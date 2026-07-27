Watch Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Pull Off A SDCC Sneak Attack; Rebecca Romijn Teases Doomsday Mystique Return

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds appeared during Marvel Studios' Hall H SDCC to 'seemingly' confirm that his signature comic book character will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

But Reynolds' day actually started much earlier, as he revealed on social media that he actually roamed the entire convention, safely hiding his identity underneath the Deadpool mask.

And speaking of that costume-- is it a hint that Deadpool will be wearing his gray X-Force costume in Doomsday, or was Reynolds just playing a humorous joke, with Wade donning a "Canadian tuxedo" as the costume appeared to be made out of... jeans?

Fans on X/Twitter and other social media platforms are hotly debating the issue, so let us know in the comment section below what you think.

The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago. Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world. pic.twitter.com/IM7DSIjNfs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2026

Elsewhere, Rebecca Romijn dished on her return as Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday, stating that when she first got the call, her first question was about the makeup process.

Similar to James Marsden, it's been a long time since Romijn played Mystique.

Her last cinematic outing outside of a very brief cameo in 2011's X-Men: First Class, was in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Jennifer Lawrence famously took over the role at the pinnacle of her career and the franchise took the character in a completely new direction.

Rebecca Romijn only had one burning question in mind when Mystique was asked to make a return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’….. pic.twitter.com/A50bmTqb3v — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 27, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Doomsday stars Downey, Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejía.

The film is produced by Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.