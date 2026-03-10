SCOOBY-DOO Netflix Series Reportedly Enlists THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Paul Walter Hauser

A new Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix, with Josh Appelbaum (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol) and Scott Rosenberg (Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) on board as writers and showrunners.

The main cast is still being assembled, but we know that Frank Welker, who has played both Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo for more than five decades, will once again lend his voice to the titular Great Dane, and we recently learned that Mckenna Grace (Scream 7, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) will play Daphne Blake.

Now, WhatsOnNetflix.com is reporting that Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Cobra Kai) is being eyed for a supporting role. Not too surprisingly, Hauser would not play one of the remaining members of the Mystery Inc. gang, but Scooby's original owner.

We're don't know if Hauser has actually signed on for the project, but he is believed to have the offer.

Filming is expected to begin this April in Atlanta.

The eight-episode series will focus on the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddy, and their first meeting with the loveable pooch of the title, who comes into their lives after witnessing a supernatural murder.

The official synopsis reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

We're not sure what to expect from a tonal standpoint, but the show has previously been described as a "one-hour drama" akin to The CW's Riverdale. Whether a more serious take on Scooby-Doo is something fans would have much interest in remains to be seen.

André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will executive produce under their Midnight Radio banner, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti productions.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our longstanding partners at Berlanti Productions and with Midnight Radio to bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time,” said Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television. “It’s no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We’re excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we’re grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity.”

There have been several Scooby-Doo animated projects over the years in addition to the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and the property was previously adapted in live-action for the big screen in the 2002 movie starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini and its 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

We assume Scoob will also be brought to life via CGI in this series, but this has yet to be confirmed.

What do you make of this casting report? Let us know in the comments section.