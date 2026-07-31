Tangled Set Photos: First Look At WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn As Mother Gothel Revealed

Tangled Set Photos: First Look At WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn As Mother Gothel Revealed

Disney has been praised for casting Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn as Tangled's big bad, Mother Gothel, and new set photos reveal a first look at the actress as the character.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

With cameras rolling on Tangled in Spain, we finally have our first look (via Toonado.com) at WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn's transformation into Mother Gothel. While the villain's costume was kept under wraps, we do get to see her hair and makeup.

Hahn looks like she's stepped straight out of the Disney Animation movie, and we'll hopefully get to see that iconic burgundy dress on set soon. 

Fans have also caught sight of two more key scenes being shot, including Flynn Rider's attempt to keep track of Rapunzel's out-of-control hair and the local children braiding it for her. The response from fans online to seeing these iconic moments has been positive, and unlike Snow White and Moana, Tangled seems to be generating a great deal of positive buzz.

Scarlett Johansson was initially eyed to play Mother Gothel, but pulled out of the project to shoot The Batman Part II. Hahn was already a fan-favourite choice for the role, and Disney won a lot of goodwill by turning to the Agatha All Along and Glass Onion star. 

Given her unforgettable rendition of songs like "Agatha All Along" and "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," it's easy to imagine Hahn doing an incredible job with "Mother Knows Best." Performance-wise, she'll no doubt be a scene-stealer, too.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/31/2026, 4:18 PM
MOTHER KNOWS BEST!!!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:19 PM
Shes got it on voice and acting alone
But to really sell it its about the facial expressions

I know she can do it
Im excited for this remake
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2026, 4:22 PM

I think this will be the #1 movie of the year and hit 2 billion dollars at the box office. I am positive that every man in the country will want to see it.

Better get those early tickets.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/31/2026, 4:25 PM
Cat for this got me interested; she was so good in Agatha All Along.

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