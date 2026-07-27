Watch Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Pull Off A SDCC Sneak Attack; Rebecca Romijn Teases Doomsday Mystique Return

Watch Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Pull Off A SDCC Sneak Attack; Rebecca Romijn Teases Doomsday Mystique Return

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to reveal how he went incognito as his signature Marvel character for SDCC 2026.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds appeared during Marvel Studios' Hall H SDCC to 'seemingly' confirm that his signature comic book character will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

But Reynolds' day actually started much earlier, as he revealed on social media that he actually roamed the entire convention, safely hiding his identity underneath the Deadpool mask.

And speaking of that costume-- is it a hint that Deadpool will be wearing his gray X-Force costume in Doomsday, or was Reynolds just playing a humorous joke, with Wade donning a "Canadian tuxedo" as the costume appeared to be made out of... jeans? 

Fans on X/Twitter and other social media platforms are hotly debating the issue, so let us know in the comment section below what you think.  

Ryan Reynolds Jeanpool

Elsewhere, Rebecca Romijn dished on her return as Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday, stating that when she first got the call, her first question was about the makeup process. 

Similar to James Marsden, it's been a long time since Romijn played Mystique. 

Her last cinematic outing outside of a very brief cameo in 2011's X-Men: First Class, was in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Jennifer Lawrence famously took over the role at the pinnacle of her career and the franchise took the character in a completely new direction. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Doomsday stars Downey, Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejía.

The film is produced by Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 3:13 PM
It still doesn't feel right now having Storm on the team. She's an Omega level threat along with Magneto. I'm pretty sure we all know that Magneto will die because there is no way Marvel Studios would allow a powerhouse like that to help Thor and Sentry. I have noticed that Marvel can't seem to allow their power houses to share scenes together. Does anyone remember Thor and Captain Marvel joining forces to beat up Thanos together? Neither do I.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/27/2026, 3:35 PM
@SonOfAGif -

RE : >>>" Does anyone remember Thor and Captain Marvel joining forces to beat up Thanos together?"

You mean like, at the beginning of Endgame where Captain Marvel subdues him (along with Banner/War Machine), while Thor took his head off with Stormbreaker?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/27/2026, 4:23 PM
@spr0cks - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 4:37 PM
@spr0cks - That was her putting Thanos in a headlock. I'm talking about two power house heroes side by side showing their pure strength together.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 7/27/2026, 3:18 PM
Guaranteed the Deadpool that was walking through the crowds was a body double.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/27/2026, 3:21 PM
Ryan really love the fans. Props to the guy!
rebellion
rebellion - 7/27/2026, 3:29 PM
@EscapeMySight - he loves being worshipped
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/27/2026, 5:36 PM
@rebellion - I think thats most actors, haha. You need to be a bit of a narcissist prior to going into that line of work.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2026, 3:23 PM
I'm on board with the majority of the new X-Men looks in the trailer, especially Cyclops, but somehow they've made Mystique look even worse🤷🏾
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/27/2026, 3:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeeeah. Maybe she'll keep that weird lizard energy she had way back when. It did add Mystique to her as a character. I just want her to talk.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 3:27 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - She's older and apparently her role is very stunt oriented this time around. So I imagine they needed something that both Rebecca and her stunt double can maneuver in. Not to mention her original makeup design took 9 hours to do and then she needed 24 hours to recover from before they can film her scenes again.

While her original design is iconic, With the way movies are now it wouldn't be feasible and safe for her and her stunt double. Especially with explosions and fire nearby.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/27/2026, 4:18 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I have to admit, I'm still scratching my head on that one... They brought back Rebecca, didn't give her comic accurate hair, did make the costume somewhat more accurate, and gave her J-Law's makeup treatment for Mystique in the newer films, which I personally did not care for admittedly (The look, not the films per se).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2026, 5:08 PM
@KennKathleen - Yeah, her Lizard/animal like fighting style was awesome.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 3:25 PM
There will be more cameos for sure. I'm sure people we've never seen before
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/27/2026, 3:27 PM
@bobevanz - 🤔 💭 😐😳🤔😐🤭😬😅🤣😂. Well done.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 3:33 PM
What's interesting to me is how Photon and Binary have not been mentioned once when apparently both are on the Earth where this group of X-Men are.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/27/2026, 3:36 PM
DAMN!!
That Rebecca Romijn still got it!
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/27/2026, 4:16 PM
@spr0cks - And she hasn't mutilated her face like the majority of narcissistic celebs do.

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