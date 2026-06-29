DC Studios Has Reportedly Cast The Brave And The Bold's Batman - And We May Know Who's Playing Him

It's not been a good weekend for DC Studios, as Supergirl is on course to become one of the biggest box office flops in superhero movie history. That could explain why rumours that the DCU's Batman has been cast have started gaining traction on social media.

After all, shifting focus to DC's most iconic superhero is certainly one way to move on from the Woman of Tomorrow's recent struggles.

This comes after John Campea said that The Brave and the Bold's Batman has been found. He wouldn't name the actor who has allegedly been chosen, but several other social media scoopers aren't showing the same level of restraint.

According to Campea, "It's not a name I would have guessed." The YouTuber added that he verified the news with at least a couple of "well-positioned" sources, but still wasn't willing to divulge the name.

Since then, English actor Tom Brittney has entered the fray, suggesting the Grantchester star will play Bruce Wayne in the DCU. This isn't the first time we've seen his name linked to Batman, and it lines up with James Gunn's habit of casting lesser-known stars as these DC Comics heavyweights.

Brittney has a few noteworthy credits to his name, including Greyhound and the upcoming movies, Fall 2: Deadpoint and Black Box. He was also among the final three finalists to play the DCU's Superman, alongside Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet. They ended up being cast as Lex Luthor and Clark Kent, respectively, but Brittney must have made an impression on Gunn.

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but with fans frustrated that the Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Supergirl, and Clayface have all been prioritised over the Dark Knight, now would be a good time to reveal Batman. Perhaps he'll even have a cameo in Clayface ahead of The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who has hailed Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" tapped the duo to bring Batman to the DCU and stands by the decision.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he previously said. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.