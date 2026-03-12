RUMOR: ANDOR Writer Beau Willimon In Talks With Marvel Studios For Upcoming Project

As of now, the next Saga of MCU storytelling is something of a mystery to us. We know that the X-Men will be front and centre, but what this shared world looks like post-Avengers: Secret Wars is anyone's guess.

Rumours point to Marvel Studios softly rebooting the franchise, making it so that the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man all exist on the same Earth.

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 and Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot are confirmed to be on the way, while Spider-Man 5 also seems a given. If we're lucky, we'll get a full Phase 7 slate reveal from Kevin Feige at either this year's or next year's D23 and San Diego Comic-Con events.

In the meantime, insider @MyTimeToShineH is reporting, "Beau Willimon (Andor) had talks with Marvel Studios about writing a project for them."

Whether this leads to anything remains to be seen. Willimon, who previously received acclaim for serving as House of Cards' showrunner, is in high demand following the success of Andor. He's already written a Game of Thrones movie for Warner Bros., which will revolve around Aegon I.

He was the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and King on the Iron Throne, having conquered six of the Seven Kingdoms during the Conquest. The dragonlord was the founder of the ruling Targaryen dynasty of Westeros, and his story plays out roughly 300 years before the first episode of Game of Thrones.

What could Willimon be working on for Marvel Studios? That's a mystery right now, as it could be a movie or TV series. Either way, we'll have to wait and see whether this leads to anything.

"Tony [Gilroy] helped me on 'House of Cards' for a couple of seasons as a consulting producer to give me notes on the scripts and became a good friend and mentor," Willimon said last year. "When he was developing 'Andor,' he asked if I wanted to write a few episodes, and I thought he was joking because I grew up with and love 'Star Wars,' but I’m not an aficionado."

"He said, 'The less you know, the better because I want to tell a human story and a grown-up story.' It was so fun. I didn’t have to bear any of the burden of what a showrunner usually has to deal with," the writer added. "All I had to do for the first time in my life was function as a writer who was delivering scripts to my friend Tony Gilroy. As long as he liked them, I was good. I’m very proud of the second season."

What MCU project do you think Willimon would be a good fit for?