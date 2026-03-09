2026 Saturn Awards Winners See THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Beat SUPERMAN As Best Cinematic Film Adaptation

The 53rd Saturn Awards took place last night. Hosted by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, the honour the best in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genres belonging to film, television, and home entertainment.

The full list of winners hasn't been published as we write this, but many of the biggest categories have leaked directly from the ceremony itself.

The biggest talking point for us here has to be the fact that The Fantastic Four: First Steps defeated Superman to earn the prize for "Best Cinematic Film Adaptation (From Another Medium)." The MCU movie was the better-reviewed of the two, but the DC Studios blockbuster grossed more at the box office.

Still, DC bounced back in the TV category, where Peacemaker Season 2 topped Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Gen V, Invincible, and The Sandman to be named "Best Superhero Television Series."

"The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family," we shared in our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, "and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Reviewing the first DCU movie, we wrote, "Superman is an indescribable joy, and a beautiful, moving thrill ride. David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas, but under James Gunn’s expert direction, those all work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Peacemaker Season 2, however, did not receive quite as glowing a verdict. "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Find the current list of winners below. We'll update this post when the rest become available.

FILM

Best Science Fiction Film

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

Bugonia

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Predator: Badlands

The Running Man

Tron: Ares

Best Horror Film

Frankenstein – WINNER

28 Years Later

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Final Destination Bloodlines

The Monkey

Weapons

Best Cinematic Film Adaptation (From Another Medium)

Black Phone 2

Captain America: Brave New World

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – WINNER

A Minecraft Movie

Superman

Thunderbolts: The New Avengers

Best Thriller Film

Highest 2 Lowest

The Housemaid

The Long Walk

Marty Supreme

Sinners – WINNER

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Action/Adventure Film

Ballerina

F1: The Movie

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER

Novocaine

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

One Battle After Another

Best Actor in a Film

David Corenswet, Superman

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER

Tom Hiddleston, The Life of Chuck

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Actress in a Film

Rachel Brosnahan, Superman

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning, Predator: Badlands – WINNER

Julia Garner, Weapons

Vanessa Kirby, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Edi Gathegi, Superman

Jeff Goldblum, Wicked: For Good

Stephan Lang, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Mads Mikkelsen, Dust Bunny

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Oona Chaplin, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Mia Goth, Frankenstein

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners

Florence Pugh, Thunderbolts: The New Avengers

Sigourney Weaver, Dust Bunny – WINNER

Best Younger Performer in a Film

Miles Caton, Sinners

Jack Champion, Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

Maia Kealoha, Lilo & Stitch

Madeleine McGraw, Black Phone 2

Sophie Sloan, Dust Bunny

Mason Thames, How to Train Your Dragon

Best Film Direction

James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

James Gunn, Superman

Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands

Best Film Screenwriting

Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver; story by Josh Friedman, Shane Salerno – WINNER

Dust Bunny, Bryan Fuller

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie, Erik Jendresen

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Weapons, Zach Cregger

Best Visual/Special Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon – WINNER

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Scott Stokdyk, Daniele Bigi, Lisa Marra

How to Train Your Dragon, Christian Manz, Andy Kind, François Lambert, Glenn Melenhorst, Glen McIntosh

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Alex Wuttke, Jeff Sutherland, Ian Lowe, Kristin Hall, Dave Newton

Superman, Stephane Ceretti, Guy Williams, Enrico Damm, Stephane Nazé

Wicked: For Good, Pablo Helman, Dale Newton

Best Film Music

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Simon Franglen

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Michael Giacchino

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Tron: Ares, Nine Inch Nails (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

Wicked: For Good, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

Best Film Production Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dylan Cole & Ben Procter

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

Sinners, Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Superman, Beth Mickle

Wicked: For Good, Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Best Film Make-up

28 Years Later, John Nolan

Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Megan Many

Sinners, Mike Fontaine, Siân Richards

Tron: Ares, Donald Mowat, Zabrina Matiru

Weapons, Jason Collins, Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat

Wicked: For Good, Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier

Best Film Editing

Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron, John Refoua, Steve Rivkin, Nicolas De Toth, Jason Gaudio

