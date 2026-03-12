DEADPOOL 2 Star Zazie Beetz Slices Through A Satanic Cult In Gruesome New THEY WILL KILL YOU Teasers

They Will Kill You is set to hit theatres on March 27, and Warner Bros. has announced that tickets for the new horror comedy are now on sale via a teaser that hilariously blocks out the most gruesome moments with a series of cute emojis.

"To advertise this film, we couldn’t show you the most violent parts."

There is still plenty of bloody fun to be found for gorehounds, however, as we also have a final red-band trailer and a couple of clips featuring star Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die) brutally dispatching members of a satanic cult.

The story focuses on a young woman (Beetz) who must do whatever it takes to survive when she becomes trapped in the lair of a group of devil worshippers. The Ready Or Not influences are apparent, but the movie is also said to take inspiration from The Raid.

Myha’La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette also star.

"It’s a lot of fun," producer Barbara Muschietti said last year during an interview with Deadline. "It’s horror-comedy-action, and a great mixture and balance of those three. It’s something people will walk out of with a smile on their face, and it’s what the world needs right now.”





One night. No mercy. #TheyWillKillYouMovie only in theaters March 27.

Get tickets now: https://t.co/2puaMCXkYt pic.twitter.com/hrmXIrcTtv — They Will Kill You (@theywillkill) March 11, 2026

It’s like a fun, satanic game of hide and seek. #TheyWillKillYouMovie only in theaters March 27. Get tickets now: https://t.co/2puaMCXSO1 pic.twitter.com/usrJsjS3Bz — They Will Kill You (@theywillkill) March 11, 2026

"WHO ARE YOU?"



Zazie Beetz goes on a rampage in this new #IGNFanFest clip from @warnerbros's They Will Kill You. pic.twitter.com/ETnAO1gLWv — IGN (@IGN) February 26, 2026

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes THEY WILL KILL YOU. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.