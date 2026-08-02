Wonder Man Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Premiere Was Written But Disney Decided "It Didn't Make Sense"

Wonder Man Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Premiere Was Written But Disney Decided &quot;It Didn't Make Sense&quot;

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has addressed the show's cancellation, revealing how much work he'd put into Season 2, what he knows about why the plug was pulled, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Marvel Studios and Disney continue to come under fire for cancelling Wonder Man after originally renewing the series for Season 2 in March. The first batch of episodes received glowing reviews from fans and critics, and there was a lot of excitement to see Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery's stories continue.

Now, the characters are in limbo—like so many others introduced during the Multiverse Saga—as is showrunner Andrew Guest, who had already started work on Wonder Man Season 2 when the decision to scrap it came out of nowhere.

In a newly shared TikTok video, the writer clears up a few misconceptions about Wonder Man's cancellation, confirming that scheduling issues were never an issue and that Marvel and Disney ultimately decided that continuing the show "didn't make sense for them." 

While Guest admits he was in the dark about viewership numbers, he'd already written the premiere and had received positive feedback on where Simon's story was headed. 

"I feel how you all feel. And I just want to clear up what I can here. This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works. And Destin’s schedule, and no one’s schedule, was an issue. Yahya, Destin, Sir Ben, and I all loved making this show. All felt passionately about continuing to do it and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared. The writer’s room was supposed to start this month. The production was supposed to begin early next year."

"And there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them — even though a few months ago it did. And that’s essentially all I really know. Numbers aren’t really shared with me. And even though the writer’s room hadn’t started, I had written the first episode of season two. And we had an outline for where the season would go. And everyone felt really good about it. It was gonna be a really incredible season that, hopefully, surpassed season one."

"I appreciate everybody getting out there and letting your voices be heard about how you feel about this. There’s important conversations being had online about the kinds of stories that we’re prioritising, and the kind of shows that platforms want to make. I hope people are listening. And I also hope that Emmy voters are thinking about Yahya and how much he deserves an Emmy for the incredible work he did on this show."

Marvel Studios has rarely done wrong over the years, but the cancellation of Wonder Man feels like a real misstep. However, with Disney seemingly cutting streaming spending and the MCU shifting back to a theatrical franchise rather than a streaming one, Simon and company may have been a business casualty.

"Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself," we wrote in our review"Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

You can hear more from Guest in the player below.

@andrewgst #wonderman #marvel #season2 #marvelwonderman #mcu ♬ Monologues - Joel P West
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JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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SmokenOaken
SmokenOaken - 8/2/2026, 10:53 AM
Unfortunate, it was a good show.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/2/2026, 10:54 AM
😔 sucks. One of the best current actors working with one of marvels hottest directors right now.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/2/2026, 10:58 AM
Wonder Man
Blade
Warmachine’s show
Wakanda show
Ironheart ssn 2
Cap 5

What else
Vigor
Vigor - 8/2/2026, 11:08 AM
@Matchesz - she hulk
Hawkeye2


Not sure why you mention cap5? Did they announce it and then go back on it?
Cap4 literally just came out last year and then Sam-Cap is in doomsday as a main character
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/2/2026, 11:20 AM
@Vigor - i doubt we’ll get Cap 5 with Sam after Secret Wars.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/2/2026, 12:12 PM
@Matchesz -
Black Lead - Wonder Man
Black Lead - Blade
Two Black Leads - Warmachine’s show
Multiple Black Leads - Wakanda show
Black Lead - Ironheart ssn 2
Black & Latino Lead - Cap 5

I think it's safe to say Disney only uses diversity as a virtue signal rather than actually wanting Black characters to resonate with audiences.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 8/2/2026, 11:02 AM
It was great but could easily end there. Marvel has Clea, Hercules, Harry Styles and a dwarf, the rest of the Eternals, Blade, Black Knight, She Hulk, Moon Knight, Hulk's son, whatever the hell was going on with the Super Skrull, symbiote, Fury's wife, and Werewolf by Night all set up or introduced and now in limbo. All tags until Endgame were pretty much realized within the next project; now they simply go unresolved, as bad as any Sony movie. More is not the answer; if anything, they could have gone a little harder with it as a conclusion and easily left it there.
Skestra
Skestra - 8/2/2026, 11:40 AM
@RealTurner - Man, reading that list with all those characters listed off suddenly depressed me. They really dropped the ball on Phase 4.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/2/2026, 11:12 AM
I couldn't even finish season 1 - I have no desire for a season 2
agnosticbatman
agnosticbatman - 8/2/2026, 11:17 AM
“Marvel Studios has rarely done wrong over the years…”

