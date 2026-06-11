Has Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Online In Full? Social Media Rumors Explained

Over the past week, there have been a lot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaks. Posters, trailers (at least three different cuts, including one with unfinished VFX), and even B-roll footage of the cast addressing fans across the globe have surfaced on social media.

As of now, we don't know where these leaks originated. They could be part of Sony Pictures' marketing campaign, with the studio hoping to recapture the same excitement those pre-AI shots of the three Spider-Men generated back in late 2021. Despite spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home's biggest surprise, they increased excitement to a point where the movie grossed just shy of $2 billion.

The alternative is that someone working for a trailer or VFX company has shared leaked material, which the recipients have then decided to share online. Given that teenagers on X are currently warring with one another in a bid to be viewed as "scoopers"—going so far as to try and frame each other for the leaks—that's entirely possible.

The most devastating possibility is a full-blown hack, and there are now rumblings that an unfinished version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being offered up for sale. $430 is reportedly the asking price, but is there any truth to this?

While several scooper/leaker accounts have mooted the possibility of the movie being leaked in full, no trusted or reliable sources are reporting it. Instead, it appears to be a claim made by one fan account that's been shared again and again and again, until fiction becomes fact.

It's certainly not impossible, however. Even recently, Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was leaked in full. Still, that seemed to have originated from an online screening company that had access to the streaming title rather than directly from the studio. We'd be remiss not to mention that, in 2009, a workprint copy of X-Men Origins: Wolverine was leaked in full a month before the movie's theatrical release.

The leaker was eventually found and sentenced to federal prison, so could the same thing happen with Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Technology has come a long way since then, making leaks more likely, but the chances of said leaker being caught are a certainty.

While footage sent to a trailer company may be leaked, the chances of the movie itself appearing on X are slim. Instead, just like the claims that Avengers: Doomsday is also at risk of being leaked—at best, we'd expect more photos or maybe the long-awaited trailer—this seems to boil down to monetised X accounts chasing interaction and impressions.

How does Sony feel about these leaks? Assuming they aren't cleverly orchestrated, beyond the obvious security issues, chances are the studio really doesn't care. The leaked versions of the trailer are racking up thousands, if not millions, of views, and making fans even more excited for a movie that has the potential to be 2026's biggest hit. Leaks like these don't tend to go much further than X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, meaning the real-world impact on mainstream audiences will be almost nothing.

However, for those on social media, all anyone is talking about is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite us getting nothing but a handful of posters and a magazine feature since the teaser's release in March. That's not bad marketing, and it hasn't cost Sony a penny...