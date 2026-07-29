Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Reveals Full Look At Ramrod; Says "Recognized" Actors Were Cut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Reveals Full Look At Ramrod; Says &quot;Recognized&quot; Actors Were Cut

Billy Clements (Deadpool & Wolverine) plays Ramrod in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he's now revealed some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos and insights from the movie's set.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 02:07 PM EST

Trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have teased several clashes between the wall-crawler and his foes, with many iconic comic book covers recreated in the process.

Among them is Amazing Spider-Man #221, which saw Spidey go toe-to-toe with a relatively obscure villain, Ramrod. The character, unfortunately, doesn't get any more screen time in the movie itself than in trailers and TV spots, but it seems a longer version of his battle with the web-slinger exists. 

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos and concept art of the full Ramrod design on social media, actor Billy Clements—who previously played Deadpool & Wolverine's Russian—revealed that "a lot" of his scenes were cut, but noted, "a lot more recognised actors were totally cut out" (whether he's referring to Rosario Dawson or other scrapped cameos isn't clear).

"So amazing to play another Marvel comic book character," Clements shared. "I love comics and to own a comic where you're on the front cover to me is so, so, so cool. A lot of Ramrod's stuff was cut, but when they had to cut out 3 hours, and a lot more recognised actors were totally cut out, so [I'm] really happy to be there if only for a bit."

He went on to reveal how much work he put into bringing a comic-accurate Ramrod to life on screen. "[I] really wanted to do my best to represent the character as accurately, [from] studying all Ramrod's comic appearances, so I trained 2 hours a day."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has said a big fight scene with even more villains was cut, so Clements could be referencing what we've heard was going to be a fight in the Bar With No Name. 

It's always a shame for an actor when their scenes don't make the final cut, but Clements definitely did right by Ramrod and got to immortalise a comic book cover on screen in the process.

You can see more of the actor's Spider-Man: Brand New Day photos in the Instagram gallery below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 2:15 PM
He shoul ramrod MJ
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/29/2026, 3:14 PM
@Malatrova15 - don't be a pervert. He should Ramrod Ned.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/29/2026, 2:15 PM
I can't help, but to feel that we are going to have a lot of people acting like Ramrod, Tarantula and Boomerang are some amazing characters, who definitively could carry a movie and were wanted on these easter egg cameos.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/29/2026, 2:22 PM
OMG! That looks like it was designed by Gunn!


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movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/29/2026, 2:22 PM
@FinnishDude they can still come back. We can’t have 10 Spider-Man villains having full screen time in one movie
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2026, 2:25 PM
@movieguy18 - 10 Spidey villains yet main villain somehow isnt one
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 2:43 PM
What dumb character have in movie he even looks dumb in movie and comic and sexual jokes about his name in movie Deadpool and rocket can come up with plenty ramrod 😂😂😂
killadeathray
killadeathray - 7/29/2026, 3:22 PM
Say “Car Ramrod”!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/29/2026, 3:24 PM
User Comment Image

had no idea this smaller villain was in the movie. thanks for the f*cking spoilers... and its the entire article/title/picture... so guess i should stay completely off this site until after i see it Friday

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ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/29/2026, 3:59 PM
I had that comic as a kid. Then my mom had a yard sale.

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