MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Rumor Finally Reveals Dolph Lundgren Role In Live-Action Reboot

A new Masters of the Universe rumour reveals who the original live-action He-Man, Dolph Lundgren, will play in Travis Knight's upcoming reboot. Be warned that spoilers follow.

By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2026 09:03 PM EST
Source: He-Mania.com (via SFFGazette.com)

There have been hints for a while that Dolph Lundgren, the star of 1987's Masters of the Universe, will make a cameo appearance in this summer's reboot.

The actor himself has repeatedly teased his return to the franchise, making it obvious that he filmed something for Travis Knight's new approach to He-Man. Earlier this year, for example, there were rumblings that he might briefly show up as King Grayskull.

That came after a statue was spotted at this year's Toy Fair featuring a King holding the same sword that Lundgren's He-Man wielded in the cult classic. Now, though, He-Mania.com (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed what they've heard about the legendary actor's role in Masters of the Universe

"Dolph Lundgren's role takes place on Earth, not on Eternia, at a fitness gym, the same gym that Adam works out in," an anonymous source told the site. "In front of a studio mirror, Dolph gives Adam some life advice and at the end of their conversation, Dolph parts ways with a 'Good Journey.'"

This likely isn't what many fans were hoping for, but a tongue-in-cheek passing of the torch seems like a decent enough use of Lundgren for a cameo that isn't too distracting. 

Talking about casting Nicholas Galitzine as the new He-Man, Knight recently said, "I wasn’t looking for a body. I was looking for a soul. I needed someone who had the spirit of this character, and could be funny and charming and heartbreaking and also plausibly a big action hero. Because there’s a duality there: Adam essentially represents empathy, He-Man represents strength."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

