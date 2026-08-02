Tangled Set Video Revealed An Intriguing Change To The Movie's Ending - Possible Spoilers

Tangled Set Video Revealed An Intriguing Change To The Movie's Ending - Possible Spoilers

The latest footage from Disney's live-action reimagining of Tangled reveals a well-received change to the movie's ending and offers a first look at Teagan Croft's short-haired Rapunzel.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

We've already seen several leaked photos and videos from the set of Disney's live-action Tangled remake. However, as we first reported on Toonado.com, this latest footage reveals one of the movie's biggest emotional moments.

A newly surfaced set video shows Rapunzel (Teagan Croft) sporting her signature short brown hair following Flynn Rider's (Milo Manheim) sacrifice to free her from Mother Gothel's magic. The sequence recreates the animated classic's heartfelt ending, with Rapunzel finally reunited with her long-lost parents inside the kingdom of Corona.

However, there's one notable difference. Rather than the King and Queen immediately embracing Flynn after Rapunzel's return, the footage suggests it's Rapunzel herself who introduces Milo Manheim's charming rogue to her parents. Flynn can be seen respectfully bowing before the royal couple, with Rapunzel guiding him forward before her mother excitedly hugs him.

It's widely reported that Outlander star Caitríona Balfe is playing Tangled's Queen Arianna, though we've been unable to confirm whether that's Diego Luna as King Frederic. The Andor star was previously described as playing an original character, so that's likely not him.

The footage suggests Disney will remain faithful to the emotional finale of the 2010 animated movie while making a few subtle adjustments to the character dynamics (many fans have praised the decision to give Rapunzel a little more agency in this scene).

Unlike box office flops Snow White and Moana, excitement for Tangled appears high. Whether it can reach the same levels of success as the $1 billion hit Lilo & Stitch remains to be seen, though the movie has remained hugely popular since its original release way back in 2010. 

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028. Check out this new set video in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 8/2/2026, 6:47 AM
Probably just filming a day dream or some kinda dream sequence or something to that effect.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/2/2026, 7:09 AM
What’s intriguing about this change? Am I missing something?

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