AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer #3 Description Revealed As First Look At Cyclops Suited Up Leaks Online

The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has leaked online. It's yet to be posted in its entirety, but we do have a detailed description, along with a first look at James Marsden wearing a comic-accurate costume as Cyclops.

After a few fake breakdowns started circulating on social media, Nexus Point News founder and Editor-in-Chief @demetherself took to X to share accurate details about a sneak peek that also puts the spotlight on the X-Men leaders Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen).

"Opens with dark scenes inside the X-Mansion. The camera then pans to the metal plate that says Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. It moves slowly around the mansion until we see Xavier in the distance, seated in his chair." "His iconic chair then rolls into view. A King chess piece floats in the air, with Magneto blurred in the background. Erik and Charles reach out and hold hands. The camera lifts to reveal Charles wearing a blue jacket with a black and red X symbol. He is still holding Erik’s hand and smiling. It then pans to Erik, who smiles back." "Then it cuts to Cyclops removing his visor. His face is covered in black (mud or blood) as a blast of energy erupts from his eyes. A pair of massive metal legs (a Sentinel) move behind him. He is wearing the costume below without the trunks."

The teaser is narrated by McKellen's Master of Magnetism, who then says, "Death comes for us all, that's all I know for sure. The question isn't are you prepared to die, the question is who would you be when you close your eyes?"

This sounds insane, and after seeing the footage ourselves, we can confirm that it's the real deal (don't worry, we'll be sharing it soon).

A couple of low-res screenshots have already started doing the rounds on social media, showing Scott Summers in his X-Men '97 suit, minus the yellow trunks. And yes, that does indeed appear to be a Sentinel in the background.

It's obviously hard to piece together exactly what's going on without context. However, as we theorised last night, it appears we're going to visit a world where the X-Men have been hunted to near-extinction by Sentinels. With that in mind, will their world even be worth saving, or could Doctor Doom be responsible for taking the team off the board?

Check out this new look at Avengers: Doomsday in the X posts below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum. Chris Evans and India Rose Hemsworth are also confirmed to star.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.