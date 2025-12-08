DC’s James Gunn Supports SCOOBY-DOO Star Matthew Lillard Following Quentin Tarantino’s Disparaging Comments

James Gunn is known for many things: Directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, directing The Suicide Squad, helming Superman, and, of course, being the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. However, he's also well-known for his loyalty to his friends. If Gunn builds a good relationship with an actor, he finds roles for them in future projects, and publicly uplifts them on social media.

They're sweet displays of affection for those he appreciates. Now, the director has taken to social media to support one of his early film collaborators, Matthew Lillard. The beloved Scooby-Doo actor was recently singled out—among two other actors—by Quentin Tarantino. Breaking down his 20 favorite films from the 21st century, The Hateful Eight director insulted The Batman actor Paul Dano, calling him a "weak sauce," an "uninteresting guy" and the "weakest fu—ing actor in SAG." He also made disparaging comments about Owen Wilson and Lillard, stating: "I don't care for [Paul Dano], I don't care for Owen Wilson, I don't care for Matthew Lillard."

Following the comment, James Gunn took to Threads to post a tribute for Matthew Lillard, which included various pictures of them together. Gunn's message read: "Just a few photos over the years with one of my favorite guys (and actors), [Matthew Lillard]. No reason."

Technically, Gunn was not addressing Tarantino's comments about the actor. However, given the timing, it's easy to assume why the director sent out support to his friend. Tarantino is one of Hollywood's most influential directors, and being insulted or disparaged by him must be a difficult thing for an actor to face. As such, it's sweet to see someone as high-profile as Gunn standing up for Lillard.

The Scooby-Doo star also recently spoke out about Tarantino's comments. Appearing at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, the Scream 7 star opened up to his audience about how much the director's dig affected him:

"Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn't like me as an actor. Eh, whatever. Who gives a sh—t. [...] [Listen], the point is, it hurts your feelings. It f—ing sucks. And you wouldn't say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn't say that to somebody who's a top-line actor in Hollywood. I'm very popular in this room. I'm not very popular in Hollywood. Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it's humbling, and it hurts."

Lillard will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, where he will play a mysterious villainous character named Mr. Charles. However, aside from his current role at Marvel Studios, the actor is also eager to join James Gunn's and Peter Safran's DCU. Speaking to MovieWeb in November 2025, he revealed that Gunn is aware of his interest to enter the DCU:

"He knows. I've called, I just did something with Marvel, and I've now entered the MCU. I literally texted him, I'm like, 'If I do Marvel, am I still welcome to the DCU?' He's like, 'Yes, totally, without a doubt.' I've told them more than once. I am so ready. I auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy for Taser-Face. I just wanted to be in Guardians of the Galaxy so bad.

The actor also expressed his desire to work with Gunn again, and praised the director's work on Superman: "I love that film so much. But look, all good things in time. My hope is that we find a moment to be together and work together again. I love everything he's doing over at DC. Superman was a crowning achievement. That's his love letter. [...] I literally stand at the ready. [...] 'Put me in, coach.' So we'll see what happens in time."

James Gunn's next film, Man of Tomorrow, flies into theaters on July 9, 2027. Matthew Lillard will make his MCU debut in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, scheduled for release on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.