Will Deadpool 4 Release Before MCU X-Men Reboot in 2028? Latest Rumors Explained

As we first told you earlier this week, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider recently shared his belief that the next Deadpool movie will follow Avengers: Secret Wars. That means it will arrive in theaters before both Black Panther 3 and the X-Men reboot.

After the Multiverse Saga's struggles, kicking off the next Saga with the sequel to a movie that grossed $1.3 billion isn't a bad business decision, especially as filmmaker Shawn Levy is expected to return.

Later, reliable insider @Cryptic4KQual confirmed that he, too, has heard about plans for Deadpool 4 to kick off the post-Secret Wars era of MCU storytelling, presumably meaning it would arrive in theaters on May 5, 2028.

As noted, we'd expected the next Saga to open with a new Black Panther movie or, if Marvel Studios was feeling particularly ballsy, X-Men. While both movies are likely to be box office hits, using them to set the tone for the future is risky. The Black Panther franchise would probably have a new T'Challa, who Marvel Studios will almost certainly introduce in the next Avengers movies.

Giving filmmaker Ryan Coogler a little more time to figure that story out isn't a bad thing, especially after he was forced to pivot in such a huge way with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That went from being a father-son tale to mourning the late, great Chadwick Boseman after the actor's tragic passing.

As for X-Men, there's a tremendous amount of pressure to do right by the mutant team. While Jake Schreier delivered a critical hit with Thunderbolts*, it wasn't a commercial success. The Fantastic Four: First Steps also only turned a small profit, so Kevin Feige will be eager to make sure X-Men is the franchise starter the studio needs.

With that in mind, establishing the new status quo with Deadpool 4 is a smart move. It could introduce the new X-Men in cameo roles, or give us a glimpse into what their world looks like by focusing on an offshoot like X-Force. Rumour has it that the script Ryan Reynolds was working on is a team-up project, with the new Storm potentially part of it.

Wolverine and Cable have also been mentioned, and if there's a Multiversal element to the story, it could even bridge the gap between the old MCU and the new one (similar to how Spider-Man: Far From Home was an epilogue, of sorts, to Avengers: Endgame that explored a world without Iron Man).

As always, we'll have to wait and see. Either way, another R-rated Deadpool movie is far from a bad thing. There are more stories to be told with the Merc with the Mouth, and Wade Wilson being front and centre after Avengers: Secret Wars is an exciting prospect...