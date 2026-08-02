UPDATE #2: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Astonishing $355M Opening Weekend; Hideo Kojima Shares His Review

UPDATE #2: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Astonishing $355M Opening Weekend; Hideo Kojima Shares His Review

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently just a couple of million dollars short of breaking Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend record in the U.S., but there may still be time for fans to turn things around.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 04:08 PM EST

UPDATE #2: Today looks set to get very interesting for the battle between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Endgame. Could Spidey end up with the biggest opening weekend ever? Stay tuned... 

UPDATE: Deadline is reporting that $927 million is the current projected worldwide opening weekend for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trade doesn't anticipate the movie cracking $1 billion by the time final numbers are in tomorrow, but it should do so by Monday or Tuesday. 

The trade has also shared new comments from Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. 

Pascal said, "We’re incredibly grateful to audiences for embracing the bold creative and deeply emotional vision Destin took with this film. It’s exciting to see such a powerful response to a story that never lost sight of what makes Peter Parker so enduring—his humanity. This remarkable opening reinforces that moviegoers are hungry for stories that are both spectacular and deeply human, and we’re thrilled to see that resonate on such a global scale."

"This is a truly phenomenal opening, and we are grateful to audiences everywhere for coming out and experiencing our film the way it was meant to be seen," Feige added. "This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel’s characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world—and, as audiences saw, it sets up exciting things to come."

As the weekend rolls on, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is nipping at Avengers: Endgame's heels, with an expected $355 million opening weekend in North America. That's just $2.1 million shy of the 2019 movie's record, but these numbers can fluctuate, and a strong Sunday may yet lead to Spidey single-handedly taking down Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Still, second isn't a bad place to be, especially as Sony Pictures is beating its own record, previously set by Spider-Man: No Way Home's $260.1 million in 2021. As Deadline explains, "There’s still a shot, and some rivals believe that Brand New Day after a -15% Sunday can outstrip Endgame with a $358M-$360M+ opening."

With numbers like these, it will be very interesting to see whether Avengers: Doomsday can surpass Spidey in December. That will face strong competition from Dune: Part Three and is largely relying on nostalgia to sell tickets (along with a returning Robert Downey Jr., playing Doctor Doom in place of Iron Man). 

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has smashed industry expectations of a $455 million to $535 million start. The movie has made $530 million internationally over 5 days. When this is combined with current U.S. estimates, the wall-crawler is on course to kick off its worldwide run with an amazing, astonishing, and downright incredible $875 million (other reliable sources are pointing to $927 million, so we'll see what the final numbers say tomorrow). 

As a reminder, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a $225 million production budget. It will pass $1 billion in a matter of days and will soon become 2026's highest-grossing movie.

Sony Motion Pictures Chairman and CEO Rothman told the trade, "We all talked about it—Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, and Tom Holland was very involved—it wasn’t possible to go bigger than the last movie, so we said let’s go deeper. Let’s do something different and make a character-driven story in the midst of spectacle."

"This weekend’s historic worldwide results remind me of what Clarence wrote to George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life: 'Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fundamentally a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages and all around the world."

"In troubled times, Sony is very proud to have united the world in celebrating a film about hope," he continued. "All of us at Sony Pictures are profoundly grateful to ALL the fabulous talent that produced such a landmark film, including Destin, Kevin, Amy and especially our treasured partner of over a decade, the incomparable Tom Holland."

In related news, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has shared his review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and, like the vast majority of fans, he loved it:

"Watched 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' A lonely hero. A lonely Spidey. A lonely Peter Parker. It felt fresh, and I really enjoyed it. Until now, Spider-Man films have generally been grouped into self-contained trilogies. With each new iteration, the cast and creative team changed, allowing the franchise to reinvent itself for a new era. This time, however, while both the cast and the story continue from the previous film, everything has been reset. The film focuses on Peter, once again alone, and the loneliness and inner conflict that come with that."

