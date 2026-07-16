The Batman Part 2 Filmmaker Matt Reeves Seemingly Confirms We Will See A New Batsuit For The Sequel

The Batman Part 1 was released on March 4th 2022, to widespread critical acclaim and fan approval for the first outing of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. The sequel has become one of the longest waits between installments for a comicbook property by Warner Brothers.

Part 2 finally had some details emerge, ealier this year, when filmmaker Matt Reeves, confrimed a shooting window, and release date, for the highly anticipated sequel.

Just yesterday, on July 15th, Matt Reeves sent Batman fans into a frenzy, when he dropped a screen test and first look at Robert Pattinson in the batsuit for The Batman Part 2, which you can view here. Unfortunately the first look at the movie, ended with a big dissapointment, that the film was delayed til the following year. Now releasing in 2028.

Well, one eagle-eyed fan noticed something with the ears, in particular on the batsuit in the clip. Posting on X, the fan wrote "THE EARS LOOK LONGER AM I CRAZY." To which filmaker Matt Reeves responded "You are not crazy" with smile and bat emoji's.

You are not crazy. 😊🦇 https://t.co/gIuj5bf50h — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 15, 2026

While this isn't massive changes to the new batsuit, it is a change. Of course, we also can't see the entire suit as this shot is from the chest up.

It seems hard to believe we won't see some changes to the suit in the sequel, because after all, a massive portion of these films revenue, is toys. How do you sell new toys, when we have the same suits and characters as the first movie, with zero changes?

What are your thoughts? Do you think this will be the only change to the suit? We haven't seen enough? or could this just be a new cowl on the same suit? Sound off below!

Two years into his crusade, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, operating as the vigilante Batman, investigates a series of sadistic murders targeting Gotham’s corrupt elite . Teaming up with Lieutenant Jim Gordon, Batman must unravel the Riddler's cryptic clues, exposing a deep-rooted web of political corruption that unexpectedly connects to the Wayne family.

As the World's Greatest Detective delves into the criminal underworld, he encounters allies and foes alike, including Selina Kyle (Catwoman), the Penguin, and crime boss Carmine Falcone. The Riddler's master plan culminates in flooding Gotham City. Batman must stop the resulting terrorist attacks while transitioning from a symbol of sheer vengeance to an inspiring beacon of hope for the city's citizens.