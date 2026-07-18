Yearly Box Office Revenue Is Tracking To Surpass $10 Billion For The First Time Since 2019

Yearly Box Office Revenue Is Tracking To Surpass $10 Billion For The First Time Since 2019

The last few years have been a struggle for cinemas and the movie industry as a whole but it seems things are starting to look up in 2026, despite some high-profile flops.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 18, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: Variety

Over the last few years, we’ve heard endless doom-and-gloom about streaming services killing off movie theaters, but a new report shows things are finally looking up.

In fact, current numbers suggest the box office is on the verge of a massive comeback. Ticket sales are pacing toward heights the industry hasn't seen since before the pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes put everything on hold.

Buoyed by the recent release of The Odyssey, along with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Toy Story 5, a Michael Jackson biopic, and the indie-horror originals Obsession and Backrooms, the movie industry is currently on track to hit and surpass $10 billion in gross domestic revenue for the first time since 2019.

 What's even more impressive is that this hopeful figure comes in the wake of underperforming tentpole releases such as SupergirlStar Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the Disney live-action remake of Moana and Masters of the Universe.

Speaking to Variety about the current box office trend, Seth Rogen stated, "I am constantly having conversations with studio heads, and you can sense an optimism that they haven’t felt in a long time. It reminds me a little bit more of how it felt 15 years ago, in that there’s a belief that they can win again."

 Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann added, "What we needed to happen has finally happened. There’s not just a good pipeline of content, but a diverse balance within the slate. That’s what we’ve been missing."

And the cause for optimism should remain high, as right after The Odyssey comes Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, Tom Cruise's Digger and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Batman: Part Two star Colin Farrell also weighed in on the trend reversal, stating, "People have couch saturation or couch fatigue. As much as it’s nice to stay at home and be entertained by the quality stuff that’s coming through the streaming services, I think people realize that it’s actually lovely to call an Uber and plan an evening around going to a movie theater."

Michael Jackson biopic director Antoine Fuqua added, "I remember going to ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Jaws’ with my father. Everyone talked about them in school and over the summer. If nothing else, this summer is showing us that people still yearn for that connective experience."

This year's trend flies in the face of last year's comments from Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, who called movie theaters "an outdated concept." He went on to explain that it centers around the convenience of being able to watch a movie at home versus traveling to a theater.  "I think it is — for most people, not for everybody. If you’re fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot."

If 2026 has proven anything, it's that the days of the "guaranteed billion-dollar franchise" appear to be over. Moviegoers are demanding more from big-budget blockbusters, and brand recognition alone is no longer enough to guarantee success.

Instead, the year’s biggest box office victories belong to movies backed by stellar reviews and genuine fan hype. Meanwhile, paint-by-numbers sequels, lazy remakes, and tired franchise expansions are the projects that are losing the war to streaming platforms.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/18/2026, 11:56 AM
It's been a great year for cinema. Actual good projects were successful (for the most part) whereas countless corporate slop has failed. I hope we keep that trajectory going.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2026, 11:59 AM
No thanks to DC and Star Wars.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/18/2026, 12:02 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/18/2026, 12:02 PM
Tickets cost 24% more now.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/18/2026, 12:05 PM
@Batmangina - Thanks to Trump
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/18/2026, 12:09 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2026, 12:05 PM

You are all welcome.

A big part of the increase is me getting so drunk that I keep going to movies that I forgot I already saw. I think I'll go see Top Gun later. Or whatever.

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