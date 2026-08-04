DC Studios' "DC Crime" Superman Spin-Off Casts Mary Holland In Female Lead Role

DC Studios' Superman spin-off series featuring Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) investigating various metahuman villains has found its female lead.

Deadline reports that Mary Holland (Ghosts, The Little House on the Prairie) has joined the project as a character named Sandra.

There are several Sandras in the DC Comics universe, but without a surname or any further details, we can only assume that Holland will play a brand-new character for now.

Jimmy Tatro recently confirmed that he will play Gorilla Grodd in the series. The Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice star revealed that Grodd will mostly be a voice acting role, but his likeness will also be used to bring the simian supervillain to life.

Jimmy Tatro publicly confirms he is playing Gorilla Grodd in the upcoming JIMMY OLSEN series.



Tatro says it’s mostly voice acting, with his facial expressions also being used for Grodd.



Via @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/ArmPmoSwGS — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 29, 2026

We had heard that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime." This has since been debunked by Gunn, but the trades are still using the title for now. American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda are on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains"

This take on the character is described as: "A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.”

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.