The Batman 2 Set Videos Appear To Reveal That [Spoiler] Will Suffer A Serious Injury In Matt Reeves' Sequel

The Batman 2 Set Videos Appear To Reveal That [Spoiler] Will Suffer A Serious Injury In Matt Reeves' Sequel

These latest videos from the set of Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel show what appears to be a masked (or scarred?) individual in the back of an ambulance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

As filming continues on the Liverpool set of The Batman - Part II, we have some new videos that appear to reveal a significant plot point relating to a main character.

A recent video showed Jeffrey Wright and Brian Tyree Henry's stand-ins on a bridge surrounded by GCPD vehicles and ambulances (we had heard that Henry, not Sebastian Stan, had been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face), which would seem to indicate that the Eternals star's character is working with Jim Gordon, at the very least. 

Now, we have a closer look inside the back of that ambulance. Several people appear to be moving around in the vehicle (we previously saw an actor who looked a lot like Charles Dance in a wig), but the individual on the stretcher has really piqued interest on social media.

It's difficult to make out many details, but it initially looked like the guy on the stretcher might be wearing a mask of some description, or has heavy facial scarring. Our first look at the Court of Owls' Talon or Victor Zsasz (Stan), perhaps? 

Probably not, as some updated posts appear to reveal that it's actually Jim Gordon (either Wright or his stunt double), who presumably gets taken out of commission with an injury at some point in the movie.

We also have a video clip of Robert Pattinson's wife, actress Suki Waterhouse, being interviewed, and she reveals that their daughter FaceTimes "Daddy Batman" when he's "covered in blood." Waterhouse also mentions that production is set to continue for the next seven months (we assume she's either exaggerating or mistaken there).

"She's on FaceTime with her dad, who today was covered in blood with huge black circles around his eyes [...] She doesn't really actually seem to notice. She calls him 'Daddy Batman' now cause he's always dressed up like that, for the next 7 months... Whenever he's on FaceTime."

Rumors are circulating that Scarlett Johansson is set to portray a "serial killer obsessed with plants, who uses toxins to carry out her crimes" (surely Poison Ivy). Her main target is said to be Charles Dance's character, "the leader of a secret organization made up of the most powerful figures in the city" (the Court of Owls, no doubt).

If Johansson is playing a version of Pamela Isley, it may lend credence to another recent rumor that DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy series set in the same universe as The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin.

After several previous delays, The Batman - Part II was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027, but was recently pushed back to February 18, 2028.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/29/2026, 1:01 PM
Excited for this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/29/2026, 1:02 PM
Spoiler is in this movie? Love the R34 whit Robin
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2026, 1:19 PM

New rumor bubbling up that this will get bumped to Summer 2028.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/29/2026, 1:35 PM
very excited for this one. can't wait to see what Reeves cooks up and has in store for us
Termin8r
Termin8r - 7/29/2026, 1:57 PM
I would guess that Henry is playing Harvey Bullock, and maybe some reporting mixed up the two Harvs? I could see Henry being a fantastic Bullock. Maybe Stan could actually be playing Dent? Stan as Dent would be amazing, but he would crush it as Zsasz too. I'm a Two-Face guy so I'm a little biased.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/29/2026, 2:01 PM
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ferf
ferf - 7/29/2026, 2:05 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - BRUCE WILLIS IS A A WILLISIS GHOST!!!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/29/2026, 2:20 PM
@ferf - ghost. He was a ghost. Sorry.
6of13
6of13 - 7/29/2026, 2:03 PM
Why would the DA be at a crime scene? It's more likely Harvey Bullock.
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/29/2026, 2:18 PM
Excited for this, but way too long between this one and the first one!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/29/2026, 2:32 PM
@jlabatman - Perfection takes time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2026, 2:51 PM
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