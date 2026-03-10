FROM Season 4 Full Trailer Features New Characters And Unleashes Terrifying New Threats

"Knowledge comes at a cost."

Jim (Eion Bailey) learned this lethal lesson at the cost of his life in the season 3 finale of From (you can check out a full spoiler recap here) when the mysterious Man in Yellow tore his throat out, and something tells us more characters will come to the same realisation during season 4.

MGM+ recently announced that the fourth season of the acclaimed sci-fi horror series will return to our screens on Sunday, April 19, and following a brief teaser, the first full trailer has now been released online along with a new poster.

The footage finds the surviving residents of the dreaded, unnamed town more terrified than ever, as new threats emerge from the darkness. Boyd (Harold Perrineau) does his best to maintain order, but the heroic sheriff is undergoing some unexplained (possibly supernatural) changes of his own.

It also looks like some new faces will find their way to the town, and previously unseen horrors will be unleashed once the sun goes down.

"In Season 4, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes," reads the official synopsis. "There are many questions to be answered. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed."

Check out the new trailer below.

Prayers can't save you now. Season 4 of #FROM premieres April 19 on #MGMplus. pic.twitter.com/V41ahl5kjP — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) March 10, 2026

Starring Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd, From is set in a nightmarish town that inexplicably traps all who enter and prevents them from leaving. The series was created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

The ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Julia Doyle (Astrid And Lilly Save The World), Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man).

The series is executive produced by Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.