Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Kevin Feige Talks Spider-Man 5, Sadie Sink's Future As [Spoiler], Superhero Fatigue

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Kevin Feige Talks Spider-Man 5, Sadie Sink's Future As [Spoiler], Superhero Fatigue

Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking opening weekend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has opened up on the franchise's future, what's next for Sadie Sink, superhero fatigue, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2026 01:08 AM EST
Source: Variety

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records for Sony Pictures, but for Marvel Studios, it serves as proof that there's still plenty of life left in the MCU. 

2025 was a challenging year for the studio. Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps received great reviews, but didn't make a massive impact at the box office. Captain America: Brave New World, meanwhile, bombed despite previously being one of Marvel's most lucrative franchises.

Variety caught up with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's amazing opening weekend. The trade started by wondering whether he'd ever imagined another MCU movie reaching—and surpassing—Avengers: Endgame's 2019 opening weekend. 

"I didn’t — for all the reasons I don’t think anyone did, because of COVID, because of the beating that theatrical took for so long. But once the bar had been raised, it could be raised again, right? The first movie to ever cross $100 million over opening weekend was Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man.' The first to cross $150 million in one weekend was Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man 3.' The first to $200 million was the first 'Avengers.' And then, of course, the first to $300 million was 'Endgame.'"

"We did think that things could increase, but the past five or six years didn’t necessarily feel like that was the case. That’s a long-winded way of saying I did not expect 'Endgame’s' record to be beat, but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie."

"It’s a testament to [director] Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland, and [producer] Amy Pascal. And [Sony Pictures chairman] Tom Rothman, for letting us do this four times now — working to bring Spidey to the screen. It’s a testament to what Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created all those years ago. People can write about changing tastes, but as characters that grow and evolve through the decades, there are none better than the Marvel characters — and none better than Peter Parker. When you find an actor like Tom Holland to bring that character to life, it is the magic formula."

Asked about the "superhero fatigue" narrative and whether audiences need something new from superhero movies, Feige used The Fantastic Four: First Steps as an example of a movie that "looked and sounded like nothing that had been done in a superhero movie before, and it only [grossed] $521 million." 

'Brand New Day' is very directly a part four. It picks up right after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,'" he added, "and yet it tells a story that resonates. It’s ultimately about loneliness and the dangers of staying in our apartments by ourselves, looking at our phones. That resonates across cultures and across the globe right now."

Spider-Man 5 seems a given after Brand New Day's success, but Feige wouldn't be drawn on sharing too much about potential sequel plans. 

"There are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour," the executive said. "He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve."

Sadie Sink's Jean Grey also came up, and Feige was asked why it was so important to keep the character under wraps. "It’s purely about creating the best possible opening weekend experience for the audience. Sadie’s character is one that our fans know has immense significance within the Marvel Universe, and she plays a key role in the future of the MCU."

"For people who’ve seen 'Brand New Day,' they know the storyline leads us into more 'Spider-Man' films and into the future of the MCU," he continued, promising that Jean's debut "leads into another very well-known Marvel franchise created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby."

Feige is, of course, referring to Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. Sink will be front and centre in that as Jean, and having a lead who has just starred in one of the biggest superhero movies ever will certainly help mutants make their mark in theaters a couple of years from now.

As for Spider-Man 5, while it's a little surprising that an announcement hasn't been made yet, it's hard to imagine Sony and Marvel not already having early plans for where this franchise swings next.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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cubrn
cubrn - 8/4/2026, 1:22 AM
Spiderman 5 needs to be Spiderman in the Post-Secret Wars black suit taking on tombstone and his hired muscle finding himself becoming angrier and out of control. The end of the movie is him shedding the suit leaving Venom as the cliffhanger
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/4/2026, 1:23 AM
@cubrn - And Venom should bond with Mac Gargan this time around.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 8/4/2026, 2:12 AM
@SonOfAGif - should be Eddie Brock. The MCU version
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2026, 1:34 AM
Can somebody humor me for a second: if Jean got her powers after the snap, which had to happen because that's 7 years ago and that'd put her in grade school when the mutation happened... then magneto was some old dude who became an omega level mutant? Charles is a random dude in a wheelchair who gains omega level powers? You see where I'm going with this? It ruins everything... there has to be a great reset after Doomsday or Secret Wars.. there has to.
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Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 8/4/2026, 1:46 AM
This spider-man needs a real villian.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/4/2026, 2:38 AM
@Batmandalorian -

This Spidey needs Norman Osborne.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 8/4/2026, 1:50 AM
Man people love them some Spider-Man, don’t they boss, spoilers, I thought everyone did great. My own review, complaints first: Yelena. Don’t say Peter’s problems are smaller. We ain’t buyin it. He’s better. Also, I would’ve liked Wolverine busting Jean out at the end. Also, Spider-Man with six arms. As soon as I saw Frank, I just knew it was gonna happen, and the black eyes too. I guess not.

And that’s it. Not enough to take it down from 10/10. I loved everything else.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 8/4/2026, 2:24 AM
Cant even put the mask on Scorpion smfh

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