DC Studios' "DC Crime" Superman Spin-Off Casts Mary Holland In Female Lead Role

DC Studios' &quot;DC Crime&quot; Superman Spin-Off Casts Mary Holland In Female Lead Role

DC Studios' untitled anthology series featuring Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) has cast Mary Holland (Little House on the Prairie ) in the female lead role of Sandra...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2026 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios' Superman spin-off series featuring Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) investigating various metahuman villains has found its female lead.

Deadline reports that Mary Holland (Ghosts, The Little House on the Prairie) has joined the project as a character named Sandra.

There are several Sandras in the DC Comics universe, but without a surname or any further details, we can only assume that Holland will play a brand-new character for now.

Jimmy Tatro recently confirmed that he will play Gorilla Grodd in the series. The Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice star revealed that Grodd will mostly be a voice acting role, but his likeness will also be used to bring the simian supervillain to life.

We had heard that this project was officially moving forward under the title "DC Crime." This has since been debunked by Gunn, but the trades are still using the title for now. American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda are on board to write, executive produce and showrun the series.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains" 

This take on the character is described as: "A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.”

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

During a recent interview with DC Direct, co-showrunner Dan Perrault said that the series falls under the "crime mystery comedy" genre.

"Well, it's comfortable territory for Tony Yacenda and I. We've worked in this crime mystery comedy for a very long time... There's definitely tools from that toolkit that we can apply here that I don't think has been seen in the superhero genre thus far."

Gisondo will also return for Man of Tomorrow, along with the rest of the Daily Planet crew, but we wouldn't count on David Corenswet (Clark Kent/the Man of Steel) or Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) dropping by for this series. Then again, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor did make a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker, who you really never know.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/4/2026, 11:12 AM
Holland, huh? Okay. How is she related to Jennifer?
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 11:18 AM
@Lisa89 - Gunn's sister-in-law?
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 11:20 AM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 8/4/2026, 11:44 AM
@Lisa89 - She isn't 👍
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/4/2026, 11:46 AM
@ArthurFuchsache - YET.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/4/2026, 11:13 AM
I was hoping Eve would be the co-lead, just my opinion.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 11:16 AM
Sandra Knight?
User Comment Image
She was on the mural in the Hall of Justice.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2026, 11:24 AM
This is gonna be interesting
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/4/2026, 11:28 AM
I wish they had the rights to use characters like Wonder Woman or Nightwing or the Justice Society or the Teen Titans or Constantine or Martian Manhunter or the Legion of Superheroes.

But it's still cool that they're trying to build a cinematic universe with the characters they do have the rights to.

Maybe they'll do a Sinister Six style movie with Clayface and Frankenstein and Grodd and Amanda Waller.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/4/2026, 11:31 AM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 11:39 AM
Neat , I have seen Mary in some stuff and she’s been good so cool to have her on board the DCU…

In regards to her character , “Sandra” could be a codename but if not then it’s likely an original character.

Also she’s not related to Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) so let’s just nip that in the bud before we get more complaints about Gunn’s “nepotism”.

Anyway , I hope we get to see other members of the Daily Planet that we saw in Superman in order to flesh them out more , sans Lois & Clark of course though would love a cameo from them in the show atleast.

User Comment Image
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 8/4/2026, 11:40 AM
This DCU is the worst ever. After Snyders 5 films it's been DOWN HILL since. No direction, just throw shit against the wall & try to make it funny! Spiderman has revealed Gunns ineptness. Theres no Superhero fatigue just bad studios trying to make a $ grab. Im a hardcore fan & Im not interested & dont want to see any of Gunns DCU content. Whats the point? His Man Of Tomorrow is just slop thrown to making Lex a Hero in a Superman film. Supergirl lost $400 Million, his Superman lost $44 Million../Peacemaker lost70% of viewership after the 2nd episode before being cancelled...No Waller, No Authority, No Brave & The Bold, No Themesyra, No Swamp Thing, No Gods & Monsters just his Superman family with no direction with Superman sent to earth like a viltramite...cant wait till 2027

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