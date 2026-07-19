Supergirl Will Likely End Its Box Office Run With Less Than Superman's Opening Weekend

Supergirl is set to end its fourth weekend in theaters with $1.4 million, a 62% drop from its third frame. This sets an unfortunate record for a DC Comics adaptation, as Supergirl will land the lowest fourth-weekend domestic haul for any DCEU or DCU movie.

The previous record holder was 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which grossed $1.6 million. Supergirl ended its third week with $119.3 million worldwide, meaning it will likely conclude its run in theaters—remember, it's set to hit Digital platforms on July 28—with less than $125 million.

Superman opened to $125 million last July and went on to gross $618 million globally. It could have gone higher had it not been for an unexpected early Digital release that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said was "very complicated," but a result of him wanting people to watch Superman before they tuned into Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.

Supergirl's reported break-even point is between $300 million and $375 million, meaning it will likely lose upwards of $125 million (if not significantly more) when all is said and done.

Toy Story 5 proved a major problem for Supergirl, as did Minions & Monsters. However, rather than shift gears by marketing it as an alternative to movies like those and The Odyssey, Supergirl's social media accounts have been quiet since June 29, when they shared a promotional video for Funko Pops.

"While 'Supergirl' didn’t meet our box office expectations, it’s just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said, reassuring fans and Warner Bros. Discovery executives that the DCU franchise is still moving forward as planned.

Supergirl is set to have a lead role in Man of Tomorrow, and there have already been some strong hints that another project is lined up for the Woman of Tomorrow after that (Gunn has alluded to her potentially co-starring in the Wonder Woman reboot). Milly Alcock received widespread acclaim for her performance as Kara Zor-El, so future DCU projects could help redeem the character in the eyes of filmgoers.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters and arrives on Digital platforms on July 28.