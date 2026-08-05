Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest Tuesday Ever - Here's Every Box Office Record It's Broken

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest Tuesday Ever - Here's Every Box Office Record It's Broken

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just landed the biggest Tuesday ever at the North American box office, and it's already the year's highest-grossing movie with over $1.1 billion worldwide.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 10:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $42 million in North America on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to an amazing $449 million. With that, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production adds another record to the list.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed movie has topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's $39 million first Tuesday to become the new record holder. Will Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday be next? Box office analysts are already predicting the second-biggest weekend for a movie ever, so it's likely.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also grossed $1.1 billion worldwide yesterday, making it 2026's highest-grossing release. $2 billion is guaranteed, but how much higher can Spidey swing? That will be determined in the coming weeks.

With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as the sixth best-reviewed MCU movie. It's also been awarded 98% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. 

After webbing up the biggest Monday and Tuesday, Deadline has compiled a list of every record broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day since previews began a week ago.

  • Biggest opening at the domestic box office
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for Sony Pictures
  • Biggest domestic and global opening in the Spider-Man franchise
  • Biggest U.S./Canada advanced ticket sales
  • Biggest U.S. previews of all time
  • Biggest Friday (including previews) at the domestic box office
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for director Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for Zendaya, ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for producer Amy Pascal
  • Biggest domestic opening for Tom Holland
  • Biggest domestic opening for Marvel Studios President & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige as a producer
  • Biggest opening weekend in U.S. admissions in post-COVID era
  • Biggest global weekend for AMC Theaters in overall box office and concessions revenues
  • Biggest global 4-day weekend for Regal Global Entertainment theater circuit 
  • All-time opening records in territories including France, India, Brazil, Spain, Peru, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, Ecuador and Belgium
  • 38th Marvel Cinematic Universe title to open No. 1 globally and domestically
  • Biggest global opening for ScreenX and 4DX formats combined
  • Biggest Dolby Cinema opening weekend domestically
  • Second biggest global opening ever
  • Second biggest Saturday domestically
  • Second biggest Sunday domestically

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:57 AM
So I guess Josh is the good cop while Mark is the bad cop when it comes to Spider-Man lol
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/5/2026, 10:58 AM
Hulk Being Hulk.

Even Jean Grey couldn't Control the Hulk.

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kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:58 AM
This movie is unstoppable at the box office.

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 11:01 AM
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Maybe if Marvel sticks to only Spider-Man and Avengers movies they won't flop lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 11:11 AM
Also how long before there's an X-Men '97 article about the new episode? There was a cool Easter egg for Gambits first comic appearance
LSHF
LSHF - 8/5/2026, 11:10 AM
Don't forget to let us know it did better than Supergirl.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2026, 11:16 AM
This is getting 2 Billion easy. Insane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2026, 11:29 AM
This is all so crazy in a great way…

There being no schools right now certainly helps since kids are enjoying the last days of their summer vacations but even if they go back , the movie is already a big success that will likely go to 2 billion so that doesn’t matter.

Anyway , congrats to Destin ,Tom aswell as the rest of the cast & crew for the deserved success since it’s a very good film imo!!.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2026, 11:34 AM
And josh using a pirated copy for his image 😭
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 11:37 AM
More wild stats...it's the highest-grossing film in which i've sat through without a bathroom break. Also the highest-grossing film i've seen where I've ordered popcorn WITHOUT butter. I'll be available to the press for any questions.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 11:49 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Ironically- I did order popcorn and forgot to butter it! 😆

Tell me: Was your butter-less decision also an accident? Or were you making a conscious decision to lower your cholesterol level while enjoying the blockbuster?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 11:54 AM
@KennKathleen - I've been jogging again and made the choice to skip the butter haha. Popcorn was enough of a treat by itself.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 12:03 PM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 8/5/2026, 11:50 AM
Superhero Fatigue isn't a thing. This movie is doing well because it's got lots of popular and loved characters, and the right actors in those roles.
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 8/5/2026, 11:56 AM
Some of our negative podcasters and you know who they are.. put on their shows that basically this is all Sony Marvel has nothing to do with this or that Marvel is just there and not getting a freaking nickel. Marvel Studios and Disney get 25% of the box office but listening to these guys you were just think Kevin feige and company just sat there and just had nothing to do with it. One podcast that actually said SONY needs to cut Marvel Studios off now and do the next time Holland movie without him it's called contracts. Also Sony isn't stupid and this Sony spider verse there are no other heroes who don't have any type of spider power for him to interact with at least in the MCU you have your street level heroes Your mid-level heroes and your high-powered guys for him to interact with
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 12:05 PM
@JohnShaft - 🤔...

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marvel72
marvel72 - 8/5/2026, 12:10 PM
Look its done very well but do we need daily updates.

Avengers:Doomsday will more than likely beat this.

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