DC Studios Has Reportedly Cast The Brave And The Bold's Batman - And We May Know Who's Playing Him

DC Studios Has Reportedly Cast The Brave And The Bold's Batman - And We May Know Who's Playing Him

Amid Supergirl's box office struggles, a new rumour claims that DC Studios has cast the DCU's Batman, and we may know who will bring the Caped Crusader to life in the fledgling franchise.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

It's not been a good weekend for DC Studios, as Supergirl is on course to become one of the biggest box office flops in superhero movie history. That could explain why rumours that the DCU's Batman has been cast have started gaining traction on social media.

After all, shifting focus to DC's most iconic superhero is certainly one way to move on from the Woman of Tomorrow's recent struggles.

This comes after John Campea said that The Brave and the Bold's Batman has been found. He wouldn't name the actor who has allegedly been chosen, but several other social media scoopers aren't showing the same level of restraint.

According to Campea, "It's not a name I would have guessed." The YouTuber added that he verified the news with at least a couple of "well-positioned" sources, but still wasn't willing to divulge the name.

Since then, English actor Tom Brittney has entered the fray, suggesting the Grantchester star will play Bruce Wayne in the DCU. This isn't the first time we've seen his name linked to Batman, and it lines up with James Gunn's habit of casting lesser-known stars as these DC Comics heavyweights. 

Brittney has a few noteworthy credits to his name, including Greyhound and the upcoming movies, Fall 2: Deadpoint and Black Box. He was also among the final three finalists to play the DCU's Superman, alongside Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet. They ended up being cast as Lex Luthor and Clark Kent, respectively, but Brittney must have made an impression on Gunn. 

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but with fans frustrated that the Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Supergirl, and Clayface have all been prioritised over the Dark Knight, now would be a good time to reveal Batman. Perhaps he'll even have a cameo in Clayface ahead of The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn—who has hailed Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti's The Flash as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" tapped the duo to bring Batman to the DCU and stands by the decision.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he previously said. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2026, 9:08 AM
User Comment Image
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 6/29/2026, 9:13 AM
@Lisa89 - Gluten free too.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/29/2026, 9:26 AM
@Lisa89 - “I’m not going to say it right now, but I will say this. It’s not a name I would have guessed.”


AKA I don't know and Gunn will call my bluff. Dumbasses everywhere
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/29/2026, 9:12 AM
...
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2026, 9:12 AM
If it’s true so much for that non fan casting choice fans have not picked be Batman
NOID
NOID - 6/29/2026, 9:13 AM
Yeah, they need to nail this casting… I have nothing against Milly, but I think her lack of name recognition hurt her movie… along with awful story and direction… so thy can’t screw up Batman
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/29/2026, 9:17 AM
He looks the part there. Maybe someone not that well known is the way to go here
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/29/2026, 9:17 AM
sigh

please put the word rumor somewhere in your title.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/29/2026, 9:45 AM
@JackDeth - "Reportedly" is often used as a synonym for "rumoured" or "allegedly," especially when attributing information to unconfirmed or unofficial sources, so I'm not sure what's confusing you. Hope that clears things up! 👍
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:18 AM
I guess Cavill asked for too much money... and Damien will indeed be 10 years old...
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/29/2026, 9:22 AM
If true, I’m sure it’ll be someone I don’t care for so I don’t care. Wonder if they cast Batman’s dog yet.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/29/2026, 9:35 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - they did… it’s Vin Diesel
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:44 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - doubt Ace would be as prominent as Krypto.

If Gunn gets a new, older dog, then we know where that's going...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/29/2026, 9:22 AM
Looks the part to me
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:22 AM
Also, this plays into my hunch Ellison saw work on BatB on his visit and is now fully backing the DCU.

Supergirl probably never even entered the conversation.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 9:32 AM
@UltimaRex - How does it play into that hunch?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:50 AM
@ObserverIO - if these leaks are true, Ellison backing the DCU makes a LOT more sense. BatB, it's sequel and spinoffs would be a goldmine to someone like Ellison.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 9:23 AM
I can definitely see Gunn forcing him into Man of Tomorrow in a desperate attempt to get more people to go watch that movie, especially after the box office disaster that we're witnessing now. Considering Gunn's contract with WB ends sometime between April and May of next year, I highly doubt he'll get the chance to make a solo movie for him though.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:46 AM
@TheJok3r - Ellison is backing the DCU.

See you in 2036.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 9:47 AM
@UltimaRex - Not after this week.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:51 AM
@TheJok3r - this week does not matter to Ellison.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 9:23 AM
😂 Gunn won't be at DC past 2027. His contract is UP & have NOT been renewed. Supergirl made $38 Million Dollars in its opening weekend as the worst DC film EVER😂😂 So how much confidence do you think we have in Gunns Batman or any thing else? His scripts are BAD, his costumes are BAD. The forced comedy is BAD & his following isn't big enough to sell tickets to or stream Gunns DC Content. Hes 0-5. The Ellisons Paramount Merger is COMPLETE by JULY. Gunn is Joss Whedon JLA 2.0 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 9:25 AM
Gunns Batman will be gay & his Robin will be non binary. We saw Gunns Peacemaker & Superman & Supergirl. The proof is in the pudding😂😂😂
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/29/2026, 9:36 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - lol. This isn't Disney you dumbf*ck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2026, 9:27 AM
Isn’t Campea the one who said Jodie Comer was locked to be Sue Storm or something like that?.

Anyway , taking this with a grain of salt but if Tom Brittney is indeed the DCU Bruce Wayne/Batman then I would be willing to give him a shot…

He certainly has the look though not sure about his acting skills since i haven’t seen him in anything as of yet.

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IcePyke
IcePyke - 6/29/2026, 9:29 AM
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 9:45 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Joker.

He'd probably kill it too.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 9:34 AM
Yeah that definitely looks like a Gunn Batman. Like Corenswet, he looks the part but you can also see him being this whiny Star Lord light kinda guy.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/29/2026, 9:34 AM
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Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/29/2026, 9:38 AM
Never heard of him.
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 6/29/2026, 9:40 AM
DC needs to make a Batman Beyond movie.

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