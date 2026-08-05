Supergirl Concludes Its Box Office Run As The Lowest-Grossing DC Movie Since 2004's Catwoman

Supergirl Concludes Its Box Office Run As The Lowest-Grossing DC Movie Since 2004's Catwoman

Supergirl's time in theaters is over, and the second DC Studios movie is officially the brand's lowest-grossing movie since the Catwoman movie starring Halle Berry was released in 2004.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl has officially concluded its run at the worldwide box office, and similar to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's just set a record. Unfortunately, this isn't one that DC Studios will want to talk about. 

With a final total of $125.8 million, Supergirl is the lowest-grossing DC movie since 2004's Catwoman. That only made $82 million, and the Maid of Might will also end her run in theaters with $83 million less than Joker: Folie à Deux and $45 million below Sony's Marvel flop Morbius.

Adjusted for inflation, Supergirl actually made less than Catwoman, making it an even bigger flop. Misfires happen—look no further than last year's Captain America: Brave New World for proof—but this is only the DCU's second movie, which is sure to raise eyebrows given the franchise's troubled past.

Supergirl opened to a mere $37.1 million in North America in June and just over $62 million globally, a disastrous start that made it clear right away the DC Studios movie would lose money. Supergirl had a reported $170 million production budget and spent at least $100 million on marketing.

"Obviously, as you've seen in these last weekends, not everything is going to work," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said, "but we don't judge the success of our 10-year plan based on any individual project along the way."

This big-screen adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book ends its time in theaters below The Marvels, which remains Marvel Studios' lowest-grossing MCU movie with only $206.1 million. Wonder Woman 1984 made $169.6 million in 2020. However, that received a day-and-date HBO Max release at a time when attendance in theaters was limited due to the pandemic. 

Supergirl won't top Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($134 million), and also falls short of Blue Beetle ($130 million). It's 2023 all over again for the DCU, and that's what James Gunn and Peter Safran set out to fix. Now, the hope is that next summer's Man of Tomorrow can right the ship. Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Kara Zor-El in the Superman sequel.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

Supergirl is now available on Digital and arrives on 4K Blu-ray on September 8. In the meantime, Gunn has just celebrated Amanda Waller, reiterating that Viola Davis will continue to play the character in the DCU, despite the Waller TV show being scrapped.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/5/2026, 9:51 AM
Yet people think Gunn is somehow safe, or worse, will be allowed to make his own Batman movie; this guy is definitely on his way out.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 8/5/2026, 10:10 AM
@TheJok3r - ya, there's no way they are going to bank Batman money on him at this point. Let alone let him continue with these silly side-quest projects like DC Crime. If Lanterns doesn't blow the roof off (and I doubt it will), he's absolutely done. They aren't going to wait to see how MOT does before letting him go.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 8/5/2026, 9:53 AM
Jesus CHRIST.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2026, 10:11 AM
@PeterDarker121 - he wasn't in the movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 9:53 AM
A mid movie with limited marketing and a terrible release window. Of course the usual [frick]s will show up and give us their magical insight..
Where you at @FireGunn lmao here's the bait
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 9:53 AM
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 10:21 AM
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HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/5/2026, 9:54 AM
Yikessssssss
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/5/2026, 9:54 AM
Now I see why they canceled the Batgirl movie. It would’ve probably proved a low budget action flick not produced by Gunn’s crew was better than Not SoSupergirl.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/5/2026, 9:57 AM
He's 60? No wonder he's so out of touch.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 8/5/2026, 9:58 AM
Good I’m glad the movie flopped. Utter trash, Warner bros, Gunn, the whole team behind this mediocrity should be embarrassed. What an utter failure of a film. Thank god I didn’t waste money watching this in theatres. Supergirl, Milly and the fans deserved better. This wasn’t Supergirl it was super shit!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:07 AM
@UceOmega - I'm glad it flopped too.

