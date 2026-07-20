Ryan Reynolds Confirms Plans For A Fourth Deadpool Movie; Shares Comic Book Influences

We knew Wade Wilson would show up in the MCU again at some point (there's no way Marvel Studios was going to leave the character on the shelf for too long after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine), but we still don't know when and where the Merc With a Mouth will return.

Rumors persist that Deadpool will appear in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but Reynolds was not part of the initial Doomsday cast announcement, and the actor doesn't seem overly keen on mixing it up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes - or the X-Men - in a more grounded setting.

During an interview with Time, Reynolds was asked about the possibility of Wade playing a "supporting role" in one of the next big MCU event films.

Though he didn't completely dismiss the idea, he noted, "If [Deadpool] becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's wish fulfilment, and we can't give him that." The actor also revealed that he's "writing a little something right now... it's an ensemble."

Reynolds has now confirmed that we will "eventually" see another Deadpool film.

"There's a few really deep cuts that are missing from the movies, I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics," Reynolds said during an appearance at Fanatics Fest. "There's certainly some stuff that I love that Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan is a friend and an incredible comic book writer. There's stuff coming, there eventually will be another Deadpool film."

We assume this ensemble movie and the project Reynolds is referring to here are one and the same, but it's entirely possible that Marvel has plans for more than one Deadpool-focused feature.

A recent rumor claimed that the team-up film was actually going to be an X-Force movie, with the Merc With a Mouth joining forces with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Cable (Josh Brolin) and Storm (possibly Cynthia Erivo).

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine sees Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they're joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play TVA agent Paradox and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.