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jeffrey Ford

Frankenstein, Cam McLauchlin

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Eddie Hamilton

Predator: Badlands, Stefan Grube, Dave Trachtenberg

Sinners, Michael P. Shawyer

Best Film Costume

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Alexandra Byrne

Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Predator: Badlands, Ngila Dickson

Sinners, Ruth E. Carter

Superman, Judianna Makovsky

Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell

Best Independent Film

Adulthood

Eden

Dust Bunny – WINNER

Good Boy

The Rule of Jenny Pen

The Plague

The Toxic Avenger

Best International Film

40 Acres

Bring Her Back

Dead of Winter

Night Call

The Ugly Stepsister

Sisu 2: Road to Revenge

Best Animated Film

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

The Bad Guys 2

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants

Zootopia 2

Best International Animated Film

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

The Colors Within

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinite Castle – WINNER

Ne Zha 2

Stitch Head

TELEVISION

Best Science Fiction Television Series

Andor – WINNER

The Ark

Foundation

Severance

Silo

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best Fantasy Television Series

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Ghosts

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Outlander – WINNER

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Best Horror Television Series

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

The Institute

It: Welcome to Derry – WINNER

The Last of Us

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Yellowjackets

Best New Genre Television Series

Alien: Earth

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Pluribus – WINNER

Robin Hood

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Best Action/Adventure Television Series

Cobra Kai

Duster – WINNER

Paradise

Reacher

Squid Game

Twisted Metal

Best Thriller Television Series

Dark Winds

Dexter: Resurrection – WINNER

The Lowdown

MobLand

The Rainmaker

Your Friends and Neighbors

Best Superhero Television Series

Daredevil: Born Again

Gen V

Invincible

Iron Heart

Peacemaker – WINNER

The Sandman

Best Television Presentation or Limited Series

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Murderbot

Nautilus

The Pitt

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – WINNER

Best Animated Television Series or Event

Creature Commandos

Harley Quinn

Marvel Zombies

Predator: Killer of Killers – WINNER

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Solo Leveling Season 2 – Arise from the Shadow

Best Actor in a Television Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

John Cena, Peacemaker

Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Resurrection

Sam Heughan, Outlander

Diego Luna, Andor

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – WINNER

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

Britt Lower, Severance

Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Jack Alcott, Dexter: Resurrection

William Fichtner, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

James Marsden, Paradise

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stellan Skarsgård, Andor – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Christina Chong, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Denise Gough, Andor

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Jennifer Holland, Peacemaker

Genevieve O’Reilly, Andor

Uma Thurman, Dexter: Resurrection

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus – WINNER

Best Guest Star in a Television Series

Dave Dastmalchian, Dexter: Resurrection – WINNER

Peter Dinklage, Dexter: Resurrection

Linda Hamilton, Stranger Things

James Remar, It: Welcome to Derry

Bill Skarsgård, It: Welcome to Derry

Samba Schutte, Pluribus

Paul Wesley, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best Younger Performer in a Television Series

Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – WINNER

Arian S. Cartaya, It: Welcome to Derry

Joe Freeman, The Institute

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Jaz Sinclair, Gen V

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Clara Stack, It: Welcome to Derry

HOME VIDEO

Best 4K Home Media Release

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Nightmare Alley

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Thunderbolts – The New Avengers

When Evil Lurks

Wicked

Best Home Media Collection Release

007: James Bond – Sean Connery 6 Film Collection

A Nightmare on Elm Street 7 Film Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy

Terror in the Fog: The Wallace Krimi at CCC

The Abbott and Costello Horror Film Collection

The Pink Panther Peter Sellers Comedy Collection – WINNER

Best Television Home Media Release

Chucky: The Complete Series

Creepshow Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Peanuts 75th Ultimate TV Specials

The Huckleberry Hound Show

The Penguin Season 1