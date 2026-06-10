Supergirl: DC Comics Unveils Striking New Look For The Girl Of Steel Ahead Of DCU Movie

Supergirl: DC Comics Unveils Striking New Look For The Girl Of Steel Ahead Of DCU Movie

Supergirl #14 is now on shelves, and the issue sees Kara Zor-El debut a new costume that's quite a departure from her usual red and blue suit...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Kara Zor-El is set to take flight on the big screen later this month, and DC Comics has debuted a brand-new look for the Woman of Tomorrow in the pages of Supergirl #14.

The Girl of Steel has rocked a few different costumes in the comics over the years, but they usually retain the blue and red color scheme. This blue, white, and gold suit marks a pretty big departure, and it's not simply a case of Kara updating her wardrobe.

After being soundly defeated and almost killed by Black Flame, Lesla-Lar and Lena Luthor get Kara back on her feet with a Super-Substance that forms into a psycho-reactive supersuit, healing the hero and restoring her abilities.

We don't know if Supergirl will keep this look for long, but it seems to have gone over pretty well with fans of the character.

Check out the cover and a preview page below, along with a new international poster for the upcoming movie.

THE SEARCH FOR SUPERGIRL! Nothing can stop Black Flame as she continues to amass power in Kandor. Meanwhile, Lena Luthor searches for Supergirl before it’s too late for the bottled city. Will Lena’s new invention be the key to turning the tide of the battle? Can Kara learn the secrets of the S-Matrix before they’re all found by Black Flame?!

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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CristianE
CristianE - 6/10/2026, 6:13 PM
This is just weird... Why would they want to do this right now?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 7:08 PM
@CristianE - any non comic reader see movie will never notice to care
RolandD
RolandD - 6/10/2026, 6:23 PM
You have a point there. If it was months prior, I could see it, but it’s weird doing it when the movie is just about to come out.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 7:14 PM
@RolandD - not like marvel has done this with there characters in books what’s point any more we should go with it see how long it lasts before old costume returns
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/10/2026, 6:25 PM
Eh, it'll be back to normal at some point
RolandD
RolandD - 6/10/2026, 6:32 PM
@ModernAudience - Absolutely but why now? If anything comics often changed to be more like the movie or TV show that’s out of the time which usually grates me the wrong way unless it’s a good change of course.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 7:09 PM
@RolandD - any non comic reader see movie will never notice to care
RolandD
RolandD - 6/10/2026, 7:15 PM
@dragon316 - You are probably right, but it’s still odd timing regardless.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/10/2026, 6:33 PM
I think the short sleeves are a good reason why it works, that's so much stark white. Can't remember if she's ever rocked the pants with undies on the outside, but they look pretty good here. It looks pretty cool as a temp suit. The way it's moving in that panel makes me wonder if this will turn into an Ultimate Venom thing in a couple of arcs.

I wonder how it would look in the classic blue and red? Don't think Kara's ever worn a pant and undies style suit before.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/10/2026, 6:35 PM
(yes I'm making a hill out of nothing with the venom thing, it's just where my mind went lol)
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 7:12 PM
@1stDalek - super girl no never that was always guy thing
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/10/2026, 6:45 PM
I actually dig it.
TK420
TK420 - 6/10/2026, 7:04 PM
No girl would wear a costume looks like that. Girls wear "cute" outfits. Not that.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/10/2026, 7:05 PM
Looks good to me. I never understood why she fought in a miniskirt anyways.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/10/2026, 7:18 PM
@WruceBayne - Because guys designed most of the outfits she has worn over the years. 😉
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 7:11 PM
Looks like Superman costume with color change shorter cape

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