Okay, @joshwilding 🙄

It’s interesting how you’re able to say that in spite of the huge misses they’ve had (The Marvels, Eternals, She-Hulk, Agatha All Along). But you’ll post 5-10 articles a day, bashing Super Girl. And I’m not saying that Super Girl was a good film, but the bias is wild in my opinion. You’re either being paid to spin things a certain way (likely) or just bad at unbiased journalism (could be both?).
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 8/2/2026, 11:24 AM
I don’t think the change in plans is overly mysterious. The show just never really found its audience. They announced a season two off of the critical acclaim, and did a fairly major push for it with the Emmy noms, but I’m guessing that the viewers still didn’t show up following that.

Add a wider shift in streaming strategy in general and they realized that sinking the money and creative effort into more was not going to pay off, and decided to use those resources for other projects instead.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/2/2026, 11:42 AM
"Marvel Studios has rarely done wrong over the years, but the cancellation of Wonder Man feels like a real misstep."

User Comment Image
String
String - 8/2/2026, 11:46 AM
This does look bad. It also sort of explains why Marvel Studios announced the new Black Panther casting THIS SDCC. Marvel Studios didn't have to announce T'Challa. Ryan Coogler said Black Panther III is in early stages. It is over 2 years out. The film probably won't even film until after SDCC 2027. The new T'Challa won't show up until Secret Wars in December 2027. Marvel Studios could have sat on the casting, if they wanted. I think there is a possibility, knowing Blade is no longer happening, the decision to not go forward on a second season of Wonder Man so soon afterward, will set up an impression in the public's mind, that Marvel Studios has an issue with Black-led projects. I think this conversation was always going to be inevitable with the public. Marvel knew it, tried to defuse it a bit w/early Black Panther news. But this is the conversation going forward.

My opinion, Blade was dead as a film for months, we're just getting official word of it. Mainly because unlike James Gunn, Kevin Feige rarely does press unless there is a film coming out. The last time Marvel had a film was Fantastic Four, a year ago. So, Kevin Feige hasn't talked about Marvel's slate of films for practically a year. The Wonder Man news is sudden, for us. But probably a decision that was made weeks ago from the higher ups in Disney. Marvel did have a writer's room about to open this month. Disney wanted to nip the show before it got too far into production. I don't think this is a mutual decision between Marvel and Disney. If so, Marvel would have not allowed the showrunner to think they could get a writer's room this month. I think this was a decision made by Disney's new management and since Disney is the boss, they told Brad Winderbaum, the show isn't happening. I think Wonder Man is a cost cutting effort by Disney. It's happening in every streaming service. Projects are getting cancelled, left & right. Streaming is no longer a lucrative business for studios outside Netflix. So, while it does look like Marvel Studios has a problem with black-led projects, I'm not going to deny those folks that narrative. But personally, to me, I believe both projects died for one simple reason, MONEY. That's the root of the problem, not a racial one on Marvel's part but perhaps on Disney's part. Marvel is trying to diversify its audience, Disney is looking at the numbers, the money involved and is just not being there to support Marvel.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2026, 12:00 PM
I liked season one but there was nothing left to say
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/2/2026, 12:16 PM
Probably a fancy term for it, but I've dubbed it as a 'Phantom announcement'

Phantom announcements normally occur when a piece of media under-performs announcing a new piece of media to hopefully increase viewership of the original media. They never intend to actually make more and will usually announce it was 'cancelled' when a new piece of media that overshadows the announcement is released.

They never intended to make a Season 2 of Wonder Man, it's just a false announcement to get more viewership of the original Wonder Man.

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