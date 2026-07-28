Children Of Blood And Bone Trailer: Watch The First Look At Paramount's West African Fantasy Epic

Children Of Blood And Bone Trailer: Watch The First Look At Paramount's West African Fantasy Epic

The magical first trailer for Children of Blood and Bone is finally here! Get your epic first look at Paramount’s fantasy blockbuster before its 2027 release.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

After a series of stills and teaser footage, Paramount has dropped the official first full trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, adapting Tomi Adeyemi's popular fantasy bestseller.

Rooted in rich West African and Yoruba mythology, the original 2018 novel became a global phenomenon, often described as the "African Harry Potter".

Bringing the story to life is director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard), capping off a long journey to the big screen for the project that originally began with Disney back in 2017 before Paramount snatched up the rights in 2022. The project couldn't get off the ground at Disney partially due to Adeyemi's dissatisfaction with the script and creative choices.

But Paramount is looking to complete the journey from page to screen as Children of Blood and Bone unfolds in Orïsha, a kingdom stripped of its magic during a brutal royal massacre known as "The Raid."

Years later, an orphaned Zélie Adebola lives as a persecuted outcast alongside the surviving descendants of magic. Everything changes when she crosses paths with the fleeing rogue Princess Amari, who escaped the royal sanctuary carrying a stolen relic that can reawaken Zélie's latent powers.

Complicating matters further is the fact that possible love sparks fly when Zélie also meets Amari's brother, Prince and future King, Tzain, who ultimately joins them on a quest to find three sacred items needed to complete a ritual that will bring magic back to not just Zélie but all of Orïsha.

Of course, the film adaptation has not been without controversy, as Adeyemi recently announced that she was not happy with the film adaptation and wanted her name and all association with the project removed from any marketing or promotional efforts.

Her exact reasoning remains a mystery at this time, but in a social media post, she specifically called out Amandla Stenberg, which has led to speculation that Adeyemi's issues are specifically with her and her casting.

Nevertheless, the first trailer has now been publicly released and it will be interesting to see how fans of the novel and general moviegoers alike respond to the footage.


Image

From visionary filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, the world of Orïsha comes to life. Watch the Official Trailer for Children of Blood and Bone - only in theatres and IMAX January 15, 2027.

In  the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award®  nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award®  winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award®  winner Viola Davis.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 12:19 PM
This is gonna make a certain group of people mad
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 12:31 PM
@Nonameforme - Get out of the cult you're in and stop hating yourself.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 12:33 PM
@Elle79 - that's weird
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 12:40 PM
@Nonameforme - You and your comrades are the weird ones. Tell me, do you think men can get pregnant?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/28/2026, 12:47 PM
@Elle79 - you need to calm down
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/28/2026, 12:52 PM
@Nonameforme - what group of people would that be?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 12:53 PM
@Elle79 - "Tell me, do you think men can get pregnant?"
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Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 12:54 PM
@Vigor - Lol, what are you going to do about it? Your kind are always too weak to do anything but whine.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 1:10 PM
@Irregular - How dare you reference such a transphobic movie! This is literal violence!!!!!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/28/2026, 1:29 PM
This looks way better than the last Black Panther.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/28/2026, 1:38 PM
@Nonameforme - Who's going to get mad? This is an African setting, mad by and starring black people. The only ones that get mad and offended are the losers that want to insert POCs in setting where they don't belong or make sense, I was watching HOTD and there are POC Queensguards and honestly, they looked out of place there.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 1:39 PM
@Elle79 - no, because they're men. That's a weird question to ask on a site about comic book movies and what not.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 1:42 PM
@TheFinestSmack - people hoping for the downfall of young adult adaptations. After Netflix porked up the uglies trilogy there's alot of people hoping the genre just goes away.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 1:45 PM
@IronMan616 - people who hate adaptations of y.a. novels.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 1:46 PM
@Nonameforme - Oh good, so you're not completely taken over by the mind virus.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 1:47 PM
@Elle79 - there's no such thing as a mind virus, but if they're were and if I were you id go get checked out my dude. You're yelling about pregnant men. That's not normal. Again, this site is about comic book movies and entertainment. Not gestational habits and male pregnancy.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 2:09 PM
@Nonameforme - Uh-huh. Guess you are infected after all. Sad to see. I hope one day you get out of it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 2:10 PM
@Elle79 - I just checked. No infection.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 2:32 PM
@Nonameforme - Delusional people have trouble recognizing it. But, sadly, you still have it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 2:46 PM
@Elle79 - irony is ironic
NitroBlastoid12
NitroBlastoid12 - 7/28/2026, 3:03 PM
I’d rather see them make original content like this with new characters than race swap existing ones just to tick a checklist and change characters that someone else created in the process. It's really not that hard, keep Blade as Blade, keep Bond as Bond, etc. Respect European folklore instead of buying every property, inserting American politics, and disrespecting the source material.

