Kathleen Kennedy On Stepping Down As Lucasfilm President & Whether Grogu Will Speak In THE MANDALORIAN Movie

After months of rumors, we got word back in January that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down as President of Lucasfilm after 14 years in the role, with Dave Filoni set to take over as President and Chief Creative Officer, and Lynwen Brennan serving as Co-President.

Kennedy will now return to full-time producing, and has been an integral part of developing The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter.

Kennedy received an honorary award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors at the group’s annual Golden Reel Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke to Variety about bringing the first ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, to the big screen.

Fans have been wondering whether Grogu will speak in the movie (he's previously only communicated in baby-like coos and gurgles) since he's the same species as Jedi Master Yoda.

The exec describes Grogu as “another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word.” Kennedy added that audiences will fall deeper in love with the little green fella “on the big screen, and he never says a word.”

Yoda lived until 900 and Grogu is only supposed to be around 50, so we will probably be waiting a while for that first word.

Kennedy also reflected on her decision to step down as Lucasfilm President.

“It didn’t just happen six months ago. I spent 10 years talking Dave into gradually stepping into live action. He had so much experience in animation. He’s so knowledgeable about Star Wars and loves it so much, it’s really been a 10-year mentoring process for both of them. Lynwen came out of Industrial Light & Magic. She was my GM the entire time. I would argue that the transition has been really pretty seamless.”

“I really segued into [that job] when the fan expectations collided with social media," she added. "That really has created a kind of explosion. It’s alway has been important to Lucasfilm, that the fans are huge part of what the franchise is. So that was something that was new to me and something that grew over time, but it’s remained incredibly important to the company.”

Kennedy's comments about Grogu have been met with some backlash on social media from those who consider the no-talking reveal a "spoiler." What do you think?

Jon Favreau directs and produce the feature spin-off, with Kennedy and Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, with Alien icon Sigourney Weaver also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.