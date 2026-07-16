Beyond James Gunn: Why Tom King Is The Creative Soul Of The New DCU

Behind James Gunn and Peter Safran, it's probably safe to say that the individual holding perhaps the most profound creative influence on the DCU is Tom King.

The comic book scribe penned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which inspired the film currently playing in theaters, and also pitched the upcoming HBO superhero drama, Lanterns.

King was also one of the first people Gunn turned to for notes and feedback on his Superman script. It was King who came up with the idea and comic reference for Superman's hypno-glasses in the first DCU film.

If that wasn't enough, King is stepping into the showrunner seat for the HBO Mister Miracle animated series, another official DCU project based on his own comic masterpiece. It is increasingly clear that Gunn is actively mining King’s extensive bibliography to define the emotional soul of this entire cinematic universe.

On King's work, Safran echoed this sentiment in a new Variety profile on King, stating, "We thought it was a fantastic comic book, even before we took the job to build DC Studios. We love the idea of working with comic book creators and taking them outside of their comfort zones into other areas.”

Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof also praised King, adding, “It’s easy to forget that superheroes are human beings. What they want are the same things you and I want. That’s Tom’s fundamental approach. There’s a sophistication to his writing because he’s lived a life. Before I was a writer, I was an assistant for writers; Tom was in the CIA. He’s experienced a level of intensity that permeates his work.”

King himself reflected on this deeply personal approach to these iconic characters, focusing heavily on his next venture, Mister Miracle. “Of all the things I’ve written, it’s the book that can connect with people on a deeper level because it’s about a man who attempts suicide, goes through something and comes out of it,” he says. “It’s about how you recover and live with trauma.”

For Mister Miracle, King is writing every single episode, directing the voice cast, and closely overseeing production. The show is, of course, a direct adaptation of King and artist Mitch Gerads’ critically acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning 12-issue Mister Miracle run.

Supergirl is currently playing in theaters. The 8-episode Lanterns will premiere on August 26, airing on HBO Max. Fans and industry insiders are currently eyeing a release window of late 2027 or early 2028 for Mister Miracle.