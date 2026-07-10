Rumor: Poison Ivy Series Moving Forward - And It Will Be Part Of Matt Reeves' BatVerse

Last month, Jeff Sneider reported that DC Studios is developing a series focusing on Batman villain Poison Ivy, and we now have a couple of intriquing updates.

During this week's edition of The Hot Mic, Sneider said that another source has confirmed that the project is definitely moving forward, and it is expected to be set in the same universe as The Batman and The Penguin.

Does this mean that the show will feature a more grounded take on Poison Ivy, or will Matt Reeves' BatVerse introduce Metahumans? A character who has the ability to control plant life definitely would have seemed out of place in the first The Batman movie and The Penguin, but we have heard that Reeves' sequel might include more "comic booky" elements.

Even so, we can't see Poison Ivy riding a giant Venus Flytrap into battle against Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight! If this series does wind up being part of the BatVerse, a more realistic interpretation of Ivy could work. The question is, how interested would comic book fans be in seeing a Batman-related show about an evil botanist?

There is also the possibility that we could see a heroic (or at least, antiheroic) take on the character, since she is often depicted in a more ambiguous light in the modern DC Comics era.

What do you make of this? Would you be interested in a more grounded take on Poison Ivy? Drop us a comment down below.

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.