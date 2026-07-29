Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Reveals Full Look At Ramrod; Says "Recognized" Actors Were Cut

Trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have teased several clashes between the wall-crawler and his foes, with many iconic comic book covers recreated in the process.

Among them is Amazing Spider-Man #221, which saw Spidey go toe-to-toe with a relatively obscure villain, Ramrod. The character, unfortunately, doesn't get any more screen time in the movie itself than in trailers and TV spots, but it seems a longer version of his battle with the web-slinger exists.

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos and concept art of the full Ramrod design on social media, actor Billy Clements—who previously played Deadpool & Wolverine's Russian—revealed that "a lot" of his scenes were cut, but noted, "a lot more recognised actors were totally cut out" (whether he's referring to Rosario Dawson or other scrapped cameos isn't clear).

"So amazing to play another Marvel comic book character," Clements shared. "I love comics and to own a comic where you're on the front cover to me is so, so, so cool. A lot of Ramrod's stuff was cut, but when they had to cut out 3 hours, and a lot more recognised actors were totally cut out, so [I'm] really happy to be there if only for a bit."

He went on to reveal how much work he put into bringing a comic-accurate Ramrod to life on screen. "[I] really wanted to do my best to represent the character as accurately, [from] studying all Ramrod's comic appearances, so I trained 2 hours a day."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has said a big fight scene with even more villains was cut, so Clements could be referencing what we've heard was going to be a fight in the Bar With No Name.

It's always a shame for an actor when their scenes don't make the final cut, but Clements definitely did right by Ramrod and got to immortalise a comic book cover on screen in the process.

You can see more of the actor's Spider-Man: Brand New Day photos in the Instagram gallery below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.