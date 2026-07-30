Titans Star Teagan Croft Is Fully Revealed As Live-Action Rapunzel In New Tangled Set Photos

Cameras are currently rolling on Disney's live-action Tangled remake in Spain, and thanks to Toonado.com, we finally have a first look at Titans star Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. She's been spotted from afar, but we now see the Disney Princess in her cartoon-accurate dress. Her luscious locks are also on full display.

There can be no denying that Croft looks the part, and this seems to be the moment that Rapunzel, finally freed from her tower, has her uncontrollably long hair braided by some helpful locals. During that sequence, her hair takes on its iconic design, which in both versions includes colourful flowers.

Disney is wise to stick close to 2010's Tangled, as veering too far from the animated movies these live-action reimaginings are based on has led to harsh criticism from fans. At the same time, critics often complain when they're shot-for-shot remakes.

Ultimately, the studio can't really win with these movies, though a handful—Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch, for example—have taken off at the box office, regardless of reviews. Moana was not one of those, but Tangled has the potential to be.

While these latest set photos don't reveal much beyond Rapunzel's appearance, they're enough to reassure fans that Disney is embracing the beloved heroine's signature look. The decision to faithfully recreate her iconic costume and impossibly long golden hair suggests the studio is taking a more traditional approach with Tangled, even with other photos suggesting some liberties are being taken.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.