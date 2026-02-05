MCU Rumor Roundup: [SPOILER] Appearance In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Doctor Doom's Accent, & More

In this latest MCU rumor roundup, we have (possible) updates on Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Television's upcoming Disney+ series, VisionQuest.

Doomsday is already shaping up to be a huge event, with multiple characters confirmed and many others rumored. We have been told to expect a few surprises beyond the heroes and villains that have already been reported on, and we're now hearing that a powerful cosmic entity may be set to make an appearance.

According to Alex Perez in the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, The Watcher will make his presence felt in the movie.

Uatu, the fifth-dimensional being charged with keeping an eye on the Multiverse from the Observational Plane, has already made his MCU debut in animated form (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), but bringing the character to the big screen for Doomsday would seem like a somewhat surprising move - especially since he is unable to directly influence any plot points. Could Uatu serve as narrator, perhaps?

Perez was mentions that the Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) role in Doomsday will be "slightly unexpected," and that both VisionQuest and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have "light" ties to the movie.

We're expecting even more characters to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, but will the ensemble include any familiar faces from the small screen? Fans are hoping to see the likes of Daredevil mix it up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes at some point, and while it might just happen in Secret Wars, Perez believes only characters from VisionQuest have been confirmed.

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom is obviously the biggest talking point for Avengers: Doomsday, and while there have been plenty of rumors relating to how the villain will be introduced, official details are few and far between.

Several different sources have claimed that Doom's resemblance to Tony Stark will not be addressed in Doomsday, and MTTSH believes that - while we will see his face - the other characters won't actually see him without his mask in the movie.

Now, the scooper has followed up by claiming that RDJ will use an accent as Doom, so the heroes won't recognize anything in his voice, either.

Doom has an accent so he doesn't sound like Tony either https://t.co/r7bojQ5r5B — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 5, 2026

Finally, Daniel Richtman says he has confirmed that Agatha All Along star Joe Locke will return as Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, for VisionQuest. This really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since the upcoming Disney+ series is set to introduce the character's brother, Tommy/Speed, who will be played by Ruaridh Mollica.