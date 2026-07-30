Titans Star Teagan Croft Is Fully Revealed As Live-Action Rapunzel In New Tangled Set Photos

Titans Star Teagan Croft Is Fully Revealed As Live-Action Rapunzel In New Tangled Set Photos

As work continues on Disney's live-action reimagining of Tangled, newly revealed set photos finally offer a detailed look at Titans star Teagan Croft's transformation into Rapunzel.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Cameras are currently rolling on Disney's live-action Tangled remake in Spain, and thanks to Toonado.com, we finally have a first look at Titans star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. She's been spotted from afar, but we now see the Disney Princess in her cartoon-accurate dress. Her luscious locks are also on full display.

There can be no denying that Croft looks the part, and this seems to be the moment that Rapunzel, finally freed from her tower, has her uncontrollably long hair braided by some helpful locals. During that sequence, her hair takes on its iconic design, which in both versions includes colourful flowers.

Disney is wise to stick close to 2010's Tangled, as veering too far from the animated movies these live-action reimaginings are based on has led to harsh criticism from fans. At the same time, critics often complain when they're shot-for-shot remakes.

Ultimately, the studio can't really win with these movies, though a handful—Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch, for example—have taken off at the box office, regardless of reviews. Moana was not one of those, but Tangled has the potential to be.

While these latest set photos don't reveal much beyond Rapunzel's appearance, they're enough to reassure fans that Disney is embracing the beloved heroine's signature look. The decision to faithfully recreate her iconic costume and impossibly long golden hair suggests the studio is taking a more traditional approach with Tangled, even with other photos suggesting some liberties are being taken

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At [Spoiler] Scene Missing From The Animated Movie
Related:

Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At [Spoiler] Scene Missing From The Animated Movie
Tangled: First Look At The Stabbington Brothers And Corona's King And Queen Revealed In New Set Photos
Recommended For You:

Tangled: First Look At The Stabbington Brothers And Corona's King And Queen Revealed In New Set Photos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 6:40 AM
OT: Spider-Man.

That is all.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 9:12 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 7:45 AM
She looks really good as Rapunzel imo!!.

The only thing I have Teagan is was as Raven in Titans in which she was alright so hopefully Michael Gracey is able to get a stronger performance out of her in this but we’ll see.

Anyway , it seems like they are going for a middle ground approach if not being too different but adding some new stuff still so it doesn’t feel like the same movie which I feel is the right approach for these remakes.

The remakes (from what I’ve seen) have been a mixed bag but Tangled is one im looking forward to so hope it turns out well!!.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2026, 8:46 AM
This will lose all the money from Spider-Man that SONY doesn't take first.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 8:57 AM
@Batmangina - yeah probably they know what there doing fans don’t there trying get new fans who never like animated who like live action only make them into fans maybe watch animated compare both .,

What transformers gijoe heman comic entertainment has done
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 8:56 AM
Actual wig not cgi crap
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/30/2026, 9:02 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder