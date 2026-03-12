SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Rumored To Swing Online As Soon As Next Week

Sony Pictures hasn't officially marketed Spider-Man: Brand New Day since shooting started in Scotland last summer. However, set photos, promo art leaks, and even an incredibly blurry trailer have made sure the movie has remained in the conversation.

The hope had been that Sony might officially release the trailer with either Avatar: Fire and Ash or Anaconda in December. Marvel Studios' giving Avengers: Doomsday a push at that time seemed to put a halt to that, and fans have been waiting impatiently ever since.

Well, we have a big update for you today. Several social media scoopers and influencers are all saying that the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will be released next week. Right now, the dates floating around are the 17th and 18th, right in time for Project Hail Mary's release in theaters next Friday.

This lines up with other recent rumours, but Sony will need to choose its timings carefully. Why? Well, @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that the Dune: Part Three trailer may also be coming next week! While Sony will likely show more from the movie at CinemaCon in April, it seems we won't have to wait until then for our first look.

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapped shooting, Tom Holland penned a letter for the movie's crew members expressing his gratitude for the work they put into making the movie a reality.

"To our incredible crew," the actor wrote. "Firstly, I'm so sad this is coming to an end. It's been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy. Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling and enjoyable filming experience I've ever had."

"Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can't thank you enough. I've loved laughing with you all and I hope to do this many times over."

"This movie wouldn't be a fraction of what it will be without you," Holland continued. "So thank you from the bottom of my heart and I'll see you next time. Love, Tom."

If the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is coming next week, then you'd best believe that we'll have it for you the second it drops...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.