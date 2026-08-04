Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Explains The Movie's Ending And Why Sadie Sink Was Cast As [Spoiler]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Explains The Movie's Ending And Why Sadie Sink Was Cast As [Spoiler]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has responded to the debates about the movie's ending and explains why the decision was made to cast Sadie Sink as that iconic character.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2026 01:08 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a huge critical and commercial success, winning approval from fans and critics alike. However, somewhat controversially, the movie doesn't feature a classic Spider-Man villain as its main antagonist.

Instead, for much of Brand New Day, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey is its big bad. That could have easily derailed the entire thing, and it's in no small part down to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton that introducing a member of the X-Men in this way works so well.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer was asked about the decision to make Jean such a big part of Peter Parker's story.

"We wanted to get away from having a villain who just felt typical because this was really Peter Parker’s journey. We wanted a villain who reflected what he was going through. Even before Jean Grey came up, the idea was that the reveal would be that she was just a young telepath. At the time, we didn’t fully know who we could use because we hadn’t talked to Kevin yet. We were going through different options, and Jean Grey was clearly a very good one."

"Then we started digging into the different versions of Jean’s backstory in the comics, finding runs that talked about her sister. We were trying to mine something that really helped us create this mirror of Peter Parker. To us, both characters experienced very clear trauma and had loved ones taken from them. The difference is that Jean really had one person as her community, and that person was taken away. Peter, on the other hand, had a community that rallied around him after Aunt May was killed. Aunt May herself embraced him when he first realised he was different and had these powers. She was there for him."

"That became our north star too later on for: How do we build that throughout the movie, and how does it culminate in a scene that’s really just two people sitting on a bed talking?"

"When we started talking about the character of Jean Grey and [Sadie Sink's] name came up, it was just like, 'Oh, hell yeah.' Even [when she was about 14 or so when we made The Glass Castle], she was a very smart, very dedicated actor with so much talent at that age. Coming into this, she was kind of the outsider entering a cast of actors who all know each other and are all very good, and she just killed it. She’s so emotionally present, she’s so professional, and when it’s time to really go there, she goes there. I think her performance is so powerful and really makes this movie something special."

Quizzed on the possibility of returning for Spider-Man 5, Cretton confirmed that he's interested and said, moving forward, "I think Peter Parker deserves to have some hope. He’s been through a sh*t ton. [Laughs] When I see him make that turn and start looking outside of himself, really choosing to reconnect with the people around him, it gives me hope."

"I don’t know where he’s going to go from here," he added, "but I feel like the title, Brand New Day, is what the movie arrives at by the time we cut to black."

Right before Spider-Man: Brand New Day cuts to black, Peter bumps into Ned Leeds and introduces himself. His former best friend clearly has no recollection of the hero, but when muscle memory kicks in, and they perform their signature handshake, Ned's memories of Peter appear to come flooding back.

Fans have vastly different interpretations of that ending, though, and Cretton has now shed some light on what he thinks they should take from it.

"Listen, we’re definitely not trying to torture people with ambiguity. I feel like what’s very clear is the emotion you’re left with when we cut to black," he said. "To me, there’s a very clear feeling of joy — just enough — and then you cut to black. I have seen the theories, and I love the theories. I think they’re so cool, and I don’t want to stop that conversation by putting my opinion in the middle of it."

"Knowing there will be another movie, that conversation will continue in the writer’s room as we figure out — if we figure out — what we’re going to do next," Cretton noted. "That’s what’s so cool about these movies. The fans are so engaged. Everybody on our side is listening to everything."

"Those are conversations we’ve had in the writers’ room as well, and I think it’s fun that everybody is participating not just in analyzing this movie, but potentially in creating whatever happens in the next one," the filmmaker concluded.

It sounds like Spider-Man 5 will offer some definitive answers about whether Ned and MJ remember Peter. However, the movie taking place in a post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU could allow some wiggle room and likely won't get too bogged down in the mechanics of Doctor Strange's spell.

Either way, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day already sitting at over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a sequel helmed by Cretton is surely inevitable at this stage.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/4/2026, 1:51 AM
He basically called the entire Spiderman rogues gallery typical
Yetiman
Yetiman - 8/4/2026, 2:01 AM
@Matchesz - I don’t like that
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/4/2026, 2:13 AM
@Matchesz - Like if Mr. Negative or the Lizard didn't exist. Either of those characters could've replaced Hulk and Jean, and the plot would play out almost exactly the same.

My only real gripe with the movie is that Hulk and Jean are clearly there to set up the X-Men and Secret Wars, while also retconning Marvel's mistake of getting rid of Hulk and replacing him with a permanently green, muscular Banner.

Punisher is the only established MCU character who actually feels like he belongs in this movie. His presence serves the plot, makes sense thematically, and never comes across as setup for another movie.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 8/4/2026, 2:24 AM
@ImNotaBot - Punisher yeah since he began as a Spidey villain. I thought the same thing about Lizard. Hulk only works because he's taking the Lizard's place in Spidey's life. Really what it is marquee value - the cold hard reality of cold hard cash - more folks will pay to see Hulk than Lizard.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/4/2026, 2:32 AM
@Hobmoblin - Yeah, Hulk's inclusion doesn't feel like a creative decision at all—it feels like a corporate mandate. He's there because Hulk is a bigger name, sells more tickets, and Marvel clearly wants to re-establish the real Hulk before Secret Wars.

The more I think about it, the more convinced I am that the Lizard would've been the better choice. The movie jumps ahead to Peter's college years, so having Curt Connors as his professor was the most obvious setup. He could've helped Peter with the DNA research, making his role feel essential to the story instead of existing purely to set up future MCU projects. It would've been a much more organic use of the character and a stronger story overall.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 8/4/2026, 2:02 AM
Please use an actual Spider-Man villian as the main villian for the next one plz
dotherightthing
dotherightthing - 8/4/2026, 2:25 AM
We wanted a villain who reflected what he was going through.

We were trying to mine something that really helped us create this mirror of Peter Parker. To us, both characters experienced very clear trauma and had loved ones taken from them. The difference is that Jean really had one person as her community, and that person was taken away.

this is great, I like that jean was part of the plot and not some random cameo so you're setting up the mutant saga while serving this story
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 8/4/2026, 2:29 AM
I loved the 4 or 5 way fight between Spidey,Hulk,Jean and Punisher and Metzger kind of. How different their powers are and how they played off each other. One of the GOAT fights in not just Marvel but all of CBMs
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 8/4/2026, 2:29 AM
Sadie Sink was great as 11

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