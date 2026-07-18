UPDATE: Rumor: DC Studios Eyes Landman Star Mitchell Slaggert To Play The DCU's Batman

UPDATE: Rumor: DC Studios Eyes Landman Star Mitchell Slaggert To Play The DCU's Batman

DC Studios hasn't filled the DCU with A-list talent. Instead, James Gunn has chosen the actors he feels are right for these iconic characters, perhaps explaining this latest Batman casting rumour.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

UPDATE: For whatever it's worth, on the latest edition of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said that there's no truth to claims that Mitchell Slaggert or Tom Brittney are in the running to play Batman. For now, we'll have to wait and see how all this pans out.

Is Mitchell Slaggert the DCU's Batman? According to John Campea, the actor and model is being eyed by DC Studios to play Bruce Wayne. There's no word on whether he's auditioned or who else is competing for the role, but the part may already be his.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn often debunks wild rumours like this on his social media channels, but has been uncharacteristically quiet in the wake of Supergirl's box-office struggles (he's also hard at work shooting Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow).

Slaggert has only two feature credits: 2017's Wish Upon and Write When You Get Work in 2018. On the small screen, he's appeared in Gossip GirlThe Sex Lives of College Girls, and Landman. Based on what we can dig up, he's 31 and roughly 6'2". 

Gunn plucked David Corenswet out of relative obscurity to play the DCU's Man of Steel in Superman, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that he's done the same with Batman. If Slaggert has filled the role, the hope will be that the Dark Knight shows up in Clayface and Man of Tomorrow.

The Brave and the Bold was announced at the start of 2023 when DC Studios was formed. Since then, it's languished in development hell, leaving fans eager to see Batman in the DCU feeling frustrated. With Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman: Part II pushed back to 2028, we still don't know when or where the DCU's Batman will get his due. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who has hailed Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" tapped the duo to bring Batman to the DCU and stands by the decision.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he previously said. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

Do you think Slaggert would be a good choice to play the DCU's Batman?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 6:54 PM
Gunns Batman will have sexual tension with Robin😂😂😂Doesnt matter anyways, Gunn will just throw him in MoT like the rest of shit hes throwing against the wall & it will FAIL like the rest of Gunns DCU (Dead Cinematic Universe)😂😂😂😂🤣
Amaru
Amaru - 7/17/2026, 7:41 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - You're a weird loser.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 8:11 PM
@Amaru - U again The Cope King.!😂😂 Cope-A-MANIA is running thru your veins!😂😂😂😂
QuiGonsGhost
QuiGonsGhost - 7/17/2026, 9:04 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - yeah I’m going to have to agree with @amaru

Just the way you’re phrasing things makes you seem like a lunatic
Amaru
Amaru - 7/17/2026, 9:05 PM
@QuiGonsGhost - He's unstable and immature. I almost pity him.
QuiGonsGhost
QuiGonsGhost - 7/17/2026, 9:10 PM
@Amaru - Could be said about a lot folks around here. Just reads like a bot who’s never had a real conversation about anything
agnosticbatman
agnosticbatman - 7/17/2026, 9:31 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Why do loser fkn edgelords like you have to 😂😂😂😂 at their own jokes? Oh yeah, because nobody will 🙄
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/17/2026, 10:19 PM
@ClarkJoeKent -

You're a closeted homosexual. Come out the closet already! Stop projecting your fantasies on fictional characters 😆
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 10:24 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I was watching all those gay scenes in Peacemaker your fav show😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 10:26 PM
@agnosticbatman - Thats all you got? You Gunn fans used to be better at this! Copium has you high!😂😂😂😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 10:27 PM
@QuiGonsGhost - I see Gunns DC for dummies was made for you!😂😂😂 Cope On!😂😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/17/2026, 10:28 PM
@Amaru - I pity you...COPING HARD😂😂😂😂😂😂
Madein93
Madein93 - 7/18/2026, 5:23 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - all childish insults aside what do you actually want? The DCEU ain’t coming back even if the “Gunnverse” flopped into oblivion they would just start something entirely new
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/18/2026, 7:55 AM
@Madein93 - Even "IF" the Gunn verse Flopped?! 😂😂😂Talking about COPE-A-MANIA😂😂 Ellison & The Saudis ALREADY has been talking to Zack Snyder for 3 FILMS, McQuarry & Affleck...BLOOD IS IN THE WATER😂😂😂 Gunns DCU(DEAD CINEMATIC UNIVERSE) never made a profit & has lost $300 MILLION Dollars on its 1st 2 FILMS!!!! Zacks 1st 2 movies made almost $2 BILLION DOLLARS!! Also starting NEW is GOOD too! Get rid of Gunns DC for DUMMIES!! These next few weeks I'll be here to watch YOU COPE!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
agnosticbatman
agnosticbatman - 7/18/2026, 10:25 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - I don’t give two shits about James Gunn. I’m only pointing out how douchey your behavior is. Why are you so obsessed with him? You do realized that small-minded people exhibit impulses to frame everything in an “us vs them” way, which is exactly what you’re doing?

You’re not “edgy” and you aren’t vindicated by any stretch of the imagination. Just a dumbass little troll with a tiny pee pee. I’d be surprised if you’re not a Trump supporter 🤷🏻‍♂️
Madein93
Madein93 - 7/18/2026, 10:33 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - imagine talking about “copium” while convincing yourself the DCEU could somehow return because of the merger. Wisdom chases you but you’re much faster, Godspeed 🫡
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/17/2026, 6:57 PM
Twinkman

This rumor can be completely disregarded

Literally zero chance of this
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/17/2026, 6:57 PM
> DC Studios hasn't filled the DCU with A-list talent

Because A-list talent prefer ReevesVerse to Gunnslop.
grif
grif - 7/17/2026, 6:59 PM
i like this guy on that show. very likeable but batman? maybe
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/18/2026, 11:02 AM
@grif - And on this day, Grif admitted to liking a thing.

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WingDing11
WingDing11 - 7/17/2026, 7:02 PM
Too young for what they’ve already said they’re looking for in the DCU. This guy’s not old enough to already be at Damian Wayne and have had Dick, Jason, Tim, etc already pass through. Common sense isn’t common in a Wilding article
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 7:30 AM
@WingDing11 - I'm starting to get the feeling that the Damian story may be out. That being said they could still introduce a new Batman that already has a Robin. Not a big deal. They could still have an established Batman that has already been at work in Gotham. They can always do the Damian stuff down the road. I DO want to see a well handled Batman AND Robin though. Pretty much more than anything else really.
It also seems to me that our pal Wilding also can't write an article without mentioning that time Gunn called The Flash "The best superhero movie ever made." He put that in a Spider-Man article once. Lol.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 7:34 AM
I'd love to see what a director like Adam Wingard could do with a Batman movie.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 7:04 PM

.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/17/2026, 7:04 PM

DCFU V2

R.I.P.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/17/2026, 7:25 PM
@DocSpock - see you in 2036.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/17/2026, 8:40 PM
@UltimaRex -

Why do you think it will take another ten years?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/18/2026, 4:16 AM
@DocSpock - logistics: a minimum 5 movies (S25 to KC) at a minimum 2 years between movies equals one decade 25-35. Year after that, reboot news. More than minimum, add more years.

Market: Supergirl blip aside, the rest of DC's back catalogue responds well to every DCU movie. S25 caused MOS streaming to increase over 200% during it's run. We might consider the two separate, but to WB it's the same money. The theatrical run has been an ad for home media since the heyday of DVD. And every DCU release compounds that effect.

Supergirl will eventually make it's money back.
Supergirl will eventually turn a profit.
Why? Because Gunn is putting her in MOT and (rumoured) WW. Everyone who watches these will get curious about Supergirl.

You lot are looking at the box office. WB and whoever buys them is looking for long form, long term content. Gunn knows this.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 7/18/2026, 11:36 AM
@UltimaRex - Isn't that also the date that Supes goes to public domain? Can't wait for that chaos, lol
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/17/2026, 7:08 PM
I'll take THINGS THAT WILL NEVER [frick]ING HAPPEN for $500

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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/17/2026, 7:08 PM
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/17/2026, 7:13 PM
If we're still doing Damien, Batman should be Cavill.

Pay him what he wants Gunn.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/18/2026, 11:05 AM
@UltimaRex - If that actually happened, and it never would, but damn …. He’d be pop culture royalty.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 11:36 AM
@ElJefe - I could really SEE him as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Unfortunately, I prefer actors with slightly more personality than my favorite wooden cooking spoon. Cavill is the Male version of Kristen Stewart. ZERO emotion when it comes to acting. They have like one facial expression. Ugh.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 11:37 AM
They just seem to have zero "emoting" skills which is hilarious considering both of them have made a living as "actors".
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 11:43 AM
The fact that Cavill acted pretty much EXACTLY the same way, (or gave the same performance) as GERALT as he did as SUPERMAN, two wildly different characters, is all the "proof" I need.
Again, Cavill would LOOK amazing as Batman AND Bruce Wayne. Physically, he ticks every bit in the same way, but he would be just the same as he was in "The Witcher" his Superman outings, all of it.
Funnily enough, I think his style would be spot on as the new James Bond.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/18/2026, 11:46 AM
@BiffDitko - Yeah, his acting is pretty stiff. Which is strange because when you see him just being himself he seems like a cool guy. And you’re not wrong, he looks like Batman.

Now that I think about it Afleck has technically played both Supes and Batman - he’s at least worn both suits.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/18/2026, 11:52 AM
@ElJefe - If they came out tomorrow and said Affleck was going to he the DCU Batman I would be totally 100% fine. I always thought he was an excellent choice but just ended up with the wrong Director/Script/Story
Much like...George Clooney. An excellent choice with horrible execution, no fault of their own.
Repian
Repian - 7/17/2026, 7:20 PM
He is Barry Allen/Flash.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2026, 7:23 PM
@Repian - I feel like Barry needs to be somewhat of a geeky everyman.

Someone like a Lewis Pullman could be good imo.

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