even the Batmobile? He's FUKED.

So yeah, with "prep-time" which he is always known for, Batman would beat Spider-Man just like how he was able to figure out how to kill the Justice League.

But Spider-Man wins all the time against Batman in a random one on one fight. Spider-Man would be WAYYY to fast to keep up with for Batman. He can't do it with Superman, there's no way he could with Spider-Man.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/29/2026, 5:25 PM
So she's Jean Grey?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 5:45 PM
@Sominan - YUP!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 5:30 PM
What a very odd choice to put Jean Gray in there. Felt completely out of place
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/29/2026, 8:01 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Personally I think this was Marvel overstepping and making the most use out of their deal Sony to benefit them when they eventually get around to X-Men.

I found it more odd how comical Punisher was, but after what we saw of daredevil in She-Hulk, I guess i shouldn't be surprised.

Good movie though, and surprisingly not bad in 3d (the only screening they had left today)
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 5:35 PM
Sounds convoluted and not at the same time.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 5:47 PM
Mhmmm....Where are the "Controversial" parts at? Havent read any yet!
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 5:56 PM
Legit Kobayashi moment.

Much like with DS2, the only complaints I have originate from pre-conceived expectations.

8/10.

Best Holland Spidey, by far.
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/29/2026, 6:10 PM
I enjoyed the movie, good and entertaining. Interesting that Tom often sounds like Tobey when doing voiceovers.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 6:21 PM
'This is going to be the most grounded Spider-Man yet'

Sweet! Who are you picking from Spider-Man's awesome Rogues Gallery to take on the web head!?

'Jean Grey'



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Repian
Repian - 7/29/2026, 6:44 PM
If Scott has also lost his brother Alex, just as Jean has lost Sara Grey, it's possible that loss is a powerful bond uniting them. In the first X-Men film, they are two people who have gone through the same thing, and they support each other. They are united by their shared suffering.

In the sequel, their relationship continues to develop and becomes romantic.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 9:40 PM
@Repian - this is becoming a tiring trope. Doom serms to have the same motivations
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2026, 6:48 PM
Wait, is Shathra in this movie at all?!?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/29/2026, 7:29 PM
Her powers aren't exactly pink energy blasts
When have they ever been? Isn't that Songbird's thing?
User Comment Image
Mine297582
Mine297582 - 7/29/2026, 7:54 PM
@soberchimera - Jean Grey had has pink telekinetic effect in the comics


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TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/29/2026, 9:09 PM
At surface level this movie sounds convoluted as Hell.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 9:42 PM
Haters gonna hate. Lolz

That Naruto poster in Ned's room is worth it. Cretton dirrcting Naruto is perfect.

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