UPDATE: Rumor: DC Studios Eyes Landman Star Mitchell Slaggert To Play The DCU's Batman

UPDATE: For whatever it's worth, on the latest edition of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said that there's no truth to claims that Mitchell Slaggert or Tom Brittney are in the running to play Batman. For now, we'll have to wait and see how all this pans out.

Is Mitchell Slaggert the DCU's Batman? According to John Campea, the actor and model is being eyed by DC Studios to play Bruce Wayne. There's no word on whether he's auditioned or who else is competing for the role, but the part may already be his.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn often debunks wild rumours like this on his social media channels, but has been uncharacteristically quiet in the wake of Supergirl's box-office struggles (he's also hard at work shooting Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow).

Slaggert has only two feature credits: 2017's Wish Upon and Write When You Get Work in 2018. On the small screen, he's appeared in Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Landman. Based on what we can dig up, he's 31 and roughly 6'2".

Gunn plucked David Corenswet out of relative obscurity to play the DCU's Man of Steel in Superman, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that he's done the same with Batman. If Slaggert has filled the role, the hope will be that the Dark Knight shows up in Clayface and Man of Tomorrow.

The Brave and the Bold was announced at the start of 2023 when DC Studios was formed. Since then, it's languished in development hell, leaving fans eager to see Batman in the DCU feeling frustrated. With Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman: Part II pushed back to 2028, we still don't know when or where the DCU's Batman will get his due.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who has hailed Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" tapped the duo to bring Batman to the DCU and stands by the decision.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he previously said. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

Do you think Slaggert would be a good choice to play the DCU's Batman?