James Gunn Ends Robert Pattinson, Grant Gustin DCU Speculation; Defends Writer Christina Hodson

There's no doubting James Gunn's talents as a filmmaker, and as a studio boss, the Superman helmer has been doing right by the DCU (it's early days, of course, but he's developing an exciting slate of projects even after a few failed starts.

Gunn's social media presence often raises eyebrows, not necessarily because of what he does say, but because of what he doesn't. The DC Studios co-CEO is quick to debunk some rumours and silly fan theories, but stays silent on much bigger stories, often frustrating fans.

That's been the case with The Brave and the Bold, for example. Gunn has admitted that figuring out Batman is a challenge and acknowledged that he won't put two movies about the Caped Crusader in theaters at the same time. When it comes to the creative team, though, Gunn has remained fairly evasive.

Recently, the trades reported that Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson is working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. The news received a mixed response from fans, especially as her last DC movie, Batgirl, was deemed "unwatchable" and scrapped.

Reponding to fans on Threads today, Gunn said, "The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level."

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," he later added. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

So, is he saying that The Flash's Andy Muschietti and Batgirl's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were the problem? That seems odd when Gunn has hailed The Flash as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, and El Arbi and Fallah's Ms. Marvel work earned widespread acclaim.

Another fan pushed Gunn on the odds of Robert Pattinson playing the DCU's Batman in any form—even a Variant—to which Gunn simply responded, "No."

As for whether The Flash TV show's Grant Gustin could come on board as the big screen Barry Allen, the filmmaker and studio executive bluntly replied, "It happened on TV for 9 seasons." That certainly didn't stop the Peacemaker cast from reprising their respective roles in the DCU...