"It can be seen both as the beginning of a new series and as a direct continuation of the last one. A very clever structure. In the age of social media and its immense power to amplify every opinion, striking the right balance between what filmmakers want to create and what audiences expect has become incredibly difficult. Genuine, heartfelt filmmaking is becoming increasingly challenging. Because of that, this is a film that puts the “Brand” in 'Brand New Day' to the test, as part of a blockbuster franchise that simply cannot afford to fail."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2026, 11:43 AM
Def a blu ray watch for me. I can wait.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2026, 11:57 AM
@Nonameforme - who skips the theater just to buy the disc to watch at home? Nobody. You'll pirate it like a schmuck
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/2/2026, 12:20 PM
@Nonameforme - But you watched Supergirl in theaters. 🤡
xipped
xipped - 8/2/2026, 1:20 PM
@Nonameforme - Going to watch it tonight a second time, I can’t wait!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 1:58 PM
@bobevanz - currently, the way society is treating cinema, it's not surprising.
People just wait and see it for
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2026, 2:00 PM
@bobevanz - I have between 3 and 4 thousand blu ray. I dont pirate anything, I collect.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2026, 2:00 PM
@EskimoJ - yes bc I have a 9 year old daughter who wanted to watch it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2026, 2:01 PM
@xipped - that's awesome
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 2:02 PM
@bobevanz - to be fair, that's how most of society treats movies; even if having to wait.
The cost of tickets, popcorn, snacks and a crowded theater with talking teenagers....
Too much to deal with.
I love going to the cinema. However, I understand people "waiting."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 2:03 PM
just the price of streaming
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2026, 3:33 PM
@bobevanz - or loser slave go theater be on phone whole time not watching movie
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2026, 3:35 PM
@lazlodaytona - yeah those losers slaves can go on phone whole time not pay attention to movie say they watched when they have not they say it’s goood what they know they didn’t see it there on phone whole time
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2026, 3:36 PM
@lazlodaytona - I can deal with talking but cellphones I draw line
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2026, 3:38 PM
@lazlodaytona - cost of tickets that’s stupid excuse and food add to it .,
Stop monthly payment on cellphone bill and streaming services you be amazed how much you save in 1 year it’s almost 600 year or more
Vigor
Vigor - 8/2/2026, 4:23 PM
@bobevanz - lol well probably someone with kids who cant make it to The threatre without paying for a sitter
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 4:54 PM
@dragon316 - I believe I agree.
Good take
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 4:54 PM
@dragon316 - ok...
🤷🏻‍♂️
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2026, 4:56 PM
@dragon316 - stupid excuse?
Screw you too
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/2/2026, 6:53 PM
@Nonameforme - Its worth a theater view, it was fun, had a bit of heart
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2026, 8:04 PM
@Pathogen - its already been spoiled so to hell. I'm ok.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 8/3/2026, 12:12 AM
@lazlodaytona - that's when you start yelling at the teenagers like I did during Mortal Kombat II.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/2/2026, 11:44 AM
Tom Holland listened to the fans. The fans paid MARVEL for listening...

Next request: rinse, repeat.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2026, 3:37 PM
@KennKathleen - what fans wanted organic webbing I love organic webbing in movies and comcis but others hate it
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/2/2026, 4:39 PM
@dragon316 - I'm not a fan of organic webbing either. However, I am a HUGE FAN of the JMS Spider-Man run, how they incorporated "The Other" storyline in terms of quality writing, classic villains sprinkled in (I would've taken more web-head rouges interaction over Yelena scenes) the beginning, and gamplay antics similar to the 2018 PS4 game throughout the film.

I love the fact that he loves the character. MJ is great, and I love the trifecta she and Ned bring to the fold.

Next round- Ned learns of the power he has through negative means and he chooses darkness inside and leans into Hobgoblin.

MJ is brought back into Peter's life on some blind date ish, and she finally hits her famous phrase:

"Face it Tiger- you hit the jackpot!"

Regardless -I have high hopes for what happens next.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/2/2026, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/2/2026, 11:47 AM
Even the bootleg version of this movie wasn't worth watching.

I'm feeling pretty good right now so I think I'll just go ahead and post it up again really quick online somewhere.

Garbage AF movie.

Nolanite out
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/2/2026, 11:59 AM
@Nolanite - Oh please, just go away you little gunn dog.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/2/2026, 12:19 PM
@Nolanite - sorry for your loss.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/2/2026, 1:12 PM
@Nolanite - You mean like how they pirated The Odyssey and Universal threatened to sue everyone's brains out?

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/2/2026, 1:21 PM
@Feralwookiee -

The interwebs can be quite the funny place. You can literally do just about anything without leaving a trace.

Appearing online and then disappearing the next second isn't too hard.

Nolanite out
xipped
xipped - 8/2/2026, 1:23 PM
@Nolanite - But you did watch it MARVEL thanks you for your support 👍
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/2/2026, 2:40 PM
@Nolanite - It tis a funny place. You also never really know who you're talking to or if they'll snitch on you and how easy it is the track down an ip address or even a vpn. 😉
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/2/2026, 5:41 PM
@MaxPaint - you do know nolanite is an outlier right? I like Gunn films but also enjoyed this movie also other dc movies not made by Gunn. People can be normal and like more than one property lol don’t need to insult all Gunn fans bc there are some who have an apparent chemical imbalance🤷‍♂️
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/2/2026, 10:09 PM
@xipped -

What part of "wasn't worth watching" didn't you understand?

I'll die before Marvel gets any support from me.

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/2/2026, 10:11 PM
@Feralwookiee -

So you're a snitch now?
For a second there, I had thought that you were actually a decent person.

Nolanite out
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/2/2026, 11:49 AM
Seeing it again today.
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/2/2026, 12:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - seeing it for the first time in a few hours.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/2/2026, 11:51 AM
Fucƙ Dude review. For Spider-Man and some of his amazing friends, to challenge Endgame alone is an insane feat in and of itself.

I don't care if it's Batman, Superman, or whoever, from this day forth Peter sits alone. Webhead said "motherfûck the big 3, its just big me"

Alright, I'm done.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2026, 11:59 AM
It'd be a different story if it was a bad movie. Other than that "meager potatoes" cameo which makes my blood boil thinking long term, it was his best Spidey movie. Better than both of Garfields. Better than Spider-Man 3.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 8/2/2026, 7:17 PM
@bobevanz - I absolutely agree with this take…It’s easily Tom’s best film in the role, and that’s not even a question. Spider Man 2 still tops it but that’s just barely. This was a legitimately good Spider Man film 🤷‍♂️
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