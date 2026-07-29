The Batman 2 Set Videos Appear To Reveal That [Spoiler] Will Suffer A Serious Injury In Matt Reeves' Sequel

As filming continues on the Liverpool set of The Batman - Part II, we have some new videos that appear to reveal a significant plot point relating to a main character.

A recent video showed Jeffrey Wright and Brian Tyree Henry's stand-ins on a bridge surrounded by GCPD vehicles and ambulances (we had heard that Henry, not Sebastian Stan, had been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face), which would seem to indicate that the Eternals star's character is working with Jim Gordon, at the very least.

Now, we have a closer look inside the back of that ambulance. Several people appear to be moving around in the vehicle (we previously saw an actor who looked a lot like Charles Dance in a wig), but the individual on the stretcher has really piqued interest on social media.

It's difficult to make out many details, but it initially looked like the guy on the stretcher might be wearing a mask of some description, or has heavy facial scarring. Our first look at the Court of Owls' Talon or Victor Zsasz (Stan), perhaps?

Probably not, as some updated posts appear to reveal that it's actually Jim Gordon (either Wright or his stunt double), who presumably gets taken out of commission with an injury at some point in the movie.

We also have a video clip of Robert Pattinson's wife, actress Suki Waterhouse, being interviewed, and she reveals that their daughter FaceTimes "Daddy Batman" when he's "covered in blood." Waterhouse also mentions that production is set to continue for the next seven months (we assume she's either exaggerating or mistaken there).

"She's on FaceTime with her dad, who today was covered in blood with huge black circles around his eyes [...] She doesn't really actually seem to notice. She calls him 'Daddy Batman' now cause he's always dressed up like that, for the next 7 months... Whenever he's on FaceTime."

Video of Brian Tyree Henry’s double and someone lying on a stretcher inside of an ambulance for ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’



(via @UnBoxPHD | https://t.co/J0W9op0C3C) pic.twitter.com/p1BVhdEtwT — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) July 28, 2026

Rumors are circulating that Scarlett Johansson is set to portray a "serial killer obsessed with plants, who uses toxins to carry out her crimes" (surely Poison Ivy). Her main target is said to be Charles Dance's character, "the leader of a secret organization made up of the most powerful figures in the city" (the Court of Owls, no doubt).

If Johansson is playing a version of Pamela Isley, it may lend credence to another recent rumor that DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy series set in the same universe as The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin.

After several previous delays, The Batman - Part II was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027, but was recently pushed back to February 18, 2028.