Maybe one day this will teach studios a lesson... That when you create a shit film, it flops and looses you money.
muldoon
muldoon - 8/5/2026, 10:00 AM
20 years ago if a $200 million movie bombed this bad nobody involved in the film would work again in Hollywood. Careers would be over. James Gunn would be fired and replaced immediately. Strange how they get to keep going now. It's almost feels like money laundering.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/5/2026, 10:03 AM
@muldoon - I'm telling you, he the only one who reversed his cancellation and made it to the top too. Bro fails upwards. Probably lets his wife sleep with the right ppl
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/5/2026, 10:08 AM
@muldoon - It is money laundering. He hires his wife as the lead actress so he gets two paychecks. Lanterns is a $120 million dollar show with minimal effects and B-list actors filmed in the LA desert. You really think he intended to make an Authority movie, or an Amanda Waller show? The whole thing is a house of cards.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2026, 10:12 AM
@muldoon - it was no where near 200 million
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/5/2026, 10:14 AM
@Nonameforme - You're right. Including the marketing budget, it was closer to $316 million.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/5/2026, 10:02 AM
Superhero movies aren't a slam dunk anymore. Gunn should have started more safe (establish lanterns, superman, batman) and save the obscure characters for appearances.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2026, 10:15 AM
@Vigor - idk if I would call Supergirl necessarily obscure.

I feel like movies need to feel like big events right now to get people’s butts into seats and this didn’t feel like that.

I mean he is establishing Lanterns and has established Superman but seemingly isn’t allowed to work on Batman due to the Reeves version still coming out so he might be stuck between a rock and a hard place there.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:46 AM
@Vigor - Agreed, but based on his work he will never do that and it'll probably be his downfall
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:04 AM
Brand New Day has now officially passed Supergirl's worldwide box office... 10 times.

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Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/5/2026, 10:10 AM
That’s a shame. I had some issues with it but it’s a fun movie
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:13 AM
@Ha1frican - You are the reason slop like this keeps being made thrown at our faces.

Watch more movies.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 10:17 AM
@kylo0607 - says the cbm normie
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:19 AM
@bobevanz - Yup, shocking how I enjoy good CBM's and not terrible ones.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/5/2026, 10:19 AM
@kylo0607 - "Sure, The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't 'good' per se, but isn't it enough that these corperations are releasing content for us to purchase?"

And we wonder why they call us cattle.
Amaru
Amaru - 8/5/2026, 10:23 AM
@kylo0607 - Quit being such a bitch, the guy is allowed to enjoy whatever he wants.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:25 AM
@Amaru - No, I forbid people to enjoy Supergirl.

If you like mediocrity, that doesn't mean everyone else does.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 8/5/2026, 10:30 AM
@Ha1frican - I really wanted to like it but I just couldn’t it. There was zero enjoyment for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2026, 10:11 AM
Damn man , that’s rough!!.

I recently saw this and honestly , it’s not as bad as some have made it out to be but I wouldn’t really call it good either…

The movie needed to be a bit longer tbh though I didn’t really have any big issues with the script but moreso with the editing/direction since some scenes felt a bit choppy and ultimately , I get that Craig Gillespie was trying to lean into a more western aesthetic given the comic this is based off was inspired by True Grit but I still don’t feel he was the best choice for this tbh.

I honestly felt the Earth & Argo City flashbacks were more interesting & compelling then the main story which needed more meat to it and especially reason to care about Ruthye’s revenge (I wish they kept the deleted scene of where we got to spend a bit more time with her and her family).

I did think the performances were good such as Eve Ridley as Ruthye and Jason Momoa as Lobo but the highlight was Milly Alcock as Kara who portrayed the pain & grief but also attitude of the character well so anyone hating on her is a moron.

There is a choice made at the end that I think could have been better executed but I will reserve judgement on to see how they deal with the fallout since it’s been implied we might see that in MOT.

Anyway , I would give it a C+\B- as of now tbh!!.

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I hope Clayface and MOT are better & more successful because if the latter isn’t then I can see tough decisions being made about the DCU.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2026, 10:12 AM

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2026, 10:13 AM
And its still a pretty good movie.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:17 AM
@Nonameforme - It's one of the worst CBM's ever made, what are you talking about?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 10:15 AM
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/5/2026, 10:45 AM
@bobevanz - LMFAOOOOO!
Forthas
Forthas - 8/5/2026, 10:16 AM
So pathetic. As I have stated for the last 13 going on 14 years...not combining the Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel and continuing the character-driven, grounded approach characterized by both franchises is the biggest most costly mistake in Cinema history and counting.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 8/5/2026, 10:18 AM
#InGunnWeTrust?
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/5/2026, 10:22 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Even his loyalists are jumping ship. Anyone seen @THEKENDOMAN recently?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:41 AM
@SeeYouIn2036 - oh yeah the guy that likes cursing but sensors his own text... No wonder it has been a bit quieter around here, normally he would have already posted 10 comments defending Gunn by now
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/5/2026, 10:27 AM
Superman MoT needs to make over 800 million or else James Gunn is out
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