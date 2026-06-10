Supergirl: DC Comics Unveils Striking New Look For The Girl Of Steel Ahead Of DCU Movie

Kara Zor-El is set to take flight on the big screen later this month, and DC Comics has debuted a brand-new look for the Woman of Tomorrow in the pages of Supergirl #14.

The Girl of Steel has rocked a few different costumes in the comics over the years, but they usually retain the blue and red color scheme. This blue, white, and gold suit marks a pretty big departure, and it's not simply a case of Kara updating her wardrobe.

After being soundly defeated and almost killed by Black Flame, Lesla-Lar and Lena Luthor get Kara back on her feet with a Super-Substance that forms into a psycho-reactive supersuit, healing the hero and restoring her abilities.

We don't know if Supergirl will keep this look for long, but it seems to have gone over pretty well with fans of the character.

Check out the cover and a preview page below, along with a new international poster for the upcoming movie.

THE SEARCH FOR SUPERGIRL! Nothing can stop Black Flame as she continues to amass power in Kandor. Meanwhile, Lena Luthor searches for Supergirl before it’s too late for the bottled city. Will Lena’s new invention be the key to turning the tide of the battle? Can Kara learn the secrets of the S-Matrix before they’re all found by Black Flame?!

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”