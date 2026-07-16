The Batman Part 2 Filmmaker Matt Reeves Seemingly Confirms We Will See A New Batsuit For The Sequel

The Batman Part 2 Filmmaker Matt Reeves Seemingly Confirms We Will See A New Batsuit For The Sequel

In an unexpected response to a fan post on X, The Batman Part 1 and 2 filmmaker Matt Reeves, confirms there is one change spotted on Robert Pattinsons batsuit.

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By JabbaTheSus - Jul 16, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

     The Batman Part 1 was released on March 4th 2022, to widespread critical acclaim and fan approval for the first outing of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. The sequel has become one of the longest waits between installments for a comicbook property by Warner Brothers.

    Part 2 finally had some details emerge, ealier this year, when filmmaker Matt Reeves, confrimed a shooting window, and release date, for the highly anticipated sequel.

   Just yesterday, on July 15th, Matt Reeves sent Batman fans into a frenzy, when he dropped a screen test and first look at Robert Pattinson in the batsuit for The Batman Part 2, which you can view here. Unfortunately the first look at the movie, ended with a big dissapointment, that the film was delayed til the following year. Now releasing in 2028.

    Well, one eagle-eyed fan noticed something with the ears, in particular on the batsuit in the clip. Posting on X, the fan wrote "THE EARS LOOK LONGER AM I CRAZY." To which filmaker Matt Reeves responded "You are not crazy" with smile and bat emoji's.

    While this isn't massive changes to the new batsuit, it is a change. Of course, we also can't see the entire suit as this shot is from the chest up. 

    It seems hard to believe we won't see some changes to the suit in the sequel, because after all, a massive portion of these films revenue, is toys. How do you sell new toys, when we have the same suits and characters as the first movie, with zero changes?

   What are your thoughts? Do you think this will be the only change to the suit? We haven't seen enough? or could this just be a new cowl on the same suit? Sound off below!

     Two years into his crusade, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, operating as the vigilante Batman, investigates a series of sadistic murders targeting Gotham’s corrupt elite. Teaming up with Lieutenant Jim Gordon, Batman must unravel the Riddler's cryptic clues, exposing a deep-rooted web of political corruption that unexpectedly connects to the Wayne family.

As the World's Greatest Detective delves into the criminal underworld, he encounters allies and foes alike, including Selina Kyle (Catwoman), the Penguin, and crime boss Carmine Falcone. The Riddler's master plan culminates in flooding Gotham City. Batman must stop the resulting terrorist attacks while transitioning from a symbol of sheer vengeance to an inspiring beacon of hope for the city's citizens.

     

About The Author:
JabbaTheSus
Member Since 4/3/2018
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JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/16/2026, 11:56 AM
Well of course. Gotta sell those toys!
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:01 PM
@JustAWaffle - its where the money is!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/16/2026, 12:00 PM
Reeves doesn't want his Batman Film any where near Gunns DCU(Dead Cinematic universe) He doe want that goofy bullshit around his film. No directors or good actors want to work with Gunn. Glad that his contract wasn't renewed & its ends Feb 2027!!! Cope-A-Mania will take hold!😂😂
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:02 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - I highly doubt the delay had really anything to do with the DCU or Gunn. If anything I would make the argument, that WB/DCU would want it out sooner, to be done with it and move on to their version of Batman.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/16/2026, 12:10 PM
@JabbaTheSus - Matt Reeves literally said Gunn came to him to include his Batman & he said NO!!!!!!! Then Gunn stole his film Clayface😂😂😂cant make this shit up!
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:14 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - correct, that he did. However, he said that about a year ago, which was before they even gave the initial 2027 release date for Part 2. I'm not debating he wants nothing to do with the DCU. I'm just saying the delay has nothing to do with it.
grif
grif - 7/16/2026, 12:02 PM
duhh


have to merchandise something new
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:04 PM
@grif - My man. You are an OG that I have seen, since I started visiting this site in 2012. Never stop being you
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 12:02 PM
His forehead sticks out too much
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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That's a bit on me. I definitely could have picked a better banner pic for this 😂
Sominan
Sominan - 7/16/2026, 12:07 PM
Get rid of that stupid collar finally
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:15 PM
@Sominan - Honestly, I kind of dig the collar. Gives me like vampier/dracula vibes which I think are fitting not just for Batman but Reeves version of him.
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/16/2026, 12:16 PM
Slightly different ears = new suit?

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