Tangled Set Photos: First Look At WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn As Mother Gothel Revealed

With cameras rolling on Tangled in Spain, we finally have our first look (via Toonado.com) at WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn's transformation into Mother Gothel. While the villain's costume was kept under wraps, we do get to see her hair and makeup.

Hahn looks like she's stepped straight out of the Disney Animation movie, and we'll hopefully get to see that iconic burgundy dress on set soon.

Fans have also caught sight of two more key scenes being shot, including Flynn Rider's attempt to keep track of Rapunzel's out-of-control hair and the local children braiding it for her. The response from fans online to seeing these iconic moments has been positive, and unlike Snow White and Moana, Tangled seems to be generating a great deal of positive buzz.

Scarlett Johansson was initially eyed to play Mother Gothel, but pulled out of the project to shoot The Batman Part II. Hahn was already a fan-favourite choice for the role, and Disney won a lot of goodwill by turning to the Agatha All Along and Glass Onion star.

Given her unforgettable rendition of songs like "Agatha All Along" and "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," it's easy to imagine Hahn doing an incredible job with "Mother Knows Best." Performance-wise, she'll no doubt be a scene-stealer, too.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.