If you want more diversity, come up with new characters and original stories like this. The problem with many writers these days is that they think they can do it better than the original source material. With The Witcher, for example, they even said that they laughed at the books and said they can do a better job. Especially when adapting books, your job is to make the story fit in aa movie or series time frame like Peter Jackson did with Lord of the Rings, not to fundamentally change it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/28/2026, 3:50 PM
@NitroBlastoid12 - this is one of the biggest reasons I've been saying we need more properties like this. Originality above table scraps.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 5:26 PM
@soberchimera - is that this? Where she wants nothing to do with it and hates it blah blah blah?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 5:40 PM
@soberchimera - someone put a Jerry springer gif here
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2026, 8:23 PM
@Nonameforme - What happens if this loses money?

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 9:04 PM
@Batmangina - I will not be affected in any way
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2026, 9:08 PM
@Nonameforme - I wonder if it will make a certain group of people very happy?

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2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 7/28/2026, 12:23 PM
Wannabe Wakanda Kangs and Queens WILL NOT hit. Just sayin'.
User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/28/2026, 12:31 PM
Interesting how there probably won't be any race-swapping in this film, but it's ok to do it other films where it's totally unnecessary and has no point. Looked at the cast and not one Asian, Hispanic, or white person on the whole thing. Very interesting.
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Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 12:32 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Exactly
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/28/2026, 4:02 PM
@BadgerThorkin - the hypocrisy is transparent af.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 12:34 PM
This looks awful, and will be awful, but TV critics who are members of the woke cult will bend over backwards to give it good reviews. it won't matter - it's going to fail. Amandla Stenberg is your typical out-of-touch, "progressive" narcissist female who will blame its failure on "racism".
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/28/2026, 12:58 PM
@Elle79 - Always a berg. They always rewrite history to their own ridiculous fantasies. What ails a country you can bet a berg is behind it.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/28/2026, 1:08 PM
@Elle79 - I can agree with the critics, progressive, and Amandla Stenberg statements 100%, but I'll reserve criticism for the movie until after I see it.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 1:26 PM
@Elle79 - Ah yes, the 'woke cult'—famous for our weekly meetings where we sacrifice our free time to force-feed you movies you could easily avoid by just not going to the theater or renting it at home. I promise you, the high priest of the cult hasn't revoked your right to change the channel yet. It must be exhausting living in a fantasy world where a movie casting requires a full tin-foil hat conspiracy theory instead of just... moving on with your day.
Thank you for your bravery.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 1:33 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Yeah, once again, you're totally missing the point. Not surprising with you self-hating types. Please get the help you need.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 1:47 PM
@Elle79 - "Once again"? Did I miss our first date, or are you just recycling scripts from other internet arguments you've lost?
Also, calling someone "self-hating" while dropping a paragraph dripping with pure bitterness toward a movie trailer and an actress you don't know is peak irony. If anyone needs to find a happy hobby, it’s the person getting a heart palpitation over a fantasy movie trailer. A trailer. You might need to take a whole week off when the movie actually comes out.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/28/2026, 2:05 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Have you forgotten your many, almost incessant, posts and responses where you say the exact thing a self-hating woke cultist is trained to say?

Lol, keep at it, bud. People are simply pointing out that the trailer looks bad, and noting the ridiculous double-standard you morons think still applies. It doesn't. Better get used to it and cope.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 2:18 PM
@Elle79 - If my comments are upsetting someone like you then I must be living life right. Thank you. And you keep reading my comments. 😘

Thanks for calling me a moron you are very brave. I didn't use the word cope, you did. But now that you have. You seem to be the one that needs to cope. I'm okay with the movie trailer. You're the one that sounds like your ready for a Snickers.


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