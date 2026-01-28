James Gunn Ends Robert Pattinson, Grant Gustin DCU Speculation; Defends Writer Christina Hodson

James Gunn Ends Robert Pattinson, Grant Gustin DCU Speculation; Defends Writer Christina Hodson

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has put an end to the speculation about Robert Pattinson and Grant Gustin joining the DCU, and defends rumoured The Brave and the Bold writer Christina Hodson.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2026 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

There's no doubting James Gunn's talents as a filmmaker, and as a studio boss, the Superman helmer has been doing right by the DCU (it's early days, of course, but he's developing an exciting slate of projects even after a few failed starts.

Gunn's social media presence often raises eyebrows, not necessarily because of what he does say, but because of what he doesn't. The DC Studios co-CEO is quick to debunk some rumours and silly fan theories, but stays silent on much bigger stories, often frustrating fans. 

That's been the case with The Brave and the Bold, for example. Gunn has admitted that figuring out Batman is a challenge and acknowledged that he won't put two movies about the Caped Crusader in theaters at the same time. When it comes to the creative team, though, Gunn has remained fairly evasive. 

Recently, the trades reported that Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson is working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. The news received a mixed response from fans, especially as her last DC movie, Batgirl, was deemed "unwatchable" and scrapped.

Reponding to fans on Threads today, Gunn said, "The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level."

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he later added. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

So, is he saying that The Flash's Andy Muschietti and Batgirl's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were the problem? That seems odd when Gunn has hailed The Flash as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, and El Arbi and Fallah's Ms. Marvel work earned widespread acclaim.

Another fan pushed Gunn on the odds of Robert Pattinson playing the DCU's Batman in any form—even a Variant—to which Gunn simply responded, "No." 

As for whether The Flash TV show's Grant Gustin could come on board as the big screen Barry Allen, the filmmaker and studio executive bluntly replied, "It happened on TV for 9 seasons." That certainly didn't stop the Peacemaker cast from reprising their respective roles in the DCU...

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Reportedly Finds A Writer In THE FLASH And BIRDS OF PREY's Christina Hodson - UPDATE
Related:

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Reportedly Finds A Writer In THE FLASH And BIRDS OF PREY's Christina Hodson - UPDATE
THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Jensen Ackles Reaffirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Bruce Wayne/Batman
Recommended For You:

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Jensen Ackles Reaffirms Interest In Playing The DCU's Bruce Wayne/Batman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder