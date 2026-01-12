Mystery Solved! Netflix’s Live-Action SCOOBY-DOO Series Sets April Filming Date

After initial reports and rumors of a live-action Scooby-Doo! series at Netflix surfaced in 2024, there are now strong indications that the project is finally moving forward behind the scenes.

According to a new report, filming is expected to get underway this April.

The original synopsis for the project reads: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (MGM's From, Citadel) are leading the charge as both writers and showrunners.

In a March 2025 press release formally announcing the series, Netflix’s vice president of scripted series, Peter Friedlander, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re thrilled to bring Scooby-Doo to television as a live-action series for the very first time.”

"The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Arrowverse veteran Greg Berlanti is executive producing and also provided the following statement, "One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

It's expected (but unconfirmed) that the titular k-9 will be brought to life using CGI but stay tuned, as casting should be ramping up fairly soon.

The live-action Scooby Doo project comes in the wake of a rather disastrous HBO Max animated Velma series ended with a quiet whimper in 2024.

This is just one of two major Scooby-Doo projects currently in the works, with reports also pointing to a Scooby-Doo anime that’s actively in production right now.