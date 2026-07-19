Supergirl Will Likely End Its Box Office Run With Less Than Superman's Opening Weekend

Supergirl Will Likely End Its Box Office Run With Less Than Superman's Opening Weekend

Supergirl will set an unfortunate DC record during its fourth weekend in theaters, and all signs now point to it finishing its global run with less than Superman's opening.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl is set to end its fourth weekend in theaters with $1.4 million, a 62% drop from its third frame. This sets an unfortunate record for a DC Comics adaptation, as Supergirl will land the lowest fourth-weekend domestic haul for any DCEU or DCU movie.

The previous record holder was 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which grossed $1.6 million. Supergirl ended its third week with $119.3 million worldwide, meaning it will likely conclude its run in theaters—remember, it's set to hit Digital platforms on July 28—with less than $125 million.

Superman opened to $125 million last July and went on to gross $618 million globally. It could have gone higher had it not been for an unexpected early Digital release that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said was "very complicated," but a result of him wanting people to watch Superman before they tuned into Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max. 

Supergirl's reported break-even point is between $300 million and $375 million, meaning it will likely lose upwards of $125 million (if not significantly more) when all is said and done.

Toy Story 5 proved a major problem for Supergirl, as did Minions & Monsters. However, rather than shift gears by marketing it as an alternative to movies like those and The Odyssey, Supergirl's social media accounts have been quiet since June 29, when they shared a promotional video for Funko Pops. 

"While 'Supergirl' didn’t meet our box office expectations, it’s just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said, reassuring fans and Warner Bros. Discovery executives that the DCU franchise is still moving forward as planned.

Supergirl is set to have a lead role in Man of Tomorrow, and there have already been some strong hints that another project is lined up for the Woman of Tomorrow after that (Gunn has alluded to her potentially co-starring in the Wonder Woman reboot). Milly Alcock received widespread acclaim for her performance as Kara Zor-El, so future DCU projects could help redeem the character in the eyes of filmgoers.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters and arrives on Digital platforms on July 28.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/19/2026, 10:39 AM
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TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/19/2026, 10:39 AM
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TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/19/2026, 10:43 AM
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Sominan
Sominan - 7/19/2026, 10:41 AM
Best superhero movie of the year and best live action Supergirl to date. Wish it was more successful because I liked it, but I'm glad it was good and I liked it first & foremost.

Can't wait to see Man Of Tomorrow.

FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/19/2026, 10:49 AM
@Sominan - It's one of the worst superhero movies of all time. But then again, you probably also think it's better than The Dark Knight so your opinions are invalid.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/19/2026, 10:55 AM
@Sominan - Having seen every single DC and Marvel movie i can say that you are wrong.

This is a 5/10 movie and it didn't entertain me nor did it bore me.
The original Supergirl movie was way better in almost every aspect.

It was better than The Marvels, but out of all DC movies it was the worst. I was way more entertained by Blue Beetle and the Birds of Prey movie.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/19/2026, 11:02 AM
@FireGunn - you're a snyderbot with Snyderman in your picture, your opinion on movies is invalid, especially your opinion on anything Superman related.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/19/2026, 11:02 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - this was way better than the 84 film lmao
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/19/2026, 10:42 AM
Not every comic book character is leading movie material.

Call it Gunn and/or Safran getting high on their own supply, call it overconfidence from the studio in CBMs as a genre, call it whatever you will. The fact remains that the movie bombed, not because of Milly, not because of Gillespie, not because of Nugeira or whatever other solitary figure some gullible have been ordered by other c#nts to put the blame on.

The DCU is young. As such, it could not afford basing itself on a sidekick character.
catmandom
catmandom - 7/19/2026, 10:43 AM
I despise the waste of time w reboots. The DCFU needs a reboot.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/19/2026, 10:48 AM
If DC Studios wants to be different from previous DC movies,change things up a bit,ideas people haven't seen before howabout.....

Going Absolute.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/19/2026, 10:50 AM
This "film" is everything wrong with Hollywood.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
RealTurner
RealTurner - 7/19/2026, 10:52 AM
The way she was introduced in Superman made her unappealing and uninteresting. The movie completely bungled the reasons why she has trauma; on balance, of the two of them, I'd say Kara is in a better position than Clark! She got to grow up with her family, and arrived on Earth with her pet dog to find a caring relative who already knows the ropes. Clark had to deal with losing everything as a baby, learning he's an alien after being rasied human, developing super powers as he grew older, and then the revelation that his folks are the black sheep of the family; everyone else on Krypton seems to know they are jerks and isn't like them lol. So quickly that "twist" has to be devalued or the very next movie doesn't make sense lol!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2026, 10:53 AM

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WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/19/2026, 10:59 AM
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/19/2026, 11:01 AM
The movie just wasn't good.

Most people don't waste money on mediocre movies.

The Odyssey is a 10/10 for comparison.
Superman was a 7/10 for me.
Lets hope Clayface is great.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/19/2026, 11:02 AM
IMO it was middling; not great, not terrible. I wouldn't praise it but I also don't think it's the hot pile of garbage the haters make it out to be.

I have no complaints at all about Milly Alcock. She's the stand-out in an otherwise "meh" movie, and I look forward to seeing her in future DCU flicks.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 7/19/2026, 11:09 AM
Supergirl is going to make less money worldwide than Scary Movie 6 made just internationally. That is astonishing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2026, 11:10 AM
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