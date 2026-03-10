AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Officially Cast As Mother Gothel In Disney's Live-Action TANGLED

In January, Disney's live-action Tangled found its leads in Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. The former will play Rapunzel, and is perhaps best known for playing Raven in the DC TV series Titans. As for Manheim, the Zombies star is taking on the role of Flynn Rider.

Following reports that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel (Scarlett Johansson was being eyed for the role before choosing to star in The Batman Part II, instead), the Agatha All Along lead has now made it official.

"Hey, OOTD. I just found out what that stands for. So here's my outfit of the day," she says in the video below (via Toonado.com) while wearing a Mother Gothel t-shirt. "Simple jeans, glasses, t-shirt. This is easy. You know, just another day."

Loosely based on Dame Gothel from the German fairy tale Rapunzel, Mother Gothel is a vain old woman who hoards the strong healing powers of a magical gold flower to live for many years and remain perpetually young and beautiful.

When the flower is harvested to heal the kingdom's ailing queen, its powers are inherited by the king, and the queen's beautiful young daughter, Rapunzel, removing Gothel's access. She later kidnaps the infant, imprisoning the princess in an isolated tower for eighteen years while posing as her mother to exploit her powers.

The House of Mouse is keen to make fans happy with Tangled, no great surprise following the backlash it received for casting Rachel Zegler as the title character in Snow White. In the end, her performance was widely praised, but sweeping changes made to the story didn't sit well with Disney lovers. Between that and The Little Mermaid casting backlash, you can expect this to be a very faithful adaptation.

Hahn, who recently starred in The Studio alongside Seth Rogen, has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Rapunzel's wicked stepmother. Even when Johansson was cast, there were some grumblings online that the Agatha Harkness actress hadn't been chosen for the role.

Given her unforgettable rendition of songs like "Agatha All Along" and "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," it's easy to imagine Hahn doing an incredible job with "Mother Knows Best."

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Hahn has responded positively to the idea of playing Tangled's villains over the years. Production on the movie is still expected to begin this summer, so it may not be too long before we get a first look at all these characters on set.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences; finding the right balance here will be crucial.

A release date for Tangled has yet to be revealed, but with shooting set to begin this June, a late 2027/early 2028 debut in theaters seems likely.